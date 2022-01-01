North Attleboro restaurants you'll love
More about Briggs Cafe
SANDWICHES
Briggs Cafe
295 Kelley Blvd,Briggs Nursery, North Attleboro
|Popular items
|BLT
|$7.95
Bacon, romaine lettuce, tomatoes & mayo on toasted sourdough.
|Iced Coffee
|$2.75
Locally roasted by Mills Coffee.
|Honeycrisp
|$8.95
Apple slices, turkey, cheddar cheese & house-made honey mustard melted on sourdough.
More about Cafe Locale
Cafe Locale
187 Pleasant St, Attleboro
|Popular items
|Nutella Crepes
|$9.00
Stuffed with Nutella, bananas, strawberries, topped with house-made cinnamon cream.
|Classic French Toast
|$7.00
Cinnamon, vanilla batter French toast, powdered sugar.
|Crunchy Nutella French Toast
|$9.00
French toast in a crunchy bran flake batter, stuffed with Nutella, topped with caramelized bananas.
More about Box Seats Restaurant & Bar
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • CHICKEN
Box Seats Restaurant & Bar
500 E Washington St, North Attleboro
|Popular items
|BoxSeat’s Tenderloins
|$12.50
|Black Angus Sirloin Steak Tips
|$17.50
|Bacon Burger
|$11.99
More about Ambrosia Zaika
Ambrosia Zaika
116 Elm st, North Attleboro
|Popular items
|Vegetable Samosa
|$7.00
|Tikka Masala
|$15.00
|Plain Naan
|$3.00
More about Don's Diner
Don's Diner
121 South Street, Plainville
|Popular items
|Classic Sammie
|$4.95
fried egg and american cheese with your choice of bacon, sausage or ham on your choice of bread
|Meatlovers Omelet
|$11.45
bacon, sausage, ham, kielbasa, chourice & american cheese, with your choice of toast and either hash browns or home fries
|Side Hashbrowns
|$3.75
More about Fresh Catch Seafood & Deli - North
Fresh Catch Seafood & Deli - North
463 East Washington Street, North Attleborough
More about Q Cafe - Emerald Square
Q Cafe - Emerald Square
999 Southwestern Street, North Attleboro
More about Jay's Indian Kitchen
Jay's Indian Kitchen
59 North Washington Street, North Attleborough