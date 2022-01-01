North Attleboro restaurants you'll love

North Attleboro restaurants
Toast
  • North Attleboro

North Attleboro's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Indian
Must-try North Attleboro restaurants

Briggs Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Briggs Cafe

295 Kelley Blvd,Briggs Nursery, North Attleboro

Avg 4.5 (40 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BLT$7.95
Bacon, romaine lettuce, tomatoes & mayo on toasted sourdough.
Iced Coffee$2.75
Locally roasted by Mills Coffee.
Honeycrisp$8.95
Apple slices, turkey, cheddar cheese & house-made honey mustard melted on sourdough.
Cafe Locale image

 

Cafe Locale

187 Pleasant St, Attleboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Nutella Crepes$9.00
Stuffed with Nutella, bananas, strawberries, topped with house-made cinnamon cream.
Classic French Toast$7.00
Cinnamon, vanilla batter French toast, powdered sugar.
Crunchy Nutella French Toast$9.00
French toast in a crunchy bran flake batter, stuffed with Nutella, topped with caramelized bananas.
Box Seats Restaurant & Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • CHICKEN

Box Seats Restaurant & Bar

500 E Washington St, North Attleboro

Avg 3.2 (208 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BoxSeat’s Tenderloins$12.50
Black Angus Sirloin Steak Tips$17.50
Bacon Burger$11.99
Ambrosia Zaika image

 

Ambrosia Zaika

116 Elm st, North Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (225 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetable Samosa$7.00
Tikka Masala$15.00
Plain Naan$3.00
Consumer pic

 

Don's Diner

121 South Street, Plainville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Sammie$4.95
fried egg and american cheese with your choice of bacon, sausage or ham on your choice of bread
Meatlovers Omelet$11.45
bacon, sausage, ham, kielbasa, chourice & american cheese, with your choice of toast and either hash browns or home fries
Side Hashbrowns$3.75
Banner pic

 

Fresh Catch Seafood & Deli - North

463 East Washington Street, North Attleborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Q Cafe - Emerald Square image

 

Q Cafe - Emerald Square

999 Southwestern Street, North Attleboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Jay's Indian Kitchen

59 North Washington Street, North Attleborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
