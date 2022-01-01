Foxboro restaurants you'll love
More about UNION STRAW
UNION STRAW
8 Mechanic Street, Foxboro
|Popular items
|Mac-N-Cheese
|$18.00
Housemade Cheese Sauce. Pasta
|Snack Popcorn Chicken
|$7.00
Chipotle Ranch.
|Fried Chicken & Waffles
|$20.00
House-Fried Chicken topped with Honey Hot Sauce, Belgium Waffles, Honey Butter, Bourbon Apple Butter, Bourbon Aged Maple Syrup.
More about Antonia's Italian Cuisine
Antonia's Italian Cuisine
10 Foxboro Blvd, Foxboro
|Popular items
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.49
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Shredded Parm Cheese & Caesar Dressing
|Garden Salad
|$6.49
Iceberg lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Peppers & Onions
|Steak & Cheese
|$9.49
Shaved Steak chopped with American Cheese
More about Epicurean Feast
Epicurean Feast
777 West St, Mansfield
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$6.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap
|Bagel
|$1.00
Choice of bagel
|Peanut Butter Chip Cookies
|$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
More about Achilito's Taqueria
FRENCH FRIES
Achilito's Taqueria
265 patriot place, Foxborough
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.00
Crispy chicken and cheese quesadilla served with pico de gallo and sour cream
|Carnitas Burrito
|$10.00
Slow cooked pork, mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$10.00
Grilled chicken, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, sour cream
More about Lakeview Pavilion
Lakeview Pavilion
45 Lakeview Road, Foxboro
|Popular items
|Pie
|$25.00
Available options include Apple Crumb, Caramel Pecan, Cherry and Boston Creme
|Macaroni & Cheese
|$45.00
Macaroni & Cheese - 1/2 tray (serves 6-8)
|French Cut Thyme Organic Chicken Dinner
|$80.00
French Cut Thyme Organic Chicken with a Chablis Reduction. 8oz each ( serves 4).
Oven Ready with Cooking Instructions Provided.
*Served With Yukon Gold Whipped Potato & Green Beens (fully cooked with re-heating instructions)*
More about Papa Gino's
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Papa Gino's
211 North St, Foxboro
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
|Cheese Pizza
|French Fries
|$3.19
More about Wormtown Brewery
Wormtown Brewery
Patriot Place, Foxborough
|Popular items
|Be Hoppy IPA 6-Pack Bottles
|$13.00
BE HOPPY is our take on the Left Coast IPA. The huge aromatics and big citrus forward flavors come from the copious amount of hops we use during our double dry hop and hop back processes. Let our IPA put a smile on your face Harvey Ball would be proud of.
DON`T WORRY BE HOPPY®
|Mix & Match 4-Pack
|$16.00
Select 4 of your favorite Wormtown beers to create your perfect mixed 4-pack!
|Rocket APA 4-Pack Cans
|$11.00
Rocket American Pale Ale hits you with a blast of tropical fruit and citrus notes from the Mosaic hops and a hint of spice from the Valley Malt Danko Rye. Named after Worcester`s own Dr.Robert Goddard and his historic liquid fueled rockets, this beer will launch you into a new drinking experience.
More about Olive & Mint
PIZZA
Olive & Mint
2 Washington Street, Foxborough
|Popular items
|Garlic Cilantro Naan
|$4.00
|Tikka Masala
|$13.00
|$30 Indian Meal
|$30.00
More about D'Angelo
D'Angelo
211 North Street, Foxboro
|Popular items
|Root Beer
|Lays Baked
|$1.29
|Thanksgiving Toasted
More about Bytes
Bytes
23 Patriot Place, Foxborough
|Popular items
|Traditional Pizza
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
|Cheese Stix Large
|$8.50
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough.
|Half Baked Cookies
|$6.25
Six warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookies cooked fresh per order! Yum!
More about Splitsville and Howl at the Moon with Top Golf Swing Suites
Splitsville and Howl at the Moon with Top Golf Swing Suites
220 Patriot Place Way, Foxborough