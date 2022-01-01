Foxboro restaurants you'll love

Foxboro restaurants
Toast
  • Foxboro

Foxboro's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Indian
Must-try Foxboro restaurants

UNION STRAW image

 

UNION STRAW

8 Mechanic Street, Foxboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mac-N-Cheese$18.00
Housemade Cheese Sauce. Pasta
Snack Popcorn Chicken$7.00
Chipotle Ranch.
Fried Chicken & Waffles$20.00
House-Fried Chicken topped with Honey Hot Sauce, Belgium Waffles, Honey Butter, Bourbon Apple Butter, Bourbon Aged Maple Syrup.
More about UNION STRAW
Antonia's Italian Cuisine image

 

Antonia's Italian Cuisine

10 Foxboro Blvd, Foxboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.49
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Shredded Parm Cheese & Caesar Dressing
Garden Salad$6.49
Iceberg lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Peppers & Onions
Steak & Cheese$9.49
Shaved Steak chopped with American Cheese
More about Antonia's Italian Cuisine
Epicurean Feast image

 

Epicurean Feast

777 West St, Mansfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap
Bagel$1.00
Choice of bagel
Peanut Butter Chip Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
More about Epicurean Feast
Achilito's Taqueria image

FRENCH FRIES

Achilito's Taqueria

265 patriot place, Foxborough

Avg 4.7 (262 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Crispy chicken and cheese quesadilla served with pico de gallo and sour cream
Carnitas Burrito$10.00
Slow cooked pork, mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream
Grilled Chicken Burrito$10.00
Grilled chicken, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, sour cream
More about Achilito's Taqueria
Lakeview Pavilion image

 

Lakeview Pavilion

45 Lakeview Road, Foxboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pie$25.00
Available options include Apple Crumb, Caramel Pecan, Cherry and Boston Creme
Macaroni & Cheese$45.00
Macaroni & Cheese - 1/2 tray (serves 6-8)
French Cut Thyme Organic Chicken Dinner$80.00
French Cut Thyme Organic Chicken with a Chablis Reduction. 8oz each ( serves 4).
Oven Ready with Cooking Instructions Provided.
*Served With Yukon Gold Whipped Potato & Green Beens (fully cooked with re-heating instructions)*
More about Lakeview Pavilion
Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Papa Gino's

211 North St, Foxboro

Avg 3.9 (226 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
Cheese Pizza
French Fries$3.19
More about Papa Gino's
Wormtown Brewery image

 

Wormtown Brewery

Patriot Place, Foxborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Be Hoppy IPA 6-Pack Bottles$13.00
BE HOPPY is our take on the Left Coast IPA. The huge aromatics and big citrus forward flavors come from the copious amount of hops we use during our double dry hop and hop back processes. Let our IPA put a smile on your face Harvey Ball would be proud of.
DON`T WORRY BE HOPPY®
Mix & Match 4-Pack$16.00
Select 4 of your favorite Wormtown beers to create your perfect mixed 4-pack!
Rocket APA 4-Pack Cans$11.00
Rocket American Pale Ale hits you with a blast of tropical fruit and citrus notes from the Mosaic hops and a hint of spice from the Valley Malt Danko Rye. Named after Worcester`s own Dr.Robert Goddard and his historic liquid fueled rockets, this beer will launch you into a new drinking experience.
More about Wormtown Brewery
Olive & Mint image

PIZZA

Olive & Mint

2 Washington Street, Foxborough

Avg 4.2 (593 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Cilantro Naan$4.00
Tikka Masala$13.00
$30 Indian Meal$30.00
More about Olive & Mint
D'Angelo image

 

D'Angelo

211 North Street, Foxboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Root Beer
Lays Baked$1.29
Thanksgiving Toasted
More about D'Angelo
Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA

Papa Gino's

8 Commercial St, Foxboro

Avg 4.2 (551 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Orange 2 Liter
Cheese Pizza
2 Meatballs Side$1.00
More about Papa Gino's
Bytes image

 

Bytes

23 Patriot Place, Foxborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional Pizza
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
Cheese Stix Large$8.50
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough.
Half Baked Cookies$6.25
Six warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookies cooked fresh per order! Yum!
More about Bytes
Splitsville and Howl at the Moon with Top Golf Swing Suites image

 

Splitsville and Howl at the Moon with Top Golf Swing Suites

220 Patriot Place Way, Foxborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Splitsville and Howl at the Moon with Top Golf Swing Suites
Epicurean Feast image

 

Epicurean Feast

325 Foxboro Blvd, Foxboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Epicurean Feast

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Foxboro

