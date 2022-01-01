Mansfield restaurants you'll love
More about Cibo Matto Caffe
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Cibo Matto Caffe
254 Chauncy St, Mansfield
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$16.00
spiced wings, blue cheese and carrot sticks
|House Salad
|$13.00
mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, radish, fennel, white-balsamic italian vinaigrette
|Bread with Order
Our homemade Foccacia and Ciabatta Bread
More about Flynn's Irish Pub
Flynn's Irish Pub
219 NORTH MAIN STREET, MANSFIELD
|Popular items
|Americana
|$14.00
The classic cheese burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickle.
|Kinsale
|$17.00
Garlic aioli, sauteed mushrooms and onions, bacon, and Swiss cheese are sensational together!
|The Kilkenny
|$16.00
Honey barbeque sauce, bacon, and cheddar
More about BAR PIZZA & SALAD Co.
BAR PIZZA & SALAD Co.
280 School Street Suite J-135, Mansfield
|Popular items
|House
|$9.00
Romaine, cucumber, tomato, red onion, carrot, crouton, banana pepper and red wine vinaigrette.
|Plain
|$9.50
House made crushed tomato sauce with a freshly grated cheese blend.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Bacon, hamburger, pickles and thousand island drizzle.
More about Pushkart Café
Pushkart Café
219 N Main St, Mansfield
|Popular items
|O.G. Six Breakfast
|$13.25
Three eggs any style, bacon, sausage, two pancakes or two french toast. Served with home fries and toast.
|California Panini
|$8.75
Egg, avocado, tomato, bacon, pepperjack.
|D.I.Y. Omelette
|$7.25
Served with toast and home fries.
More about Flannel Cow Creamery
Flannel Cow Creamery
88 Chilson Ave., Mansfield
|Popular items
|1 Scoop
|$4.85
Served in a cup with a lid
|Tiny Scoop
|$2.99
Served in a cup with a lid
|2 Scoops
|$5.79
Served in a cup with a lid. PLEASE NOTE: if you would like the same flavor, only select ONE option. Thank you
More about Mansfield Deli
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mansfield Deli
72 Pratt st, Mansfield
|Popular items
|BUMBLE BEE
|$11.00
Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing & Bacon on a Sub Roll
|MAPLE MELTER
|$11.00
Maple Turkey, Grilled with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Honey Mustard & Bacon on a Bulky Roll
|HERE'S THE BEEF
|$11.00
Roast Beef on Ciabatta with Horseradish, Mayo, Swiss Cheese & Onions
More about NY Pizza
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
NY Pizza
221 North Main Street, Mansfield
|Popular items
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.49
Grilled chicken,romaine lettuce,shreded cheese, croutons & ceasar dressing.
|Onion Rings
|$5.00
|Greek Salad
|$8.59
More about Fresh Catch Seafood & Deli - Mansfield
Fresh Catch Seafood & Deli - Mansfield
30 Chauncy St, Mansfield