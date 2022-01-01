Mansfield restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mansfield restaurants

Cibo Matto Caffe

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Cibo Matto Caffe

254 Chauncy St, Mansfield

Avg 4.6 (3398 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$16.00
spiced wings, blue cheese and carrot sticks
House Salad$13.00
mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, radish, fennel, white-balsamic italian vinaigrette
Bread with Order
Our homemade Foccacia and Ciabatta Bread
More about Cibo Matto Caffe
Flynn's Irish Pub

 

Flynn's Irish Pub

219 NORTH MAIN STREET, MANSFIELD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Americana$14.00
The classic cheese burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickle.
Kinsale$17.00
Garlic aioli, sauteed mushrooms and onions, bacon, and Swiss cheese are sensational together!
The Kilkenny$16.00
Honey barbeque sauce, bacon, and cheddar
More about Flynn's Irish Pub
BAR PIZZA & SALAD Co.

 

BAR PIZZA & SALAD Co.

280 School Street Suite J-135, Mansfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
House$9.00
Romaine, cucumber, tomato, red onion, carrot, crouton, banana pepper and red wine vinaigrette.
Plain$9.50
House made crushed tomato sauce with a freshly grated cheese blend.
Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
Bacon, hamburger, pickles and thousand island drizzle.
More about BAR PIZZA & SALAD Co.
Pushkart Café

 

Pushkart Café

219 N Main St, Mansfield

Avg 3.5 (68 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
O.G. Six Breakfast$13.25
Three eggs any style, bacon, sausage, two pancakes or two french toast. Served with home fries and toast.
California Panini$8.75
Egg, avocado, tomato, bacon, pepperjack.
D.I.Y. Omelette$7.25
Served with toast and home fries.
More about Pushkart Café
Flannel Cow Creamery

 

Flannel Cow Creamery

88 Chilson Ave., Mansfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1 Scoop$4.85
Served in a cup with a lid
Tiny Scoop$2.99
Served in a cup with a lid
2 Scoops$5.79
Served in a cup with a lid. PLEASE NOTE: if you would like the same flavor, only select ONE option. Thank you
More about Flannel Cow Creamery
Mansfield Deli

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mansfield Deli

72 Pratt st, Mansfield

Avg 4.7 (583 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BUMBLE BEE$11.00
Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing & Bacon on a Sub Roll
MAPLE MELTER$11.00
Maple Turkey, Grilled with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Honey Mustard & Bacon on a Bulky Roll
HERE'S THE BEEF$11.00
Roast Beef on Ciabatta with Horseradish, Mayo, Swiss Cheese & Onions
More about Mansfield Deli
NY Pizza

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

NY Pizza

221 North Main Street, Mansfield

Avg 4.7 (1792 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.49
Grilled chicken,romaine lettuce,shreded cheese, croutons & ceasar dressing.
Onion Rings$5.00
Greek Salad$8.59
More about NY Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Fresh Catch Seafood & Deli - Mansfield

30 Chauncy St, Mansfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Fresh Catch Seafood & Deli - Mansfield

