Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Flynn's Irish Pub

review star

No reviews yet

219 NORTH MAIN STREET

MANSFIELD, MA 02048

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Americana
The Kilkenny
The Donegal

SHAREABLES

Fried Brussel Sprouts

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$14.00Out of stock

A generous portion of flash fried sprouts tossed in our honey Sriracha sauce

Chicken Sliders

Chicken Sliders

$17.00

Buttermilk fried Chicken breasts served over pickle chips and topped with our spicy chipotle aioli sauce.

Small Chicken Fingers

Small Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Hand cut and marinated daily in our house recipe.

Large Chicken Fingers

Large Chicken Fingers

$20.00

Hand cut and marinated daily in our house recipe.

Big Arse Pretzel

$9.00

Served with a choice of beer mustard or honey mustard.

Bacon Cheeseburger Rolls

Bacon Cheeseburger Rolls

$14.00

Three handmade Egg rolls stuffed with seasoned ground beef, Bacon and American Cheese.

Reuben Rolls

Reuben Rolls

$15.99

Three handmade rolls stuffed with freshly sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut. Served with russian dressing.

CHICKEN BACON RANCH QUESADILLA

$17.00

CHEESE & BISQUE

$15.00

American Grilled Cheese sliced in fours and served with a Cup of Tomato Bisque Soup.

GHOST POPPERS

$13.99

House TOTS

$6.99

SALAD

Green Salad Small

Green Salad Small

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, and red onions with choice of dressing. Add $ Chicken, Brisket, or Turkey Tips

Green Salad Large

Green Salad Large

$14.99

Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, and red onions with choice of dressing.

Delaney's Caesar Salad Small

Delaney's Caesar Salad Small

$10.00

Hearts of Romaine tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with croutons and shaved Parmesan cheese.

Delaney's Caesar Salad Large

Delaney's Caesar Salad Large

$14.99

Hearts of Romaine tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with croutons and shaved Parmesan cheese.

CHICKEN COBB

CHICKEN COBB

$14.00+

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, grilled Chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, and Avocado slices with choice of dressing.

BARBEQUE RANCH

BARBEQUE RANCH

$14.00+

Romaine lettuce, Grape tomatoes, Red onions, Corn, Black beans, pulled Barbeque Chicken, and Cheddar cheese, Served with Bbq Ranch dressing.

SANDWICHES

Reuben

Reuben

$16.00

Corned Beef or Toasted Turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on Marble Rye

Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

a fried buttermilk marinated Chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce, topped w/ pepper jack cheese on a pretzel bun

The J.Mac

$16.00

a grilled Chicken breast topped w/ cheddar, egg, bacon, and mayo on a brioche bun.

FISH SANDWICH

FISH SANDWICH

$21.00

A large portion of Cod served on a Sourdough bread with lettuce and tomato.

AVOCADO B.L.T.

$15.00

Lettuce, 2 slices of Tomato, 4 slices of Bacon, and 4 slices of Avocado with Chipotle Aioli on a toasted Sourdough bread.

HONEY BOURBON CHICKEN

$17.00

The perfect combination of Bacon, Swiss cheese, grilled Pineapple, and Cole slaw with our Honey Bourbon sauce on a toasted Brioche bun.

BURGERS

ENTER PROMO CODE. BOGO TO RECEIVE FREE CHEESEBURGER WITH PURCHASE OF REGULAR BURGER ON TUESDAY
Americana

Americana

$14.00

The classic cheese burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickle.

The Kilkenny

The Kilkenny

$16.00

Honey barbeque sauce, bacon, and cheddar

The Kerry

The Kerry

$17.00

Topped w sunny-side up Egg, Bacon, lettuce and tomato on a Pretzel bun. *The picture features a Brioche bun.

The Donegal

The Donegal

$17.00

A perfect combination of creamy peanut butter, a dollop of strawberry jam, crispy bacon, and cheddar cheese

The Bergin

The Bergin

$12.99

Our signature burger served naked on a pretzel bun.

Sweet Potato and Black Bean Veggie Burger

Sweet Potato and Black Bean Veggie Burger

$16.00

A black bean and sweet potato burger topped with roasted red peppers, Sriracha ranch dressing and lettuce on a Brioche Bun.

The Macnamara

$15.99

Our signature burger with pepper jack cheese and bacon.

The O'Toole

$13.99

Our signature burger topped with garlic butter and red wine sauteed mushrooms.

The Ronan

$15.99

Our famous burger topped with TWO buffalo chicken fingers and ranch dressing.

The Patty Flynn Melt

$14.99

Our 8oz Fresh Burger topped with swiss cheese and sauteed onions. Served on marble rye.

The Limerick

The Limerick

$17.49

Burger topped with crispy Onion Strings, American cheese, bacon and potato chips.

THE CASHEL

$14.00

THE ADARE

$8.99

ENTREES

Shepherds Pie

Shepherds Pie

$16.00

a mix of peas, corn, and lean ground Beef simmered in gravy, and topped with mashed potatoes. Add Cheese 2-

Traditional Fish & Chips

Traditional Fish & Chips

$21.00

Classic beer-battered fish and Chips

MAC & CHEESE PLAIN

$14.00
BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE

BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE

$19.00
TURKEY TIPS

TURKEY TIPS

$21.00

Hand cut Tips marinated in Honey Bourbon sauce for 12 hours and grilled to perfection. Served with two sides: Garlic Broccoli, Fries, Mashed Potatoes & gravy, or Cole Slaw.

FISH TACO THREE

$20.00

Three flour tortillas stuffed with beer battered cod, pepper jack cheese, red cabbage, mango salsa, and our chipotle sauce.

EXTRAS

Garlic Broccoli

$3.49

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$3.00

Basket of Fries

$6.49

Basket of Tater Tots

$6.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.49

Cole Slaw

$2.99

CUP TOMATO BISQUE

$6.49

BOWL TOMATO BISQUE

$11.49

KIDS

Kids Grilled Cheese & fries

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00
Kids Chicken Fingers and Fries

Kids Chicken Fingers and Fries

$7.00

KID FISH & CHIPS

$7.00

NA BEVERAGES

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

ROOTBEER BOTTLE

$4.00

GINGERALE

$3.00

TONIC

$3.00

SODA WATER

ICED TEA

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

DESSERTS

APPLE BLOSSOM

$10.00Out of stock

EPIC COOKIE

$10.00

IRISH CREAM CHEESECAKE

$11.00Out of stock

OREO DELIGHT

$10.00

RETAIL

HOODIE

$36.00

T SHIRT

$25.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family Restaurant. Inside dining & curbside pick-up.

Website

Location

219 NORTH MAIN STREET, MANSFIELD, MA 02048

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Flynn's Irish Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cibo Matto Caffe
orange star4.6 • 3,398
254 Chauncy St Mansfield, MA 02048
View restaurantnext
Splitsville and Howl at the Moon with Top Golf Swing Suites
orange starNo Reviews
220 Patriot Place Way Foxborough, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
The Chieftain Pub - 23 Washington Street
orange starNo Reviews
23 Washington Street Plainville, MA 02762
View restaurantnext
Ambrosia Zaika
orange star4.2 • 225
116 Elm st North Attleboro, MA 02760
View restaurantnext
Brack's Grille and Tap - TNT 2097 Bay St
orange starNo Reviews
2097 Bay Street Taunton, MA 02780
View restaurantnext
Box Seats Restaurant & Bar - North Attleboro
orange star3.2 • 208
500 E Washington St North Attleboro, MA 02760
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in MANSFIELD

Cibo Matto Caffe
orange star4.6 • 3,398
254 Chauncy St Mansfield, MA 02048
View restaurantnext
b.good - Mansfield
orange star4.4 • 2,109
280 School St Mansfield, MA 02048
View restaurantnext
NY Pizza - 221 N Main St
orange star4.7 • 1,792
221 North Main Street Mansfield, MA 02048
View restaurantnext
Trattoria Della Nonna
orange star4.6 • 615
160 N Main Street Mansfield, MA 02048
View restaurantnext
Mansfield Deli
orange star4.7 • 583
72 Pratt st Mansfield, MA 02048
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near MANSFIELD
Foxboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Norton
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
South Easton
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
North Easton
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Plainville
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Sharon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
North Attleboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Attleboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Walpole
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston