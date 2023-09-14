- Home
Brack's Grille and Tap Taunton 2097 Bay St
No reviews yet
2097 Bay Street
Taunton, MA 02780
Popular Items
BONELESS TENDERS
A generous portion of hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce.
CHICKEN MOZAMBIQUE LARGE
Chicken, onions, chourico, spinach, garlic and cherry tomatoes in a house made Mozambique sauce served over Spanish rice.
GREEK SALAD SMALL
Fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, red onions, and Greek dressing.
APPETIZERS
BONELESS TENDERS
A generous portion of hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce.
1/2 & 1/2 TENDERS
A generous portion of hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce.
BONE-IN WINGS
A generous portion of bone in chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce.
1/2 & 1/2 BONE IN WING
A generous portion of bone in chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce.
THE MEGA STUFF MEATBALL
A one-pound meatball made from beef, pork, Italian herbs and stuffed with a five cheese blend. Covered with pasta sauce, shredded parmesan, and fresh basil.
CHILI NACHO GRANDE
Freshly fried tortilla chips topped with layers of Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, our house made brisket chili, and fresh chopped salsa with cilantro. Served with sour cream and extra salsa on the side.
BRACKS POUTINE
Fries, chedder cheese curds, and tender BBQ beef brisket topped with brown gravy and scallions.
BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
Crispy buffalo chicken, smoked gouda, cream cheese, scallions, bacon, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with tortilla chips, carrots and celery.
CHEF'S FLATBREAD OF THE WEEK
Oven baked flat bread with the chef's choice of fresh toppings.
BRUSCHETTA CRUSTINI
Garlic herb butter thick cut croutons topped with fresh Mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, shallots, garlic, and balsamic glaze. Garnished with parmesan cheese and fresh basil.
SPICY CHICKEN TACOS
Three spicy flour tortillas filled with cajun blackened chicken, cheese, and corn salsa. Topped with a delicious chipotle ranch drizzle.
MANICOTTI
Crispy Italian breaded manicotti, stuffed with ricotta cheese, served on a bed of marinara with shredded parmesan cheese and fresh basil.
FRIED PICKLES
Seasoned crispy pickle chips served with boom boom dipping sauce.
BOOM BOOM CALAMARI
Crispy calamari topped with banana peppers, roasted red peppers and scallions. Served with boom boom sauce on the side.
SOUPS & SALADS
CLAM CHOWDER CUP
CLAM CHOWDER CROCK
BRISKET CHILI CUP
BRISKET CHILI CROCK
FRENCH ONION CUP
FRENCH ONION CROCK
HOUSE SALAD
CAESAR SALAD
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese topped with garlic croutons.
GREEK SALAD SMALL
Fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, red onions, and Greek dressing.
GREEK SALAD LARGE
Fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, red onions, and Greek dressing.
CHEF SALAD SMALL
Fresh mixed greens topped with cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, hard boiled eggs, Swiss cheese, roasted turkey and ham.
CHEF SALAD LARGE
Fresh mixed greens topped with cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, hard boiled eggs, Swiss cheese, roasted turkey and ham.
COBB SALAD SMALL
Fresh mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, avocado, gorgonzola cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, and bacon.
COBB SALAD LARGE
Fresh mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, avocado, gorgonzola cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, and bacon.
SANTA FE SALAD SMALL
Fresh mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, avocado, roasted corn, Montereyjack and cheddar cheese.
SANTA FE SALAD LARGE
Fresh mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, avocado, roasted corn, Montereyjack and cheddar cheese.
BRACK'S FAVORITES
BBQ TURKEY TIPS SMALL
Bourbon BBQ and herb marinated turkey tips, grilled and served with two sides.
BBQ TURKEY TIPS LARGE
Bourbon BBQ and herb marinated turkey tips, grilled and served with two sides.
BRAISED BEEF SMALL
Slowly cooked pot roast served over mashed potatoes with brown gravy and baby carrots.
BRAISED BEEF LARGE
Slowly cooked pot roast served over mashed potatoes with brown gravy and baby carrots.
CHICKEN PARM SMALL
Italian breaded crispy chicken topped with our delicious sauce and three cheese blend finished with grated Romano cheese and fresh basil.
CHICKEN PARM LARGE
Italian breaded crispy chicken topped with our delicious sauce and three cheese blend finished with grated Romano cheese and fresh basil.
CHICKEN BURRITO BOWL SMALL
Blackened chicken sauteed with fajita onions, peppers and tomato. Served over Spanish rice with a chipotle ranch drizzle and sliced avocado.
CHICKEN BURRITO BOWL LARGE
Blackened chicken sauteed with fajita onions, peppers and tomato. Served over Spanish rice with a chipotle ranch drizzle and sliced avocado.
FISH & CHIPS SMALL
Crispy cod served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.
FISH & CHIPS LARGE
Crispy cod served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.
FRIED SHRIMP SMALL
Fried shrimp served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.
FRIED SHRIMP LARGE
Fried shrimp served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.
NEW ENGLAND COD SMALL
New England Cod with lemon butter and herb bread crumbs. Served with two sides.
NEW ENGLAND COD LARGE
New England Cod with lemon butter and herb bread crumbs. Served with two sides.
STEAK TIPS SMALL
Hand cut sirloin tips marinated in the Chef's secret marinade. Served with two sides.
STEAK TIPS LARGE
Hand cut sirloin tips marinated in the Chef's secret marinade. Served with two sides.
TUSCAN MAC N' CHEESE SMALL
Trottole pasta tossed in our garlic cheddar cream sauce, blackened chicken, spinach, roasted shallots, and sun-dried tomatoes.
TUSCAN MAC N' CHEESE LARGE
Trottole pasta tossed in our garlic cheddar cream sauce, blackened chicken, spinach, roasted shallots, and sun-dried tomatoes.
BLACKENED CHICKEN FAJITA
Seasoned onions and peppers topped with Cajun seasoned and seared chicken.
STEAK FAJITA
Seasoned onions and peppers topped with Cajun seasoned and seared steak.
COMBO FAJITA
CHICKEN TENDER PLATE
Boneless tenders served with a choice of two sides.
CHEF'S CREATIONS
CHICKEN MOZAMBIQUE SMALL
Chicken, onions, chourico, spinach, garlic and cherry tomatoes in a house made Mozambique sauce served over Spanish rice.
CHICKEN MOZAMBIQUE LARGE
Chicken, onions, chourico, spinach, garlic and cherry tomatoes in a house made Mozambique sauce served over Spanish rice.
CHICKEN & WAFFLES SMALL
Sweet Belgian waffles topped with crispy buttermilk chicken, onion bacon jam and maple bourbon dijon sauce, drizzled with sriracha and served with one side.
CHICKEN & WAFFLES LARGE
Sweet Belgian waffles topped with crispy buttermilk chicken, onion bacon jam and maple bourbon dijon sauce, drizzled with sriracha and served with one side.
CHICKEN BROCCOLI SMALL
Chicken sauteed with broccoli in creamy garlic alfredo sauce, tossed with trottole pasta.
CHICKEN BROCCOLI LARGE
Chicken sauteed with broccoli in creamy garlic alfredo sauce, tossed with trottole pasta.
BOURBON SALMON
Grilled salmon filet topped with cherry tomatoes, shallots, bacon bits and glazed with sweet teriyaki. Served with two sides.
BRACKS SIRLOIN
A 14 ounce NY choice sirloin seasoned with a house blend spice and served with two sides
STUFFED COD CASSEROLE
Fresh cod with a vegetable and herb stuffing, topped with lobster bisque and buttered bread crumbs, served with two sides.
SANDWICHES & BURGERS
CREATE A BRACK BURGER
An eight ounce blend of chuck, brisket, and short rib. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle chips.
A&T BURGER
House burger topped with Pepper jack cheese, fried mozzarella tossed in buffalo sauce, fried pickles, and bacon garlic aioli.
BOURBON BACON BURGER
Our house burger with cheddar cheese, sautéed mushrooms, bacon, and sweet n' tangy bourbon sauce.
BREAKFAST BURGER
House burger seasoned and grilled to your liking topped with American cheese, caramelized onion, bacon jam, and a fried egg your way on a crispy hash brown.
SALMON BURGER
House made with breadcrumbs, sesame seeds, and scallions, topped with pepper jack cheese, onion rings, and Chipotle ranch dressing.
HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN WRAP
Crispy chicken tenders, fresh mixed greens, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, and bacon all drizzled with honey mustard dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
BLACKENED CHIPOTLE CHICKEN WRAP
Blackened chicken packed into a white or wheat flour tortilla with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle ranch dressing and sautéed onions, mushrooms and peppers.
TURKEY AVOCADO BLT
Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, and cranberry mayo.
CRISPY FISH SANDWICH
Crispy cod, lettuce, and tomatoes on a brioche bun. Served with a side of tartar sauce.
CUBAN SANDWICH
Our house made pulled pork, Swiss cheese, sliced ham, pickled onions, Honey Dijon dressing served on a grilled ciabatta roll.
DESSERTS
CHOCOLATE & CARAMEL SUGAR WAFFLES
A great dessert to share or enjoy on your own- a pair of Belgian sugar waffles served warm and drizzled with decadent caramel and chocolate. A generous scoop of vanilla ice cream and a dusting of cinnamon sugar tops each for an indulgent end to your visit.
VANILLA BOURBON BROWNIE SUNDAE
This individual cake is made with dark chocolate then filled with a rich and creamy chocolate ganache flowing from the center. The decadent flavor will please the most discerning chocaholic.
PEANUT BUTTER PIE
Our light and creamy filling is made with Reese's Peanut Butter and then topped with chunks of Reese's PB cups. We drizzle it with Hershey Dark Chocolate Fudge and Hershey caramel and place in a chocolate cookie crust. Crust... made with, you guessed it, Hershey Cocoa.
LIMONCELLO CAKE
CHOCOLATE SPOON CAKE
CAPPUCCINO MOUSSE PIE
CHOC CHIP LAVA CAKE
KIDS MENU
ADD-ONS
TURKEY TIPS
GRILLED CHICKEN
STEAK TIPS
COD
SALMON
SALMON PATTY
SHRIMP
BEEF PATTY
CARROTS
CORN NIBLETS
VEGETABLE MEDLEY
STEAMED BROCCOLI
MASHED POTATO
BAKED POTATO
ROASTED POTATO
SPANISH RICE
FRIES
COLESLAW
SIDE SWEET TOTS
SIDE ONION RINGS
SIDE LOADED BAKED POTATO
SIDE LOADED MASHED
SIDE LOADED FRIES
MINI CAESAR SALAD
MINI SIDE SALAD
GUACAMOLE
SIDE GLUTEN FREE PASTA
SIDE PASTA
SIDE MARINARA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2097 Bay Street, Taunton, MA 02780