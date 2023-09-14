Popular Items

BONELESS TENDERS

$13.99

A generous portion of hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce.

CHICKEN MOZAMBIQUE LARGE

$19.99

Chicken, onions, chourico, spinach, garlic and cherry tomatoes in a house made Mozambique sauce served over Spanish rice.

GREEK SALAD SMALL

$9.99

Fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, red onions, and Greek dressing.


APPETIZERS

BONELESS TENDERS

$13.99

A generous portion of hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce.

1/2 & 1/2 TENDERS

$13.99

A generous portion of hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce.

BONE-IN WINGS

$15.99

A generous portion of bone in chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce.

1/2 & 1/2 BONE IN WING

$15.99

A generous portion of bone in chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce.

THE MEGA STUFF MEATBALL

$14.99

A one-pound meatball made from beef, pork, Italian herbs and stuffed with a five cheese blend. Covered with pasta sauce, shredded parmesan, and fresh basil.

CHILI NACHO GRANDE

CHILI NACHO GRANDE

$14.99

Freshly fried tortilla chips topped with layers of Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, our house made brisket chili, and fresh chopped salsa with cilantro. Served with sour cream and extra salsa on the side.

BRACKS POUTINE

$15.99

Fries, chedder cheese curds, and tender BBQ beef brisket topped with brown gravy and scallions.

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$15.99

Crispy buffalo chicken, smoked gouda, cream cheese, scallions, bacon, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with tortilla chips, carrots and celery.

CHEF'S FLATBREAD OF THE WEEK

$13.99

Oven baked flat bread with the chef's choice of fresh toppings.

BRUSCHETTA CRUSTINI

BRUSCHETTA CRUSTINI

$12.99

Garlic herb butter thick cut croutons topped with fresh Mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, shallots, garlic, and balsamic glaze. Garnished with parmesan cheese and fresh basil.

SPICY CHICKEN TACOS

$12.99

Three spicy flour tortillas filled with cajun blackened chicken, cheese, and corn salsa. Topped with a delicious chipotle ranch drizzle.

MANICOTTI

$13.99

Crispy Italian breaded manicotti, stuffed with ricotta cheese, served on a bed of marinara with shredded parmesan cheese and fresh basil.

FRIED PICKLES

$12.99

Seasoned crispy pickle chips served with boom boom dipping sauce.

BOOM BOOM CALAMARI

$14.99

Crispy calamari topped with banana peppers, roasted red peppers and scallions. Served with boom boom sauce on the side.

SOUPS & SALADS

Fresh mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, avocado, gorgonzola cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, and bacon.

CLAM CHOWDER CUP

$5.99

CLAM CHOWDER CROCK

$8.99

BRISKET CHILI CUP

$5.99

BRISKET CHILI CROCK

$8.99

FRENCH ONION CUP

$4.99

FRENCH ONION CROCK

$7.99

HOUSE SALAD

$8.99

CAESAR SALAD

$8.99

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese topped with garlic croutons.

GREEK SALAD SMALL

$9.99

Fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, red onions, and Greek dressing.

GREEK SALAD LARGE

$13.99

Fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, red onions, and Greek dressing.

CHEF SALAD SMALL

$10.99

Fresh mixed greens topped with cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, hard boiled eggs, Swiss cheese, roasted turkey and ham.

CHEF SALAD LARGE

$14.99

Fresh mixed greens topped with cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, hard boiled eggs, Swiss cheese, roasted turkey and ham.

COBB SALAD SMALL

$10.99

Fresh mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, avocado, gorgonzola cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, and bacon.

COBB SALAD LARGE

$14.99

Fresh mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, avocado, gorgonzola cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, and bacon.

SANTA FE SALAD SMALL

$9.99

Fresh mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, avocado, roasted corn, Montereyjack and cheddar cheese.

SANTA FE SALAD LARGE

$13.99

Fresh mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, avocado, roasted corn, Montereyjack and cheddar cheese.

BRACK'S FAVORITES

BBQ TURKEY TIPS SMALL

$16.99

Bourbon BBQ and herb marinated turkey tips, grilled and served with two sides.

BBQ TURKEY TIPS LARGE

$20.99

Bourbon BBQ and herb marinated turkey tips, grilled and served with two sides.

BRAISED BEEF SMALL

$16.99

Slowly cooked pot roast served over mashed potatoes with brown gravy and baby carrots.

BRAISED BEEF LARGE

$20.99

Slowly cooked pot roast served over mashed potatoes with brown gravy and baby carrots.

CHICKEN PARM SMALL

$15.99

Italian breaded crispy chicken topped with our delicious sauce and three cheese blend finished with grated Romano cheese and fresh basil.

CHICKEN PARM LARGE

$19.99

Italian breaded crispy chicken topped with our delicious sauce and three cheese blend finished with grated Romano cheese and fresh basil.

CHICKEN BURRITO BOWL SMALL

$15.99

Blackened chicken sauteed with fajita onions, peppers and tomato. Served over Spanish rice with a chipotle ranch drizzle and sliced avocado.

CHICKEN BURRITO BOWL LARGE

$19.99

Blackened chicken sauteed with fajita onions, peppers and tomato. Served over Spanish rice with a chipotle ranch drizzle and sliced avocado.

FISH & CHIPS SMALL

$15.99

Crispy cod served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.

FISH & CHIPS LARGE

$20.99

Crispy cod served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.

FRIED SHRIMP SMALL

$15.99

Fried shrimp served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.

FRIED SHRIMP LARGE

$20.99

Fried shrimp served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.

NEW ENGLAND COD SMALL

$15.99

New England Cod with lemon butter and herb bread crumbs. Served with two sides.

NEW ENGLAND COD LARGE

$20.99

New England Cod with lemon butter and herb bread crumbs. Served with two sides.

STEAK TIPS SMALL

$20.99

Hand cut sirloin tips marinated in the Chef's secret marinade. Served with two sides.

STEAK TIPS LARGE

$27.99

Hand cut sirloin tips marinated in the Chef's secret marinade. Served with two sides.

TUSCAN MAC N' CHEESE SMALL

$15.99

Trottole pasta tossed in our garlic cheddar cream sauce, blackened chicken, spinach, roasted shallots, and sun-dried tomatoes.

TUSCAN MAC N' CHEESE LARGE

TUSCAN MAC N' CHEESE LARGE

$19.99

Trottole pasta tossed in our garlic cheddar cream sauce, blackened chicken, spinach, roasted shallots, and sun-dried tomatoes.

BLACKENED CHICKEN FAJITA

$16.99

Seasoned onions and peppers topped with Cajun seasoned and seared chicken.

STEAK FAJITA

$20.99

Seasoned onions and peppers topped with Cajun seasoned and seared steak.

COMBO FAJITA

$19.99

CHICKEN TENDER PLATE

$16.99

Boneless tenders served with a choice of two sides.

CHEF'S CREATIONS

CHICKEN MOZAMBIQUE SMALL

$15.99

Chicken, onions, chourico, spinach, garlic and cherry tomatoes in a house made Mozambique sauce served over Spanish rice.

CHICKEN MOZAMBIQUE LARGE

$19.99

Chicken, onions, chourico, spinach, garlic and cherry tomatoes in a house made Mozambique sauce served over Spanish rice.

CHICKEN & WAFFLES SMALL

$15.99

Sweet Belgian waffles topped with crispy buttermilk chicken, onion bacon jam and maple bourbon dijon sauce, drizzled with sriracha and served with one side.

CHICKEN & WAFFLES LARGE

$19.99

Sweet Belgian waffles topped with crispy buttermilk chicken, onion bacon jam and maple bourbon dijon sauce, drizzled with sriracha and served with one side.

CHICKEN BROCCOLI SMALL

$15.99

Chicken sauteed with broccoli in creamy garlic alfredo sauce, tossed with trottole pasta.

CHICKEN BROCCOLI LARGE

$19.99

Chicken sauteed with broccoli in creamy garlic alfredo sauce, tossed with trottole pasta.

BOURBON SALMON

$25.99

Grilled salmon filet topped with cherry tomatoes, shallots, bacon bits and glazed with sweet teriyaki. Served with two sides.

BRACKS SIRLOIN

$24.99

A 14 ounce NY choice sirloin seasoned with a house blend spice and served with two sides

STUFFED COD CASSEROLE

$24.99

Fresh cod with a vegetable and herb stuffing, topped with lobster bisque and buttered bread crumbs, served with two sides.

SANDWICHES & BURGERS

CREATE A BRACK BURGER

$13.99

An eight ounce blend of chuck, brisket, and short rib. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle chips.

A&T BURGER

$16.99

House burger topped with Pepper jack cheese, fried mozzarella tossed in buffalo sauce, fried pickles, and bacon garlic aioli.

BOURBON BACON BURGER

BOURBON BACON BURGER

$16.99

Our house burger with cheddar cheese, sautéed mushrooms, bacon, and sweet n' tangy bourbon sauce.

BREAKFAST BURGER

BREAKFAST BURGER

$16.99

House burger seasoned and grilled to your liking topped with American cheese, caramelized onion, bacon jam, and a fried egg your way on a crispy hash brown.

SALMON BURGER

$15.99

House made with breadcrumbs, sesame seeds, and scallions, topped with pepper jack cheese, onion rings, and Chipotle ranch dressing.

HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN WRAP

$13.99

Crispy chicken tenders, fresh mixed greens, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, and bacon all drizzled with honey mustard dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.

BLACKENED CHIPOTLE CHICKEN WRAP

$13.99

Blackened chicken packed into a white or wheat flour tortilla with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle ranch dressing and sautéed onions, mushrooms and peppers.

TURKEY AVOCADO BLT

TURKEY AVOCADO BLT

$14.99

Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, and cranberry mayo.

CRISPY FISH SANDWICH

$15.99

Crispy cod, lettuce, and tomatoes on a brioche bun. Served with a side of tartar sauce.

CUBAN SANDWICH

CUBAN SANDWICH

$14.99

Our house made pulled pork, Swiss cheese, sliced ham, pickled onions, Honey Dijon dressing served on a grilled ciabatta roll.

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE & CARAMEL SUGAR WAFFLES

$11.99

A great dessert to share or enjoy on your own- a pair of Belgian sugar waffles served warm and drizzled with decadent caramel and chocolate. A generous scoop of vanilla ice cream and a dusting of cinnamon sugar tops each for an indulgent end to your visit.

VANILLA BOURBON BROWNIE SUNDAE

$9.99

This individual cake is made with dark chocolate then filled with a rich and creamy chocolate ganache flowing from the center. The decadent flavor will please the most discerning chocaholic.

PEANUT BUTTER PIE

$9.99

Our light and creamy filling is made with Reese's Peanut Butter and then topped with chunks of Reese's PB cups. We drizzle it with Hershey Dark Chocolate Fudge and Hershey caramel and place in a chocolate cookie crust. Crust... made with, you guessed it, Hershey Cocoa.

LIMONCELLO CAKE

$9.99

CHOCOLATE SPOON CAKE

$10.99

CAPPUCCINO MOUSSE PIE

$9.99

CHOC CHIP LAVA CAKE

$10.99

KIDS MENU

KIDS TENDERS

$8.49

KIDS CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$8.49

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$8.49

KIDS HOT DOG

$8.49

KIDS PLAIN PASTA

$8.49

KIDS PASTA WITH SAUCE

$8.49

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

$8.49

KIDS HAMBURGER

$8.49

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$8.49

ADD-ONS

TURKEY TIPS

$8.00

GRILLED CHICKEN

$7.00

STEAK TIPS

$13.00

COD

$9.00

SALMON

$11.00

SALMON PATTY

$9.00

SHRIMP

$8.00

BEEF PATTY

$9.00

CARROTS

$3.99

CORN NIBLETS

$3.99

VEGETABLE MEDLEY

$3.99

STEAMED BROCCOLI

$3.99

MASHED POTATO

$3.99

BAKED POTATO

$3.99

ROASTED POTATO

$3.99

SPANISH RICE

$3.99

FRIES

$3.99

COLESLAW

$3.99

SIDE SWEET TOTS

$4.99

SIDE ONION RINGS

$4.99

SIDE LOADED BAKED POTATO

$4.99

SIDE LOADED MASHED

$4.99

SIDE LOADED FRIES

$4.99

MINI CAESAR SALAD

$4.99

MINI SIDE SALAD

$4.99

GUACAMOLE

$2.99

SIDE GLUTEN FREE PASTA

$3.99

SIDE PASTA

$2.99

SIDE MARINARA

$1.50