Brockton restaurants you'll love

More about JJ's Caffe
JJ's Caffe
610 N Main Street, Brockton
|Popular items
|BANANA BREAD FRENCH TOAST
|$4.25
topped with caramel cream.
|Creme Brulee French Toast*
|$9.25
topped with housemade apple cinnamon syrup & mascarpone.
|Steak & Eggs*
|$14.50
8 oz charbroiled angus sirloin, served with two eggs any style, served with your choice of a side
More about Brack's Grille
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brack's Grille
1280 Belmont st, Brockton
|Popular items
|CUBAN SANDWICH
|$12.99
Our house made pulled pork, Swiss cheese, sliced ham, pickled onions, Honey Dijon dressing served on a grilled ciabatta roll.
|TURKEY AVOCADO BLT
|$12.99
Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, and cranberry mayo.
|BREAKFAST BURGER
|$14.99
House burger seasoned and grilled to your liking topped with American cheese, caramelized onion, bacon jam, and a fried egg your way on a crispy hash brown.
More about D'Angelo
D'Angelo
648 Pleasant St. Rt. 27, Brockton
|Popular items
|Root Beer
|Lays Baked
|$1.29
|Thanksgiving Toasted
More about Khalil's Kitchen
Khalil's Kitchen
880 Main street, Brockton
|Popular items
|Sweet chili chicken LF
|$14.00
Crispy Beer Batter french fries Topped with Mozzarella cheese, red onions, Tomatoes, Fried Panko Breaded sweet chili Chicken Breast, drizzled with ranch and our signature sauce, garnished with scallions
|Monster Rodeo Burger
|$13.00
Our Customer Favorite, 5 oz angus Beef Burger Toped with Swiss cheese , lettuce tomatoes Beer Battered Onion Rings, BBQ sauce served with a side of fries and our signature chipotle sauce
|Mango Mania
Mango chunks, mango cream, mango juice
More about Papa Gino's
PIZZA • PASTA
Papa Gino's
885 Belmont Street, Brockton
|Popular items
|Orange 2 Liter
|2 Meatballs Side
|$1.00
|French Fries
|$3.19
More about Stonebridge Cafe
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Stonebridge Cafe
1285 Belmont St, Brockton
|Popular items
|Steak Tips & Eggs
|$18.99
Our famous Steak Tips, charbroiled the way you like it. Served with two fresh eggs toast or english and home-fried potatoes
|Egg Sandwich w/Meat
|$7.49
Two eggs and American cheese with your choice of meat and bread. Served with home-fried potatoes
|Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
|$8.99
3 Thick-Sliced Cinnamon Swirl
More about Cape Cod Cafe Inc - Brockton, MA
Cape Cod Cafe Inc - Brockton, MA
989 Main St, Brockton
|Popular items
|Chix Broc Bacon Salad
|$15.25
Broccoli and marinated chicken piled onto our greek salad, topped with bacon and homemade croutons
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine topped with shaved Parmesan and homemade croutons
|Meatballs
|$12.50
Two homemade meatballs with chilled ricotta served with roasted garlic and grilled crostini.
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
59 Centre Street, Brockton