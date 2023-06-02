My Three Son’s Diner 1050 pearl st
1050 pearl st
Brockton, MA 02301
Breakfast
Eggs
Sons Breakfast Specials
Hungry Joe
Two eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, and choice of 2 pancakes, 2 French toast, or 1 waffle
Extreme Hungry Joe
3 eggs, 3 bacon, 3 sausage, and choice of 3 pancakes, 3 French toast, or 1 waffle
Steak and Eggs
2 eggs, 8oz steak tips, homefries, and toast
Biscuits and Gravy
biscuit, sausage gravy, 2 eggs
Avocado Toast
avocado spead, tomatoes, bolo, 2 eggs
Breakfast Quesadilla
3 eggs, cheddar cheese, choice of bacon, sausage, or linguica
New England breakfast
2 eggs 2 bacon 2 sausage toast homefries and baked beans
Omelets
Build your own omelet
3 egg omelet, cheese, homefries, and toast
Veggie
3 eggs, tomatoes, onions, peppers, american cheese
Western
3 eggs, ham, onion, pepper, american cheese
Portuguese oml
3 eggs, linguica, pepper, onion, american cheese
Mexican
3 eggs, linguica, onion, tomatoes, cheddar cheese
Southwest
3 eggs, chicken, onion, pepper, pepperjack cheese, salsa
Meatlovers
3 eggs, ham, sausage, linguica, bacon, ameican cheese
Champion
3 eggs, ham, onion, pepper, sausage, mushroom, bacon, american cheese
Greek
3 eggs, feta, black olives, tomatoes, spinach
Irish oml
3 eggs, american cheese, hash
Cali oml
3 eggs, chicken, avocado, spinach, american cheese
Buffalo Supreme
3 eggs, buffalo chicken, spinach, roasted red peppers, american cheese, supreme sauce
Philly Steak oml
3 eggs, shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, american cheese
Reuben oml
3 eggs, corned beef, saurkraut, swiss, 1000 island dressing
Breakfast sandwiches/wraps
Skillets
Lean and Fit
2 eggs, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, peppers, onions, cheddar, toast
Irish Skillet
2 eggs, corned beef hash, swiss, homefries, toast
Portuguese Skillet
2 eggs, linguica, peppers, onions, cheddar, homefries, toast
Philly Skillet
2 eggs, shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, american cheese, homefries, toast
Sons Skillet
2 eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheddar, homefries, toast
Benedicts
Pancakes/ French Toast/ Waffle
One pancake
one pancake
two pancake
two pancakes
three pancakes
three pancakes
one french toast
one french toast
two french toast
two french toast
three french toast
three french toast
one waffle
one waffle
Red, White, and Blue
waffle, strawberries, blueberries, whipped cream
Sons Specialty treats
challah french toast
2 slices french toast
portuguese sweet bread french toast
portuguese sweet bread french toast
creme brule french toast
2 slices french toast
stuffed croissant french toast
croissant, strawberry, strawberry creamcheese filling
cinnamon royal cakes
2 cakes, cinnamon strussal, icing
cheesecake cakes
2 cakes with cheesecake and your choice of fruit
Sides
bacon
4 sliced bacon
sausage
4 sausage links
ham
2 slices ham
homemade corned beef hash
1 side corned beef hash
baked beans
cup baked beans
turkey sausage patties
2 patties
chorizo
side chorizo
sausage gravy
sausage gravy
Grits
grits
cheese grits
cheese grits
Fresh baked muffin
muffin
portuguese sweet bread
7oz sweet bread
home fries
homefries
hashbrowns
hashbrowns
tatertots
tatertots
one egg
toast
toast
Oatmeal
peanut butter
cream cheese
slice of pie
fruit cup
fruit bowl
bagel with cream cheese
1/2 avocado
whole avocado
hollandaise sauce
dressing
cookies
Steak tips
Breakfast Specials
Lunch
Appetizers
Salad
Burgers/ Dogs
Sons classic
Burger or chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
champion
burger or chicken, mushrooms, mayo, swiss
wake up
burger or chicken, egg, bacon, american
Spicy Son
burger or chicken, pepperjack, banana peppers, and chipotle mayo
BBQ
burger or chicken, bacon, onion rings, cheddar, bbq sauce
Avocado BLT
burger or chicken, bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo, avocado
Sons Special
burger or chicken, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, special sauce
Hot Dog
1/4 pound dog, brioche bun
hot dog
hot dog only
Sons Wraps
caesar wrap
romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar drressing
chicken caesar wrap
chicken, romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing
buffalo chicken wrap
fried buffalo chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese dressing
greek wrap
chicken, lettuce, tomato, olives, feta, greek dressing
chicken ranch wrap
grilled chicken, lettuce tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing
Cold Sandwich
Clubs
BLT club
bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Grilled chicken club
chicken, bacon lettuce, tomato, mayo
chicken salad club
chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, bacon
turkey club
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
tuna club
tuna, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
cheeseburger club
burger, american, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Hot Sandwich
knockout
turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mayo
BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Grilled cheese
american cheese
Grilled PB and J
peanut butter, grape jelly
Tuna Melt
tuna, american
Reuben
corned beef, saurkraut, 1000 island, swiss
Sloppy Joe
sloppy joe, brioche bun
Open Faced Turkey
turkey, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce
Kids
lunch specials
strawberry salad
salad with baby spinach, red onions, strawberries, feta, and a strawberry vinegarette
thanksgiving egg rolls
2 egg rolls filled with stuffing and turkey served with cranberry aioli
awesome patty melt
burger on grilled white bread with american cheese, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and special sauce
rueben hot dogs
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Family and veteran owned diner serving breakfast and lunch 7 days a week!
