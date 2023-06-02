Restaurant header imageView gallery

My Three Son's Diner

1050 pearl st

Brockton, MA 02301

Popular Items

Portuguese Skillet

Portuguese Skillet

$12.79

2 eggs, linguica, peppers, onions, cheddar, homefries, toast

One pancake

$3.99

one pancake

$13.79

Two eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, and choice of 2 pancakes, 2 French toast, or 1 waffle

Breakfast

Eggs

One Egg

$6.89

One egg, homefries, toast

Two Eggs

$7.29

Two eggs, homefries, toast

Three Eggs

$7.59

Three eggs, homefries, toast

Sons Breakfast Specials

$13.79

Two eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, and choice of 2 pancakes, 2 French toast, or 1 waffle

Extreme Hungry Joe

Extreme Hungry Joe

$16.99

3 eggs, 3 bacon, 3 sausage, and choice of 3 pancakes, 3 French toast, or 1 waffle

Steak and Eggs

Steak and Eggs

$19.99

2 eggs, 8oz steak tips, homefries, and toast

Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and Gravy

$13.39

biscuit, sausage gravy, 2 eggs

Avocado Toast

$11.29

avocado spead, tomatoes, bolo, 2 eggs

Breakfast Quesadilla

Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.39

3 eggs, cheddar cheese, choice of bacon, sausage, or linguica

New England breakfast

New England breakfast

$13.39

2 eggs 2 bacon 2 sausage toast homefries and baked beans

Omelets

Build your own omelet

$9.19

3 egg omelet, cheese, homefries, and toast

Veggie

$11.79

3 eggs, tomatoes, onions, peppers, american cheese

Western

$11.79

3 eggs, ham, onion, pepper, american cheese

Portuguese oml

$11.79

3 eggs, linguica, pepper, onion, american cheese

Mexican

$12.29

3 eggs, linguica, onion, tomatoes, cheddar cheese

Southwest

$13.29

3 eggs, chicken, onion, pepper, pepperjack cheese, salsa

Meatlovers

$12.39

3 eggs, ham, sausage, linguica, bacon, ameican cheese

Champion

$13.49

3 eggs, ham, onion, pepper, sausage, mushroom, bacon, american cheese

Greek

$13.29

3 eggs, feta, black olives, tomatoes, spinach

Irish oml

$13.29

3 eggs, american cheese, hash

Cali oml

$13.69

3 eggs, chicken, avocado, spinach, american cheese

Buffalo Supreme

$14.19

3 eggs, buffalo chicken, spinach, roasted red peppers, american cheese, supreme sauce

Philly Steak oml

$14.49

3 eggs, shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, american cheese

Reuben oml

$14.99

3 eggs, corned beef, saurkraut, swiss, 1000 island dressing

Breakfast sandwiches/wraps

Egg and cheese

$5.59

1 egg, on toast with american cheese

Portuguese sweet bread sandwich

$12.99

2 eggs, linguica, peppers, onions, cheddar cheese, portuguese sweet roll

Egg and cheese wrap

$8.39

2 eggs, cheese, wrap

Skillets

Lean and Fit

$12.29

2 eggs, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, peppers, onions, cheddar, toast

Irish Skillet

$12.79

2 eggs, corned beef hash, swiss, homefries, toast

Portuguese Skillet

$12.79

2 eggs, linguica, peppers, onions, cheddar, homefries, toast

Philly Skillet

$13.49

2 eggs, shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, american cheese, homefries, toast

Sons Skillet

$13.79

2 eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheddar, homefries, toast

Benedicts

Build your own benedict

$11.99

2 poached eggs, grilled english, hollandaise and your choice of meat

Cali Benedict

$13.49

2 poached eggs, tomato, avocado, grilled english, hollandaise, homefries

Steak tip benedict

$19.99

8oz steak tips, 2 poached eggs, grilled english, hollandaise sauce, homefries

Pancakes/ French Toast/ Waffle

$3.99

one pancake

two pancake

$6.89

two pancakes

three pancakes

$7.99

three pancakes

one french toast

$4.49

one french toast

two french toast

$7.99

two french toast

three french toast

$10.69

three french toast

one waffle

$9.49

one waffle

Red, White, and Blue

$13.49

waffle, strawberries, blueberries, whipped cream

Sons Specialty treats

challah french toast

$10.99

2 slices french toast

portuguese sweet bread french toast

$11.99

portuguese sweet bread french toast

creme brule french toast

$11.99

2 slices french toast

stuffed croissant french toast

$10.99

croissant, strawberry, strawberry creamcheese filling

cinnamon royal cakes

$10.29

2 cakes, cinnamon strussal, icing

cheesecake cakes

$14.69

2 cakes with cheesecake and your choice of fruit

Sides

bacon

$4.39

4 sliced bacon

sausage

$4.39

4 sausage links

ham

$4.39

2 slices ham

homemade corned beef hash

$5.99

1 side corned beef hash

baked beans

$3.29

cup baked beans

turkey sausage patties

$4.89

2 patties

chorizo

$4.99

side chorizo

sausage gravy

$4.69

sausage gravy

Grits

$3.99

grits

cheese grits

$4.39

cheese grits

Fresh baked muffin

$3.29

muffin

portuguese sweet bread

$4.99

7oz sweet bread

home fries

$4.19

homefries

hashbrowns

$4.39

hashbrowns

tatertots

$4.49

tatertots

one egg

$2.19

toast

$1.99

toast

Oatmeal

$3.99

peanut butter

$0.80

cream cheese

$0.80

slice of pie

$3.59

fruit cup

$5.49

fruit bowl

$6.49

bagel with cream cheese

$3.29
1/2 avocado

$2.25
whole avocado

$3.00

hollandaise sauce

$2.50

dressing

$0.75

cookies

$1.99

Steak tips

$7.99

Shareables

Bacon tots

$7.99
sausage gravy tots

$8.99

Hash ragoons

$9.99

Breakfast Specials

Boston Creme Pancakes

$12.99
Fluffernutter Monte Cristo

$10.99

2 slices of french toast filled with peanut butter and fluff

Garden Omelette

$12.99

3 egg omelet with spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, and mushrooms

Meatlovers Burrito

$8.99

burrito with sausage, linguica, bacon, ham, cheddar, and home fries

Lunch

Appetizers

mozzarella sticks

$8.99

chicken tenders

$10.99

onion rings

$4.99

fries

$4.79

spicy fries

$4.79

sons sampler

$14.49

onion rings, mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders

Sloppy Joe Tots

$7.99

Bacon Cheddar Fries

$6.99
Italian Fries

$7.59

Truffle Fries

$7.99

Soup

portuguese kale soup

$4.30

chili

$5.55

soup of the day

$4.30

Salad

garden salad

$7.79

iceberg, tomato, pepper, red onion, cucumber

caesar salad

$8.79

romaine, croutons, parmesian cheese

greek salad

$7.79

iceberg, tomato, pepper, red onion, cucumber, olives, banana peppers

Burgers/ Dogs

Sons classic

$11.99

Burger or chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

champion

$12.99

burger or chicken, mushrooms, mayo, swiss

wake up

$13.99

burger or chicken, egg, bacon, american

Spicy Son

$12.99

burger or chicken, pepperjack, banana peppers, and chipotle mayo

BBQ

$13.99

burger or chicken, bacon, onion rings, cheddar, bbq sauce

Avocado BLT

$13.99

burger or chicken, bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo, avocado

Sons Special

$12.99

burger or chicken, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, special sauce

Hot Dog

$6.99

1/4 pound dog, brioche bun

hot dog

$4.99

hot dog only

Sons Wraps

caesar wrap

$8.69

romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar drressing

chicken caesar wrap

$10.69

chicken, romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

buffalo chicken wrap

$11.59

fried buffalo chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese dressing

greek wrap

$11.59

chicken, lettuce, tomato, olives, feta, greek dressing

chicken ranch wrap

$12.99

grilled chicken, lettuce tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing

Cold Sandwich

Chicken salad

$8.99

chicken salad, lettuce, tomato

tuna salad

$8.99

tuna salad, lettuce, tomato

turkey breast

$9.99

turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo

ham

$8.99

ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Clubs

BLT club

$13.99

bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Grilled chicken club

$13.69

chicken, bacon lettuce, tomato, mayo

chicken salad club

$13.69

chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, bacon

turkey club

$13.99

turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

tuna club

$13.69

tuna, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

cheeseburger club

$14.99

burger, american, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Hot Sandwich

knockout

$10.99

turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mayo

BLT

$8.99

bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Grilled cheese

$7.29

american cheese

Grilled PB and J

$8.99

peanut butter, grape jelly

Tuna Melt

$9.49

tuna, american

Reuben

$12.99

corned beef, saurkraut, 1000 island, swiss

Sloppy Joe

$11.49

sloppy joe, brioche bun

Open Faced Turkey

$12.49

turkey, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce

Kids

kids egg meal

$5.75
kids cake

$5.75

Mickey or Minnie Cakes

Kids French Toast

$5.49

French toast

Kids Waffle

$5.99

1/2 waffle with strawberrys

Kids Tender

$6.99

chicken tenders and fries

Kids Grilled cheese

$4.25

grilled cheese

Kids Peanut butter and Jelly

$4.25

Kids hot dog

$6.49

hot dog and fries

lunch specials

strawberry salad

$11.99

salad with baby spinach, red onions, strawberries, feta, and a strawberry vinegarette

thanksgiving egg rolls

$8.99

2 egg rolls filled with stuffing and turkey served with cranberry aioli

awesome patty melt

$13.99

burger on grilled white bread with american cheese, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and special sauce

rueben hot dogs

$7.99

Beverages

drinks

decaf coffee

$2.99

tea

$2.99

decaf tea

$2.99

hot chocolate w/ whipped cream

$2.99

iced tea

$2.99

hot coffee togo

$2.55+

iced coffee togo

$4.26+

homemade lemonade

$2.99

bottled drinks

12oz soda

$1.99

snapple

$3.49

bottle juice

$2.99

monster

$3.99

bottled water

$2.29

bubbly

$2.49

gatorade

$3.29
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family and veteran owned diner serving breakfast and lunch 7 days a week!

Location

1050 pearl st, Brockton, MA 02301

Directions

