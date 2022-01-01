South Weymouth restaurants you'll love

South Weymouth restaurants
Toast
  • South Weymouth

South Weymouth's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Thai
Indian
Must-try South Weymouth restaurants

MA REILLY'S image

SANDWICHES

MA REILLY'S

90 Pond St, Weymouth

Avg 4.8 (316 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ultimate Turkey$8.50
Cream Buns$3.25
Tater Tots On The Side$1.25
Lime Leaf Restaurant image

 

Lime Leaf Restaurant

435 Columbian St #3, Weymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pad Thai (GF)$12.95
Thin rice noodle with chicken and shrimps, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, ground peanut and turnip
Drunken Noodle***$13.95
Choice of chicken, pork or tofu with wide rice noodle, onions, string beans, bamboo, peppers, tomatoes and basil leaves in spicy basil sauce (choice of beef or shrimp $1 extra). Very spicy
Scallion Pancake$6.00
Served with ginger soy sauce
Aaha Indian Cuisine image

 

Aaha Indian Cuisine

532 Pond Street, South Weymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Veg & Onion Pakoda$8.99
Slices of Vegetables/onions mixed with spicy chick peas flour and deep fried
Amaravati Goat/Lamb (s)$18.99
Goat cooked with Special Indian Spices and Red chilli Paste
Boneless Chicken Biryani
Choose Regular or Family Size
Papa Gino's image

 

Papa Gino's

532 Pond Street, S. Weymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Breadsticks
French Fries$3.19
Cheese Pizza
