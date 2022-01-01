South Weymouth restaurants you'll love
More about MA REILLY'S
SANDWICHES
MA REILLY'S
90 Pond St, Weymouth
|Popular items
|Ultimate Turkey
|$8.50
|Cream Buns
|$3.25
|Tater Tots On The Side
|$1.25
More about Lime Leaf Restaurant
Lime Leaf Restaurant
435 Columbian St #3, Weymouth
|Popular items
|Pad Thai (GF)
|$12.95
Thin rice noodle with chicken and shrimps, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, ground peanut and turnip
|Drunken Noodle***
|$13.95
Choice of chicken, pork or tofu with wide rice noodle, onions, string beans, bamboo, peppers, tomatoes and basil leaves in spicy basil sauce (choice of beef or shrimp $1 extra). Very spicy
|Scallion Pancake
|$6.00
Served with ginger soy sauce
More about Aaha Indian Cuisine
Aaha Indian Cuisine
532 Pond Street, South Weymouth
|Popular items
|Veg & Onion Pakoda
|$8.99
Slices of Vegetables/onions mixed with spicy chick peas flour and deep fried
|Amaravati Goat/Lamb (s)
|$18.99
Goat cooked with Special Indian Spices and Red chilli Paste
|Boneless Chicken Biryani
Choose Regular or Family Size