Quincy restaurants you'll love
Quincy's top cuisines
Must-try Quincy restaurants
Epicurean Feast
1385 Hancock Street, Quincy
|asst soda
|$1.70
20oz
|Create Your Sandwich
|$4.95
|Deep River Original Salted
|$1.39
D'Angelo
270 Hancock St. Rt. 3A, Quincy
|Root Beer
|Thanksgiving Toasted
|Lays Baked
|$1.29
PIZZA • PASTA
Papa Gino's
100 Granite Street, Quincy
|Cheese Breadsticks
|Orange 2 Liter
|French Fries
|$3.19
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Boardwalk Pizza
332 Victory Road, Quincy
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$16.50
Perfect cups of charred pepperoni!
|Cheese Pizza
|$14.00
Boardwalk Style, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce.
|Sicilian
|$21.00
Bakery style, mozzarella, tomato sauce, cut into 6 square slices.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Idle Hour
1464 Hancock St, Quincy
|Wings
|$15.00
house spicy wing sauce, buttermilk aioli drizzle
|Burger
|$16.00
lettuce, pickles, special sauce, cheddar, house made everything bagel seasoning bun, fries
|Fried Pickles
|$9.00
thin and cripsy, with honey dill sauce
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Fuji at WoC
1420 Hancock St, Quincy
|General Gao Chicken
|$19.50
Tender white meat lightly breaded, fried and glazed in a tangy, mildly spicy sauce, served with broccolini
|Gyoza
|$8.00
Steamed, fried, or pan-seared Japanese-style pork dumplings
|Spicy Tuna Maki *(G)
|$8.50
Tuna, cucumber, tempura bits, and spicy mayo
Pearl & Lime
1440 Hancock St, Quincy
|Chips & Guac
|$8.00
*GF*
*VEGAN*
|Popcorn Chicken
|$10.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken,
Chimichurri Ranch, Lime
*GF*
|Birria Taco
|$12.00
2 PER ORDER!
Choice of CARNITAS, CHICKEN TINGA, OR BRAISED LAMB
Cheese, Onion, Pork (or Lamb) Consommé.
Use promo code TACOTUESDAY to get 25% off your tacos! *TUESDAYS ONLY*
Dipped, Stuffed & Fried!
*GF*
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Townshend
1250 Hancock St, Quincy
|Brick Pressed Chicken
|$27.00
Giannone Chicken, wild mushroom risotto, toasted pistachio, chicken jus
|Shrimp Scampi
|$25.00
egg & squid ink tagliatelle, Shrimp, Garlic, Lemon, Crispy Capers
|Chocolate Ganache Tart
|$10.00
pretzel crust, candied peanuts, bourbon caramel, whipped cream
SOUPS • PHO
Pho Linh
409 Hancock St, Quincy
|1 Fried Imperial Rolls
|$6.00
Fried rolls of ground pork, shrimp, taro, shiitake mushrooms and thin vermicelli, served with sweet fish sauce.
|51 Hue Special Soup
|$12.00
Famous soup from the Huế region of Vietnam. Sliced shank, shrimp and pork meatball, tendon, and pork knuckle in beef broth with minced lemongrass and served with thick vermicelli noodles.
|3 Shrimp Spring Rolls
|$6.00
Spring rolls are served cool to the touch and are light and refreshing. Shrimp, mint, lettuce and vermicelli wrapped in soft rice paper. Served with peanut sauce.
SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
YoCha
406 Hancock St, Quincy
|A1. The Yocha
|$8.25
(Served Cold) Mango Purée, Mango, Mini Clear Sago, Pomelo + Tofu Pudding
|A2. Red Raider
|$8.25
(Served Hot or Cold) Red Bean + Sesame Soup, Tofu Pudding + Peanut Mochi Balls (2 Pc)
|Sesame Pudding
|$7.00
(Served Hot or Cold)
Crush Pizza
1250 Hancock St, Quincy
|Caesar Salad
|$9.95
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our house made dressing and croutons then topped with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
|Small Wings
|$10.99
Braised marinated wings tossed in your choice of sauce and then fire roasted in our 1000 degree oven
|Greek Salad
|$10.95
Crisp romaine lettuce with Feta cheese, tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, olives, & red onions tossed with a homemade Greek dressing.
Sebastians
2 Heritage Drive, Quincy
|Bagel
|$1.00
Choice of bagel
|Grill Special
|$6.00
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
|$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
Punjab Cafe
653 Southern Artery, Quincy
|Vegetable Pakoras (5 pc)
|$7.00
Crispy fresh vegetable fritters made with spinach, potato, onion and cauliflower
|Saag
|$14.00
Slowly cooked spinach and cream in a thick sauce seasoned with exotic herbs and spices
|Masala
|$14.00
Fan Favorite! A thick creamy tomato coriander cream sauce seasoned with fresh herbs and spices
Cafe Services at
1900 Crown Colony Drive, Quincy
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$7.69
Lightly Fried Chicken Tenders Served with Your Favorite Sauce.
Served with French Fries.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$7.89
Fried Chicken Breast Tossed in House Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise in a Flour Tortilla.
|Chicken Sandwich
|$7.29
Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce Tomato and Cheddar Cheese on a Bulkie Roll.
STEAKS
Spettus Steakhouse Quincy, MA
35 Independence Ave, Quincy
|Bbq Combo #2
|$17.95
Choose your sides, and the meats da way you like it cooked.
|Barbecue Mix - 1.5 Lb. (24 oz.)
|$24.95
1 Lb. (16 oz) of our slow cooked meats. You can choose from Top Sirloin, Garlic beef, Chicken W/bacon, Chicken Thigh, Chicken wings, Pork, Pork Sausage.
|Bbq Combo #1
|$15.95
Choose your sides, and the meats da way you like it cooked.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • HOT POT
Shabu
397 Hancock St, Quincy
|Tom Yum
|$5.50
Hot and sour flavor from lime, lemongrass, chili pepper and fresh herbs
|Regular (To-Go)
|$3.50
Mild pork flavor
|Miso
|$4.50
Salty and sweet soy-based soup that is high in protein and vitamin-rich
B Cafe
405 Hancock St, North Quincy
|Chirashi
|$18.00
3 pcs of salmon, 3 pcs of tuna, 3 pcs of shrimp, 2 pcs of eel, 1 pc of crab, & tobiko over a bed of sushi rice with mango, kanikama, tempura bits, spicy mayo, ginger & wasabi
|Sakedon
|$18.00
9 pcs of salmon sashimi over a bed of sushi rice with tobiko, mango, kanikama, tempura bits, spicy mayo, ginger & wasabi
|Spicy Tuna & Spicy Salmon Roll (12 pc)
|$12.75
1 spicy tuna maki & 1 spicy salmon maki
SEAFOOD
ReelHouse Marina Bay
552 Victory Road, Quincy
|Beets and Frites
|$14.00
Whipped Ricotta, baby arugula, crispy shoe string potatoes
|ReelHouse Cheeseburger*
|$18.00
house blend, cheddar cheese, tabasco onions, pickle, thousand island, chips
|Chicken Kebob
|$26.00
basmati rice pilaf, cucumber tzatziki, sliced almonds, peppers and onions
Sebastians
300 Crowne Colony Drive, Quincy
|Herbed Turkey Burger
|$6.00
Herbed turkey burger, with your favorite toppings
|Cobb Salad
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, greens, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, hard boiled eggs
|Sausage Patty
Griddled sausage patty
SANDWICHES
Emma Lisa's Breakfast & Lunch
258 Willard St, Quincy
|Spicy Veggie Bowl
|$10.95
Broccoli, spinach, mush, onions, tomato, peppers, cheddar cheese topped with two eggs over homefries and chipotle aioli sauce
|Two Eggs & Protein
|$8.95
Two Eggs, choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham served with Homefries and Toast
|2+2+2
|$8.95
Two Eggs, Two Pancakes or French Toast and your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON
Granite Street Cafe
378 Granite St, Quincy
|CHEF SP
|$8.25
2 eggs, toast, home fires, choice of bacon, sausage, or ham
|THE ULTIMATE BREAKFAST
|$14.75
3 eggs, 3 pieces of bacon, home fries, toast, choice: tea or coffee
Choice: 2 pancakes, 2 slices of French Toast or 2 filled crepes with strawberry, blueberry, or chocolate
|BLAT
|$8.99
Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato, Mayo on your choice of toast. Served with French fries.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Liberty Tavern
1657 Hancock Street, Quincy
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, shaved pecorino-Romano, garlic croutons, Caesar dressing
|Gold Fever Chicken Pizza
|$16.00
Golf Fever Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Fried Chicken, Scallions, Bleu Cheese Drizzle
|Tater Tot Poutine
|$14.00
red wine demi-glace, 5-cheese sauce, gold fever pulled pork
Bravo Pizzeria
531 Washington Street, Quincy
|Small (12") Bruschetta Calzone
|$14.99
|Large Cheese
|$13.99
Adams Inn
29 HANCOCK ST, QUINCY
|Chicken Wings
|$12.00
Choice of BBQ, Buffalo, Gold-Zing, Sweet Chili, Aquarius
|Nachos Grande
|$12.00
Tri-Color Tortilla Chips, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapenos (Add Chili, Grilled Chicken, or Buffalo Chicken +$2)
|Soup du Jour
|$5.00
Soup of the Day, Daily Rotational Favorites
Gennaro's Eatery
12 Blanchard Rd, Quincy
Schoolhouse Pizza
3 School St, Quincy
The Blue Oar
9 Depot Court, Cohasset