Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges

Fuji at WoC

1,373 Reviews

$$

1420 Hancock St

Quincy, MA 02169

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Maki *(G)
Gyoza
Spicy Salmon Maki *(G)

Appetizers

All Shrimp Tempura

$16.00

Tempura battered shrimp served with tempura sauce on the side

Assorted Tempura

$17.00

Tempura battered seafood and vegetables served with tempura sauce on the side

Beef Tataki *(G)

$14.50

Seared tender beef sashimi served with ponzu sauce

Crispy Duck Mooshi

Crispy Duck Mooshi

$18.50

Roasted duck with cucumber, avocado, and carrot served with house hoisin sauce

Edamame (G)(V)

$8.00

Salted steamed soybeans

Fuji Chicken Tenders

$11.00

All white meat chicken tenders breaded in Japanese panko and served with spicy mayo

Gyoza

Gyoza

$8.50

Steamed, fried, or pan-seared Japanese-style pork dumplings

Gyunegi Maki

$13.00

Thinly sliced beef rolled with scallion and cheddar cheese, grilled, and drizzled with teriyaki sauce

Hamachi Kama (G)

$26.00

Broiled yellowtail collar served with cucumber, wakame, and ponzu sauce [Limited Amount Daily]

Handmade Spring Rolls

$9.00

Cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, and shrimp rolled inside a light and flaky fried wrapper

Hokkai Yaki

Hokkai Yaki

$12.00

Spicy broiled scallops mixed with kanikama, tobiko, and cucumber

Lobster Rangoon

$13.00

Lobster and cream cheese in golden, crispy wonton wrappers served with sweet and sour sauce

New Spicy Tuna Maki *

New Spicy Tuna Maki *

$16.00

Spicy tuna mix, tempura bits, asparagus, cucumber, and spicy mayo rolled in rice paper

Pork Belly Buns

$9.50Out of stock

Roasted pork belly, lettuce, cucumber, house hoisin sauce, and mayo inside steamed buns

Salmon Wonton Chips *

Salmon Wonton Chips *

$16.00

A fine mixture of salmon sashimi, tomato, onion, cilantro, and tobiko served with crispy wonton chips

Salt and Pepper Calamari (G)

$14.00

Spicy tempura-fried calamari wok-tossed in sea salt and fresh chili peppers

Salt and Pepper Shrimp (G)

$18.50

Spicy tempura-fried shrimp wok-tossed in sea salt and fresh chili peppers

Salt N Pepper Tofu

$12.50

Salt N Pepper Wings

$13.00
Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$8.00

Steamed, fried, or pan-seared shrimp dumplings

Spicy Edamame (G)(V)

$8.00

Salted steamed soybeans served with Sichuan spices

Spicy Tuna Lettuce Wraps *(G)

Spicy Tuna Lettuce Wraps *(G)

$13.50

Spicy tuna served in crunchy lettuce wraps topped with house sweet pepper sauce and fresh pineapple

Sweet Crispy Chili Wings

$9.00

Crispy fried chicken wings tossed in a slightly spicy soy, garlic, honey, and chili sauce

Tuna Tataki *(G)

Tuna Tataki *(G)

$15.00

Seared tuna sashimi served with ponzu sauce

Vegetable Tempura

$12.50

Tempura battered assorted vegetables served with tempura sauce on the side

Veggie Gyoza

Veggie Gyoza

$8.50

Vegetable Japanese-style dumplings

Soups

Hot and Sour Soup

$7.00

Classic spicy Sichuan-style soup made fresh daily with tofu, egg, bamboo shoots, and woodear mushroom

Miso Soup (G)

$4.50

Seaweed, tofu, and scallions

Spicy Seafood Tofu Soup

Spicy Seafood Tofu Soup

$13.50

Assorted fish, squid, shrimp, kanikama, and tofu

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$13.00Out of stock

Handmade pork and shrimp wontons, oyster mushrooms, goji berries, and flat rice noodles in a silky broth

Salads

Avocado Salad *

$10.00

Mixture of avocado, flying fish roe, cucumber, and kanikama in a light mayo dressing

Blackened Tuna Salad *

Blackened Tuna Salad *

$23.00

Sushi-grade tuna drizzled in a balsamic vinegar reduction served over mixed greens, carrot, tomato, cucumber, edamame, and avocado with house ginger dressing and wasabi mayo

Fuji Seaweed Salad (V)

$9.00

Assorted seaweed in a light sesame dressing

Simple Salad

$5.00

Spicy Tuna Salad *(G)

$15.50

Fresh tuna with a mixture of cucumber, tobiko, kanikama, tempura bits, and spicy mayo over mixed greens

Spicy Tako Salad

$15.50

Fresh diced octopus with a mixture of cucumber, tobiko, kanikama, tempura bits, and spicy mayo over mixed greens

Fuji Salad Sampler

$16.50

Noodles & Rice

Seafood stir-fried with tender udon noodles in a savory X.O. sauce

Claypot Fried Rice - No Meat, No Tobiko

$10.00

Crispy Duck Clay Pot

$23.00

Crispy duck over tobiko and egg fried rice [Served in a sizzling buttered clay pot for Dine In]

Crispy Pork Belly Clay Pot

Crispy Pork Belly Clay Pot

$23.00Out of stock

Pork belly over tobiko and egg fried rice [Served in a sizzling buttered clay pot for Dine In]

Lobster Fried Rice

Lobster Fried Rice

$65.00

Egg fried rice smothered in a savory sauce with fresh meat shelled from a whole lobster, peas, and asparagus

Pad Thai

$20.00

Flat rice noodles stir-fried with shrimp, chicken, bean sprouts, peanuts, and basil

Pineapple Fried Rice (G)

$22.00

Pineapple, raisin, curry spice, shrimp, chicken, egg, onions, peppers, and snow peas served in a pineapple

Ribeye Clay Pot *(G)

Ribeye Clay Pot *(G)

$23.00

Tender ribeye over a bed of tobiko and egg fried rice [Served in a sizzling buttered clay pot for Dine In]

Singapore Vermicelli (G)

Singapore Vermicelli (G)

$20.00

Julienned bell pepper, onion, scallions, bean sprout, shrimp, ham, and chicken sautéed with thin rice noodles in a spicy, smoky curry and X.O. sauce

Tempura Udon

$21.50

Crunchy shrimp and assorted vegetable tempura served with udon noodle soup

Unagi Kabayaki Clay Pot

Unagi Kabayaki Clay Pot

$23.00

Grilled eel drizzled in sweet and savory teriyaki over tobiko and egg fried rice with nori, premium tobiko, and avocado slices [Served in a sizzling buttered clay pot for Dine In] (Unagi may contain small bones)

Vegetarian Fried Rice (G)(V)

$17.00

Onion, asparagus, peas, pepper, zucchini, egg, and mushroom

Vegetarian Pad Thai

$18.00

Flat rice noodles stir-fried with vegetables, peanuts, bean sprouts, and basil

Vegetarian Udon

$16.50

Fresh vegetables stir-fried with tender udon noodles in a savory X.O. sauce

Wagyu Clay Pot *(G)

$50.00

Award-winning Miyazaki A5 wagyu beef over tobiko and egg fried rice [Served in a sizzling buttered clay pot for Dine-In]

WoC Fried Rice (G)

WoC Fried Rice (G)

$20.00

Chicken, shrimp, ham, egg, zucchini, onion, peas, and scallion with savory X.O. sauce (contains shellfish and pork)