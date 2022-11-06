Fuji at WoC

- Home
1,373 Reviews
$$
1420 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02169
Popular Items
Appetizers
All Shrimp Tempura
Tempura battered shrimp served with tempura sauce on the side
Assorted Tempura
Tempura battered seafood and vegetables served with tempura sauce on the side
Beef Tataki *(G)
Seared tender beef sashimi served with ponzu sauce
Crispy Duck Mooshi
Roasted duck with cucumber, avocado, and carrot served with house hoisin sauce
Edamame (G)(V)
Salted steamed soybeans
Fuji Chicken Tenders
All white meat chicken tenders breaded in Japanese panko and served with spicy mayo
Gyoza
Steamed, fried, or pan-seared Japanese-style pork dumplings
Gyunegi Maki
Thinly sliced beef rolled with scallion and cheddar cheese, grilled, and drizzled with teriyaki sauce
Hamachi Kama (G)
Broiled yellowtail collar served with cucumber, wakame, and ponzu sauce [Limited Amount Daily]
Handmade Spring Rolls
Cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, and shrimp rolled inside a light and flaky fried wrapper
Hokkai Yaki
Spicy broiled scallops mixed with kanikama, tobiko, and cucumber
Lobster Rangoon
Lobster and cream cheese in golden, crispy wonton wrappers served with sweet and sour sauce
New Spicy Tuna Maki *
Spicy tuna mix, tempura bits, asparagus, cucumber, and spicy mayo rolled in rice paper
Pork Belly Buns
Roasted pork belly, lettuce, cucumber, house hoisin sauce, and mayo inside steamed buns
Salmon Wonton Chips *
A fine mixture of salmon sashimi, tomato, onion, cilantro, and tobiko served with crispy wonton chips
Salt and Pepper Calamari (G)
Spicy tempura-fried calamari wok-tossed in sea salt and fresh chili peppers
Salt and Pepper Shrimp (G)
Spicy tempura-fried shrimp wok-tossed in sea salt and fresh chili peppers
Salt N Pepper Tofu
Salt N Pepper Wings
Shrimp Shumai
Steamed, fried, or pan-seared shrimp dumplings
Spicy Edamame (G)(V)
Salted steamed soybeans served with Sichuan spices
Spicy Tuna Lettuce Wraps *(G)
Spicy tuna served in crunchy lettuce wraps topped with house sweet pepper sauce and fresh pineapple
Sweet Crispy Chili Wings
Crispy fried chicken wings tossed in a slightly spicy soy, garlic, honey, and chili sauce
Tuna Tataki *(G)
Seared tuna sashimi served with ponzu sauce
Vegetable Tempura
Tempura battered assorted vegetables served with tempura sauce on the side
Veggie Gyoza
Vegetable Japanese-style dumplings
Soups
Hot and Sour Soup
Classic spicy Sichuan-style soup made fresh daily with tofu, egg, bamboo shoots, and woodear mushroom
Miso Soup (G)
Seaweed, tofu, and scallions
Spicy Seafood Tofu Soup
Assorted fish, squid, shrimp, kanikama, and tofu
Wonton Soup
Handmade pork and shrimp wontons, oyster mushrooms, goji berries, and flat rice noodles in a silky broth
Salads
Avocado Salad *
Mixture of avocado, flying fish roe, cucumber, and kanikama in a light mayo dressing
Blackened Tuna Salad *
Sushi-grade tuna drizzled in a balsamic vinegar reduction served over mixed greens, carrot, tomato, cucumber, edamame, and avocado with house ginger dressing and wasabi mayo
Fuji Seaweed Salad (V)
Assorted seaweed in a light sesame dressing
Simple Salad
Spicy Tuna Salad *(G)
Fresh tuna with a mixture of cucumber, tobiko, kanikama, tempura bits, and spicy mayo over mixed greens
Spicy Tako Salad
Fresh diced octopus with a mixture of cucumber, tobiko, kanikama, tempura bits, and spicy mayo over mixed greens
Fuji Salad Sampler
Noodles & Rice
Claypot Fried Rice - No Meat, No Tobiko
Crispy Duck Clay Pot
Crispy duck over tobiko and egg fried rice [Served in a sizzling buttered clay pot for Dine In]
Crispy Pork Belly Clay Pot
Pork belly over tobiko and egg fried rice [Served in a sizzling buttered clay pot for Dine In]
Lobster Fried Rice
Egg fried rice smothered in a savory sauce with fresh meat shelled from a whole lobster, peas, and asparagus
Pad Thai
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with shrimp, chicken, bean sprouts, peanuts, and basil
Pineapple Fried Rice (G)
Pineapple, raisin, curry spice, shrimp, chicken, egg, onions, peppers, and snow peas served in a pineapple
Ribeye Clay Pot *(G)
Tender ribeye over a bed of tobiko and egg fried rice [Served in a sizzling buttered clay pot for Dine In]
Singapore Vermicelli (G)
Julienned bell pepper, onion, scallions, bean sprout, shrimp, ham, and chicken sautéed with thin rice noodles in a spicy, smoky curry and X.O. sauce
Tempura Udon
Crunchy shrimp and assorted vegetable tempura served with udon noodle soup
Unagi Kabayaki Clay Pot
Grilled eel drizzled in sweet and savory teriyaki over tobiko and egg fried rice with nori, premium tobiko, and avocado slices [Served in a sizzling buttered clay pot for Dine In] (Unagi may contain small bones)
Vegetarian Fried Rice (G)(V)
Onion, asparagus, peas, pepper, zucchini, egg, and mushroom
Vegetarian Pad Thai
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with vegetables, peanuts, bean sprouts, and basil
Vegetarian Udon
Fresh vegetables stir-fried with tender udon noodles in a savory X.O. sauce
Wagyu Clay Pot *(G)
Award-winning Miyazaki A5 wagyu beef over tobiko and egg fried rice [Served in a sizzling buttered clay pot for Dine-In]
WoC Fried Rice (G)
Chicken, shrimp, ham, egg, zucchini, onion, peas, and scallion with savory X.O. sauce (contains shellfish and pork)