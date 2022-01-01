Quincy sushi restaurants you'll love
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Fuji at WoC
1420 Hancock St, Quincy
Popular items
|General Gao Chicken
|$19.50
Tender white meat lightly breaded, fried and glazed in a tangy, mildly spicy sauce, served with broccolini
|Gyoza
|$8.00
Steamed, fried, or pan-seared Japanese-style pork dumplings
|Edamame (G)(V)
|$7.50
Salted steamed soybeans
SEAFOOD • BBQ • HOT POT
Shabu
397 Hancock St, Quincy
Popular items
|Tom Yum
|$5.50
Hot and sour flavor from lime, lemongrass, chili pepper and fresh herbs
|Regular (To-Go)
|$3.50
Mild pork flavor
|Miso
|$4.50
Salty and sweet soy-based soup that is high in protein and vitamin-rich
B Cafe
405 Hancock St, North Quincy
Popular items
|Spicy Tuna & Spicy Salmon Roll (12 pc)
|$12.75
1 spicy tuna maki & 1 spicy salmon maki
|Chirashi
|$18.00
3 pcs of salmon, 3 pcs of tuna, 3 pcs of shrimp, 2 pcs of eel, 1 pc of crab, & tobiko over a bed of sushi rice with mango, kanikama, tempura bits, spicy mayo, ginger & wasabi
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$7.25
Served over rice and vegetables