Quincy sushi restaurants you'll love

Must-try sushi restaurants in Quincy

Fuji at WoC image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at WoC

1420 Hancock St, Quincy

Avg 4.7 (1373 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
General Gao Chicken$19.50
Tender white meat lightly breaded, fried and glazed in a tangy, mildly spicy sauce, served with broccolini
Gyoza$8.00
Steamed, fried, or pan-seared Japanese-style pork dumplings
Edamame (G)(V)$7.50
Salted steamed soybeans
More about Fuji at WoC
Shabu image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • HOT POT

Shabu

397 Hancock St, Quincy

Avg 4.3 (847 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tom Yum$5.50
Hot and sour flavor from lime, lemongrass, chili pepper and fresh herbs
Regular (To-Go)$3.50
Mild pork flavor
Miso$4.50
Salty and sweet soy-based soup that is high in protein and vitamin-rich
More about Shabu
B Cafe image

 

B Cafe

405 Hancock St, North Quincy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Tuna & Spicy Salmon Roll (12 pc)$12.75
1 spicy tuna maki & 1 spicy salmon maki
Chirashi$18.00
3 pcs of salmon, 3 pcs of tuna, 3 pcs of shrimp, 2 pcs of eel, 1 pc of crab, & tobiko over a bed of sushi rice with mango, kanikama, tempura bits, spicy mayo, ginger & wasabi
Chicken Teriyaki$7.25
Served over rice and vegetables
More about B Cafe

