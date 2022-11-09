Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Crush Pizza - Hancock St.

1,295 Reviews

$$

1250 Hancock St

Quincy, MA 02169

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own Pizza - 16''
Create Your Own Pizza- 12''
Small Wings (10pc)

Specials

Butternut Squash & Sausage

Butternut Squash & Sausage

$13.99+

This one's a Doozy! - Roasted Butternut Squash, Mozzarella, Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Ricotta & a drizzle of Hot Honey (don't worry the honey is not too spicy)

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Crispy fried chicken tenders, lettuce, pickles and a house mayo sauce on a toasted Brioche bun

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Crispy fried chicken tenders, topped with a spicy Buffalo sauce, lettuce, pickles and a ranch dressing on a toasted Brioche bun

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Crispy, Fried, chicken tenders smothered in Nashville Hot sauce and topped with lettuce, pickles and a house mayo sauce

Pizza

Create Your Own Pizza- 12''

$9.95

Create Your Own Pizza - 16''

$16.95
Butternut Squash & Sausage

Butternut Squash & Sausage

$13.99+

This one's a Doozy! - Roasted Butternut Squash, Mozzarella, Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Ricotta & a drizzle of Hot Honey (don't worry the honey is not too spicy)

The Big Max Pizza "

The Big Max Pizza "

$22.95+

Hamburger, mozzarella cheese, bacon, red onion, tomato then topped with pickles, arugula (lettuce), and drizzled with our burger sauce.

Arrosto Pizza "

Garlic cream, provolone, house mozzarella, basil, house sausage, pan-seared mushrooms, and roasted red peppers

Salsiccia Pizza "

$12.95+

Crushed tomato sauce, house sausage, house mozzarella, onion, garlic and basil.

Toscana Pizza "

Garlic cream sauce, mushrooms, house mozzarella, rosemary, Parmigiano Reggiano, oregano, and a swirl of truffle oil.

Capri Pizza "

Crushed tomatoes, house mozzarella, mushrooms, ham, olives, artichoke, and a splash of extra virgin olive oil

Pesto Blast Pizza "

A Flavor Bomb! House pesto, cherry tomatoes, feta, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, house mozzarella, and crushed red pepper flakes

Bourbon BBQ Chicken Pizza "

House bourbon BBQ sauce, red onions, grilled chicken, house mozzarella, scallions, crispy tortilla strip, and a garnish of cilantro

Greco Pizza "

House mozzarella, feta, red onions, green peppers, oregano, olives, crushed tomato sauce, and a splash of extra virgin olive oil

Tasty Steak Pizza "

A tasty combination of Grilled marinated steak,caramelized onions, Gorgonzola, cream sauce & mozzarella then topped with fresh arugula & a drizzle of balsamic glaze

Spinacia Pizza "

Garlic cream sauce, house mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, feta, baby spinach, and a swirl of extra virgin olive oil

Hawaiian Pizza "

Crushed tomato sauce, pineapple chunks Smoked bacon, house mozzarella, and a fresh scallion garnish

Pork Face Pizza "

A Mighty meaty all pork pizza with a kick. Tomato sauce, house sausage, pepperoni, bacon, fresh basil, mozzarella & a drizzle of house-made habanero honey

Crazy Buffalo Chicken Pizza "

Grilled chicken, Spicy buffalo sauce, bacon & a drizzle of creamy blue cheese

Sicilian Pizza

Perfect for catering & parties customize it with your choice of sauce and toppings (includes mozzarella cheese)

Build Your Own Sicilian

$19.95
Chicken Parm Sicilian

Chicken Parm Sicilian

$24.95

Chicken Parm Pizza with large chunks of crispy chicken tenders topped with mozzarella cheese, sauce, fresh basil and parmesan cheese.

Sicilian Margherita

Sicilian Margherita

$22.00

Sicilian Margherita - Tomato Sauce, mozzarella, basil, Parmigiano, and olive oil.

Supreme Sicilian

$25.95

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella

Chicken Pesto Sicilian

$23.95

Basil pesto sauce, grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella

Spinach, Tomato, Feta Sicilian

$23.95

Garlic cream sauce, baby spinach, tomato, feta cheese, and mozzarella

Sausage & Onion Sicilian

$23.95

House sausage, red onion, fresh basil, Parmigiano tomato sauce, and mozzarella

Sicilian Pepperoni

$22.00

Grilled chicken breast, mozzarella, red onion, and bourbon BBQ sauce, garnished with cilantro and fresh scallions (Feeds 4 to 6)

Hawaiian Sicilian

$23.95

Bourbon BBQ Chicken Sicilian

$23.95

Wings"

Braised, marinated wings tossed in your choice of sauce and then fire roasted in our 1000 degree oven

Small Wings (10pc)

$12.99

Large WIngs (20pc)

$21.99

Fries & Sides (N)

French Fries

$4.95

Spicy Fries

$5.49

Truffle Fries

$6.49
Antipasto

Antipasto

$12.00

An assorted mix of Italian meats, cheeses & marinated vegetables, served with fresh baked focaccia bread.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$8.00

Fresh mozzarella, vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh basil, & salt drizzled with balsamic and extra virgin olive oil.

Meatball Appetizer

Meatball Appetizer

$8.99

Housemade meatballs with marinara, Parmigiano Reggiano, and fresh basil, served with fresh focaccia bread

Jumbo Chicken Tenders (N)

Crispy, fresh & hand breaded Jumbo chicken Tenders with your choice of dipping sauce.

4pc Jumbo Chicken Tenders

$12.99

6pc Jumbo Chicken Tenders

$15.99

10pc Jumbo Chicken Tenders

$23.99

Salads (N)

Italian Salad

Italian Salad

$10.50

Crisp romaine lettuce with tomato, cucumbers, chick peas, green peppers, and red onion tossed with a homemade Italian dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our house made dressing and croutons then topped with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.95

Crisp romaine lettuce with Feta cheese, tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, olives, & red onions tossed with a homemade Greek dressing.

Crispy Asian Chicken Salad

Crispy Asian Chicken Salad

$12.95

Crispy chicken, carrots, broccoli, cucumber,red onion, cilantro, red cabbage, romaine, toasted almonds & sesame seeds 10.95

Classic Cobb Salad

Classic Cobb Salad

$12.95

Grilled chicken, avocado, crispy bacon, green pepper, cucumber, boiled egg, gorgonzola, corn, tomato, carrots & romaine with green goddess ranch dressing & croutons

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.95

Romaine, tomato, red onion, carrots, red cabbage, cucumber & crispy chicken with buffalo sauce & blue cheese dressing

Tex-Mex Salad

Tex-Mex Salad

$12.95

Grilled chicken, romaine, tomato, corn, avocado, black beans, red onion & tortilla chips with a jalapeno ranch dressing

Build-Your-Own-Salad

Build-Your-Own-Salad

$9.95

Subs & Sandwiches

Grilled Steak Sandwich

$11.50

Italiano Sandwich

$10.50

Rosemary Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Meatball Sandwich

$10.50

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$9.50

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$10.95

Caprese Sandwich

$9.50
12" Meatball Sub

12" Meatball Sub

$11.95

a super cheesy Meatball sub. Homemade meatballs, gooey mozzarella & marinara on fresh bread!

12" Steak & Cheese

$10.50

Classic Steak and cheese on a 12" Italian sub roll

12" Pizzaiola Steak & Cheese Sub

$11.99

Grilled shaved steak with pepperoni, onion, a touch of marinara, green pepper, mushroom and provolone cheese on a 12" Italian sub roll

12" French Onion Steak & Cheese Sub

12" French Onion Steak & Cheese Sub

$11.50

Grilled shaved steak, caramelized onions, french onion sauce & cheese on a 12" Italian sub roll

12" Italian Beef Steak & Cheese Sub

12" Italian Beef Steak & Cheese Sub

$11.50

Grilled shaved steak, provolone cheese, grilled Italian vegetables on a 12" Italian sub roll

12" Steak Bomb Sub

12" Steak Bomb Sub

$12.50

Freshly Grilled Steak, Genoa Salami, pepperoni, Grilled Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms & Provolone Cheese on a toasted sub roll

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Crispy, Fried, chicken tenders smothered in Nashville Hot sauce and topped with lettuce, pickles and a house mayo sauce

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Crispy fried chicken tenders, lettuce, pickles and a house mayo sauce on a toasted Brioche bun

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Crispy fried chicken tenders, topped with a spicy Buffalo sauce, lettuce, pickles and a ranch dressing on a toasted Brioche bun

Dessert N"

Nutella Pizza '

Nutella Pizza '

$9.95

Rich, creamy Nutella spread on our baked pizza dough and sprinkled with powdered sugar

Tiramisu '

Tiramisu '

$6.95

Traditional and timeless no-bake Italian dessert combining espresso-dipped ladyfingers and a creamy lightly sweetened mascarpone cream

Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie '

Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie '

$3.99

Made from scratch Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie loaded with chocolate chips

Brownie '

Brownie '

$3.99

Rich, huge, fudge brownie made from scratch

Cannoli '

Cannoli '

$3.75

Crispy, golden cannoli shell filled with fresh made sweet ricotta filling.

Soft Drinks N"

Water '

$1.99

Pepsi '

$2.79

Diet Pepsi '

$2.79

Soda Can '

$1.99

Gatorade Blue '

$2.99

Gatorade Red '

$2.99

Gingerale '

$2.79

Mtn Dew '

$2.79

Pure Leaf Lemon '

$3.29

Pure Leaf Peach '

$3.29

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Black Tea '

$3.29

Pure Leaf Honey Green Tea '

$3.29

Energy Drink '

$3.29
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
