Vietnamese

Pho Linh

1,140 Reviews

$

409 Hancock St

Quincy, MA 02171

Popular Items

39 Chicken Pho
21 Special Combination Noodle Soup
31 Eye Round Steak

Appetizers

A variety of Vietnamese favorites meant to be shared family style.
1 Fried Imperial Rolls

$6.00

Fried rolls of ground pork, shrimp, taro, shiitake mushrooms and thin vermicelli, served with sweet fish sauce.

2 Grilled Pork Meatball Rolls

$6.50

Grilled pork meatballs, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumbers, lettuce and crispy crunchroll wrapped in soft rice paper. Served with peanut sauce.

3 Shrimp Spring Rolls

$6.00

Spring rolls are served cool to the touch and are light and refreshing. Shrimp, mint, lettuce and vermicelli wrapped in soft rice paper. Served with peanut sauce.

4 Grilled Pork Spring Rolls

$6.50

Spring rolls are light and refreshing served cool to the touch. Grilled pork, mint, lettuce and vermicelli wrapped in soft rice paper. Served with peanut sauce.

5 Vegetable Spring Rolls

$6.00

Tofu, shiitake mushrooms, carrots, lettuce and vermicelli wrapped in soft rice paper. Served with peanut sauce.

8 Grilled Chicken Lemongrass Skewers

$7.95

Tender chicken marinated in a lemongrass soy sauce and grilled on bamboo skewers.

9 Grilled Beef Lemongrass Skewers

$7.95

Beef marinated in our lemongrass soy sauce and grilled on bamboo skewers.

10 Roasted Quail

$11.00

Quail marinated in our special lemongrass soy sauce, served on a a bed of watercress.

Pork Skin Spring Roll

$6.50

Summer Roll Samplers

$8.00

Pho

All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts , basil, lime and jalapeno pepper.
21 Special Combination Noodle Soup

$11.95+

Special Combination Noodle Soup

31 Eye Round Steak

$10.95+

Eye Round Steak

32 Flank

$10.95+

Flank

33 Eye Round Steak & Flank

$10.95+

Eye Round Steak & Flank

34 Eye Round Steak & Meatballs

$10.95+

Eye Round Steak & Meatballs

35 Eye Round Steak & Brisket

$10.95+

Eye Round Steak & Brisket

36 Eye Round Steak & Tripe

$10.95+

Eye Round Steak & Tripe

37 Eye Round Steak, Flank & Brisket

$10.95+

Eye Round Steak, Flank & Brisket

38 Brisket, Flank, Tendon & Tripe

$10.95+

Brisket, Flank, Tendon & Tripe

39 Chicken Pho

$10.95+

Chicken in a chicken broth with pho noodles.

40 Seafood Pho

$11.95+

Shrimp, squid, fish cake, carrots, snow peas and broccoli, in a light seafood and chicken broth with pho noodles.

42 Filet Mignon Pho

$16.95+

Tender USDA Choice Filet Mignon sliced thin and accompanied with our rich beef pho noodle soup. The filet is served on the side and cooks in your broth to your desired temperature.

43 Vegetable Pho

$10.00+

Tofu, snow peas, broccoli, and carrots in a vegetable broth.

Regional Specialty Soups

All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts , basil, lime and jalapeno pepper.
51 Hue Special Soup

$12.00+

Famous soup from the Huế region of Vietnam. Sliced shank, shrimp and pork meatball, tendon, and pork knuckle in beef broth with minced lemongrass and served with thick vermicelli noodles.

52 Nam Vang Style Soup

$12.00+

Shrimp, sliced steamed pork, fish cake, crab meat, and quail egg in a light seafood broth and served with clear noodles.

53 Seafood Noodle Soup

$11.95+

Shrimp, fish cake, squid, and crab meat in a light seafood broth. Served with your choice of rice noodle or egg noodle.

54 Dry Noodle Soup

$12.00+

Shrimp, sliced steamed pork, fish meatball and fish cake tossed in a homemade soy sauce. Comes with a small bowl of soup. Served with your choice of rice noodle or egg noodle.

55 Vermicelli Crab Soup

$12.00+

Homemade meatball containing shrimp, crab, and pork. Served with tofu, tomato and vermicelli noodles in a light seafood broth. Garnished with onions, cilantro and pan-fried shallots.

Shrimp Meatball Soup

$12.50+

Bun Bo Cha=Shrimp & Pork Meatball in a beef broth with minced lemongrass, served with thick rice noodle. All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and hot chili pepper.

Rice Plates

Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, scallions, served with sweet fish sauce.
61 House Special Rice Plate

$15.00

Grilled pork chop, shrimp tofu, julienned pork skin, Vietnamese meatloaf & fried egg.

62 Grilled Pork Chop, Julienned Pork Skin, Vietnamese Meatloaf, & Fried Egg

$13.00

Grilled pork chop, julienned pork skin, Vietnamese meatloaf & fried egg

63 Grilled Pork Chop, Julienned Pork Skin, Vietnamese Meatloaf

$12.00

Grilled pork chop, julienned pork skin, Vietnamese meatloaf

64 Grilled Pork Chop

$12.00

Grilled pork chop

65 Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Grilled Chicken

66 Grilled Sliced Pork

$12.00

Grilled Sliced Pork

67 Grilled Onion Beef

$11.00

Grilled Onion Beef

Vermicelli Bowls

Vermicelli bowls feature thin rice vermicelli noodles, served with lettuce, cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, bean sprouts and mint. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pan-fried scallions, served with sweet fish sauce.
71 House Special Vermicelli Bowl

$15.00

Shrimp on sugarcane, grilled pork, pork meatball, and egg roll.

72 Grilled Chicken Vermicelli

$12.00

Grilled chicken vermicelli

73 Grilled Sliced Pork Vermicelli

$12.00

Grilled sliced pork vermicelli

74 Grilled Shrimp & Pork Vermicelli

$12.50

Grilled shrimp and pork vermicelli

75 Grilled Onion Beef Vermicelli

$12.00

Grilled onion beef vermicelli

76 Vegetable Vermicelli

$11.00

Stir fried tofu, shiitake mushrooms, bamboo shoots and carrots with a side of lettuce, bean sprouts, and julienned cucumbers are served with vermicelli noodles and soy sauce.

Extra Add Ons

Extra Lettuce

$1.00

Extra Pickled Carrots/Daikon

$1.00

Extra Tomato

$1.00

Extra Cucumber

$1.00

Extra Mint

$1.00

More Peanuts

$1.00

Extra Fish Sauce

$1.00

Extra Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Hoisin Sauce

$1.00

Sriracha

$1.00

Chili Oil

$1.00

Chili Paste

$1.00

Basil (1 Serving)

$1.00

Beansprouts (1 Serving)

$1.00

Limes

$1.00

Beverages

A variety of assorted Vietnamese drinks
Ice Condensed Milk Coffee

$4.50

Hot Condensed Milk Coffee

$4.95

Homemade Limeade

$4.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Coconut Juice

$4.00

Ice Black Coffee

$4.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
The food we serve brings us back to the streets of Vietnam. It is the scent of star anise and ginger from grandma’s pot of pho. It is the aroma of the fresh chicken on the street-side grill. “It” is the beauty of Vietnam, served one bowl and one plate at a time. From the ingredients we use to the cooking methods and final presentation, we want every bite to take you back to Vietnam.

409 Hancock St, Quincy, MA 02171

