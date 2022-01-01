Quincy American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Quincy
More about Idle Hour
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Idle Hour
1464 Hancock St, Quincy
|Popular items
|Burger
|$16.00
lettuce, pickles, special sauce, cheddar, house made everything bagel seasoning bun, fries
|Wings
|$15.00
house spicy wing sauce, buttermilk aioli drizzle
|Brussels Sprouts
|$13.00
goat cheese, apple cider reduction, crispy onion strings
More about The Townshend
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Townshend
1250 Hancock St, Quincy
|Popular items
|Brick Pressed Chicken
|$27.00
Giannone Chicken, wild mushroom risotto, toasted pistachio, chicken jus
|Shrimp Scampi
|$25.00
egg & squid ink tagliatelle, Shrimp, Garlic, Lemon, Crispy Capers
|Chocolate Ganache Tart
|$10.00
pretzel crust, candied peanuts, bourbon caramel, whipped cream
More about ReelHouse Marina Bay
SEAFOOD
ReelHouse Marina Bay
552 Victory Road, Quincy
|Popular items
|Beets and Frites
|$14.00
Whipped Ricotta, baby arugula, crispy shoe string potatoes
|ReelHouse Cheeseburger*
|$18.00
house blend, cheddar cheese, tabasco onions, pickle, thousand island, chips
|Chicken Kebob
|$26.00
basmati rice pilaf, cucumber tzatziki, sliced almonds, peppers and onions
More about Granite Street Cafe
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON
Granite Street Cafe
378 Granite St, Quincy
|Popular items
|HASH SP
|$9.99
2 eggs, grilled corned beef hash, home fries, toast
|CHEF SP
|$8.25
2 eggs, toast, home fires, choice of bacon, sausage, or ham
|GRANITE ST. BENEDICT
|$10.99
2 poached eggs and corned beef hash on an English muffin
More about Liberty Tavern
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Liberty Tavern
1657 Hancock Street, Quincy
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
ancho breaded chicken, curtido slaw, buffalo Gorgonzola sauce, house pickles
|Pretzel Bites
|$12.00
smoked gouda stuffed pretzel balls, pretzel salt, five cheese sauce
|Truffalo Chicken Pizza
|$16.00
fried chicken, Liberty Truffalo sauce, fontina, Gorgonzola