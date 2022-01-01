A map showing the location of Adams PubView gallery
American

Adams Pub

29 HANCOCK ST

QUINCY, MA 02171

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
N.E. Clam Chowder
Chicken Fingers/Fries

Starters

Mediterranean Platter

$10.00

Pita Bread, Hummus, Kalamata Olives, Stuffed Grape Leaf Fresh Tabbouleh, Feta, (Add Salami+$2)

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Served with Marinara Sauce

Stuffed Quahogs

$11.00

Two Baked Stuffed New England Clams

Warm Pretzel Sticks

$8.00

Jumbo, Soft-Baked Pretzel Sticks, Spicy Cheese Sauce, Whole Grain Mustard

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Cheese, Bell Perppers, Onions, Jalapenos, Bacon (Regular or Buffalo)

Nachos Grande

$12.00

Tri-Color Tortilla Chips, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapenos (Add Chili, Grilled Chicken, or Buffalo Chicken +$2)

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Choice of BBQ, Buffalo, Gold-Zing, Sweet Chili, Aquarius

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Choice of BBQ, Buffalo, Gold-Zing, Sweet Chili, Aquarius

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$8.00

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Soup & Salads

N.E. Clam Chowder

$6.00

Creamy Clam Chowder with Delectable Clams, Tender Potatoes, and Salty Bacon

Pub Chili

$6.00

Cheddar, Diced Onions, Tri-Color Tortilla Chips

Soup du Jour

$5.00

Soup of the Day, Daily Rotational Favorites

Garden Salad

$6.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Onions, Peppers

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

BLT Wedge Salad

$9.00

Two Iceberg Wedges, Bacon, Tomato, Blue Cheese

Cobb Salad

$10.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes, Onions, Scallions, Bacon, Egg, Avocado, Shredded Cheese, Choice of Dressing?

Beet Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Beets, Feta Cheese, Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Dried Cranberries, Choice of Dressing

Avocado Caprese Salad

$15.00

Hand Helds

Cape Codder

$13.00

Broiled or Fried Haddock, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Focaccia

Chef's Hummus Wrap

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Tabbouleh, Hummus Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, (Add Chicken +$2)

Chicken Parmesan

$13.00

Chicken, Marinara, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Focaccia

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Avocado

$14.00

Bacon, Avocado, Blue Cheese, Dijon, Mustard, Focaccia

Half Sandwich & Soup

$10.00

Sandwich of the Day, Grilled Cheese, BLT, or Turkey, Choice of Chowder, Chili, or Soup du Jour

North Ender

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Tomato, Pesto, Foccaccia

Pub Dogs

$9.00

Two All-Beef Hot Dogs on Grilled Buns (Add Chili & Cheese +$2)

The Adams Club

$11.00

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Choice of: White, Wheat, or Rye

The Marty Wrap

$11.00

BBQ & Buffalo Chicken Tenders, Bacon, American Cheese

BLT

$11.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Pastrami Rueben

$18.00

Burgers

Build-a-Burger

$10.00

8oz. Burger, Choice of Toppings

Veggie Burger

$10.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pepperjack, Chipotle Mayo

Neponset Burger

$12.50

8 oz. Burger, Cheddar, Bacon, Fried Egg

Cheeseburger Sliders

$12.00

Three Sliders Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion

Entrees

Pasta Bolognese

$18.00

Homemade Sauce of Beef, Tomato, Parmesan, Garlic & Basil

Chicken Broccoli Penne

$17.00

Chicken & Broccoli Sauteed with Choice of Garlic & Butter or Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Penne Pasta & Garlic Bread

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Fresh Golden Fried Haddock, French Fries & Coleslaw

Chicken Marsala

$17.00

Sauteed Breast of Chicken in a Mushroom Marsala Wine Sauce Served with Penne Pasta

Parmesan Crusted Haddock

$20.00

Fresh Broiled Haddock with Paremsan Breadcrumbs & Light Butter Sauce, Choice of Two Sides

Short Ribs

$22.00

Braised Short Ribs Served with Mashed Potatoes, Topped with Onion Strings, Choice of Vegetable

Scallops (Baked)

$23.00

Fresh Sea Scallops (Choice of Baked with Parmesan Bread Crumbs & Light Butter Sauce or Fried), Choice of Two Sides

Steak Tips

$23.00

12 oz. Bourbon Marinated Steak Tips, Choice of Two Sides

Seafood Alfredo

$24.00

Fresh Scallops, Shrimp, & Lobster Tossed in Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Served over Penne Pasta with Garlic Bread

Chicken Piccata

$16.00

Prime Rib

$30.00

Pan Seared Scallops

$27.00

Asiago Cheese Tortellini

$20.00

Herb Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Fried Fisherman Platter

$27.00

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$25.00

Fried Shrimp Plate

$20.00

Sides

Aspargus

$5.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Carrots

$5.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Mashed Potato

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Entree

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$5.00

Chicken Fingers/Fries

$6.00

Hot Dog/Fries

$6.00

Cheeseburger/Fries

$7.00

Pasta

$6.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Ganache Cake

$7.00

Boston Creme Pie

$10.00

Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade Bottle

$3.00

Lemonade Gun

$2.50

Mocktail

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Red Bull Can

$4.00

Roy Rodgers

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Soda Bottle

$3.00

Soda Can

$2.00

Soda Gun

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Soda Pitcher

$6.50

Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

29 HANCOCK ST, QUINCY, MA 02171

Directions

