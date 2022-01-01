Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Victory Point

review star

No reviews yet

332 Victory Road

Quincy, MA 02171

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BR Cheese Pizza
BR Pepperoni Pizza
BR Buffalo Chicken pizza

BREAKROCK PIZZA

BR Cheese Pizza

$12.00

BR Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

BR North End pizza

$15.00

BR Margherita pizza

$15.00

BR Buffalo Chicken pizza

$15.00

BR Fig and Prosciutto pizza

$16.00

BR Veggie pizza

$13.00

BR Maine Lobster pizza

$25.00

BREAKROCK SALADS

BR Caprese Salad

$10.00

BR Chopped Salad

$13.50

BR Caesar Salad

$13.00

BR Arugula Salad

$10.50

BREAKROCK SANDWICHES

BR Caprese Sandwich

$10.00

BR Chicken Parm Sandwich

$11.00

BR Italian Sub

$13.00

BR Meatball Sub

$11.00

BR Avocado Wrap

$10.00

CLOTHING

SWEATER

$40.00

HOODIE

$40.00

POLO

$25.00

T SHIRT

$15.00

YELLOW SWEATER

$35.00

FOOD

GIFT BASKET LARGE

$100.00

GIFT BASKET MEDIUM

$50.00

GIFT BASKET SMALL

$30.00

PANETTONI

$4.50

BACI TRUFFLES

$6.50

BALOCCO WAFFERS

$6.50

D and G PASTA

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Victory Point is the reimagined waterfront restaurant and bar on the Marina Bay boardwalk. Owners and Boston restaurateurs Donato Frattaroli, Sr. and Donato Frattaroli, Jr. took ownership of the property in 2017 with attention to create a refreshed look, menu and lively atmosphere that caters to a wide demographic of residents, locals and tourists of all ages.

Website

Location

332 Victory Road, Quincy, MA 02171

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Victory Point image

Similar restaurants in your area

ReelHouse Marina Bay
orange star3.5 • 131
552 Victory Road Quincy, MA 02171
View restaurantnext
Local 149
orange star4.1 • 1,203
149 P Street Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Hancock Tavern
orange star4.3 • 411
668 Hancock Street Quincy, MA 02170
View restaurantnext
Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
orange starNo Reviews
118 Dorchester St. South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Chickadee
orange star4.9 • 2,345
21 Dry Dock Ave Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Lower Mills Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
2269 Dorchester Ave Dorchester, MA 02124
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Quincy

Granite Street Cafe
orange star4.5 • 1,741
378 Granite St Quincy, MA 02169
View restaurantnext
Fuji at WoC
orange star4.7 • 1,373
1420 Hancock St Quincy, MA 02169
View restaurantnext
Crush Pizza - Hancock St.
orange star4.4 • 1,295
1250 Hancock St Quincy, MA 02169
View restaurantnext
The Fat Cat - Quincy
orange star4.3 • 1,222
1495 Hancock st. Quincy, MA 02169
View restaurantnext
Pho Linh
orange star4.4 • 1,140
409 Hancock St Quincy, MA 02171
View restaurantnext
YoCha - Quincy
orange star4.4 • 1,089
406 Hancock St Quincy, MA 02171
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Quincy
Braintree
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Milton
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
East Weymouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
South Weymouth
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Weymouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Hingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Roslindale
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston