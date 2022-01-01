Quincy breakfast spots you'll love
More about Idle Hour
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Idle Hour
1464 Hancock St, Quincy
|Popular items
|Burger
|$16.00
lettuce, pickles, special sauce, cheddar, house made everything bagel seasoning bun, fries
|Wings
|$15.00
house spicy wing sauce, buttermilk aioli drizzle
|Brussels Sprouts
|$13.00
goat cheese, apple cider reduction, crispy onion strings
More about Emma Lisa's Breakfast & Lunch
SANDWICHES
Emma Lisa's Breakfast & Lunch
258 Willard St, Quincy
|Popular items
|2+2+2
|$8.95
Two Eggs, Two Pancakes or French Toast and your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham
|Two Eggs & Protein
|$8.95
Two Eggs, choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham served with Homefries and Toast
|Iced Coffee
|$3.25
Delicious New England Coffee brewed daily
More about Granite Street Cafe
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON
Granite Street Cafe
378 Granite St, Quincy
|Popular items
|HASH SP
|$9.99
2 eggs, grilled corned beef hash, home fries, toast
|CHEF SP
|$8.25
2 eggs, toast, home fires, choice of bacon, sausage, or ham
|GRANITE ST. BENEDICT
|$10.99
2 poached eggs and corned beef hash on an English muffin
More about Liberty Tavern
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Liberty Tavern
1657 Hancock Street, Quincy
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
ancho breaded chicken, curtido slaw, buffalo Gorgonzola sauce, house pickles
|Pretzel Bites
|$12.00
smoked gouda stuffed pretzel balls, pretzel salt, five cheese sauce
|Truffalo Chicken Pizza
|$16.00
fried chicken, Liberty Truffalo sauce, fontina, Gorgonzola