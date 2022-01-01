Quincy breakfast spots you'll love

Idle Hour image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Idle Hour

1464 Hancock St, Quincy

Avg 4.6 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Burger$16.00
lettuce, pickles, special sauce, cheddar, house made everything bagel seasoning bun, fries
Wings$15.00
house spicy wing sauce, buttermilk aioli drizzle
Brussels Sprouts$13.00
goat cheese, apple cider reduction, crispy onion strings
More about Idle Hour
Emma Lisa's Breakfast & Lunch image

SANDWICHES

Emma Lisa's Breakfast & Lunch

258 Willard St, Quincy

Avg 4.5 (598 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
2+2+2$8.95
Two Eggs, Two Pancakes or French Toast and your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham
Two Eggs & Protein$8.95
Two Eggs, choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham served with Homefries and Toast
Iced Coffee$3.25
Delicious New England Coffee brewed daily
More about Emma Lisa's Breakfast & Lunch
Granite Street Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON

Granite Street Cafe

378 Granite St, Quincy

Avg 4.5 (1741 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
HASH SP$9.99
2 eggs, grilled corned beef hash, home fries, toast
CHEF SP$8.25
2 eggs, toast, home fires, choice of bacon, sausage, or ham
GRANITE ST. BENEDICT$10.99
2 poached eggs and corned beef hash on an English muffin
More about Granite Street Cafe
Liberty Tavern image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Liberty Tavern

1657 Hancock Street, Quincy

Avg 4.7 (381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
ancho breaded chicken, curtido slaw, buffalo Gorgonzola sauce, house pickles
Pretzel Bites$12.00
smoked gouda stuffed pretzel balls, pretzel salt, five cheese sauce
Truffalo Chicken Pizza$16.00
fried chicken, Liberty Truffalo sauce, fontina, Gorgonzola
More about Liberty Tavern

