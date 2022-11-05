Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Blue Oar, Cohasset

review star

No reviews yet

9 Depot Court

Cohasset, MA 02169

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Steak Salad w Blue Cheese
Bowl Southwest Shrimp
Irish Egg Roll

Starters

Jetty Wings

$15.00

Oar Tenders

$13.00

lightly battered chicken tenders, fried lightly, served with Blue Oar Special Sauce

Black & Blue Steak Bites

$16.00

trimmed Teres Major steak tips, blackened, topped with gorgonzola crumbles

Small Batch Potato Chips

$7.00

Housemade potato chips, sprinkled with sea salt or try our salt n' vinegar dust

Irish Egg Roll

$15.00

hand rolled egg roll; cider braised corned beef, aged cheddar, house made honey mustard

Almonds and Olives

$10.00

Tuna Poke

$19.00

Watermelon & kiwi gazpacho, crispy wonton, yuzu oil

Scallop Tostada

$22.00Out of stock

Seared scallops, avocado salad, corn salsa, crispy shallot, lemon zest balsamic reduction on Tostada

Salt & Vinegar Edamame

$6.00

Soups

Clam Chowder

$8.00+

traditional chowder, packed wtih clams, gluten free

French Onion au Gratin

$11.00

piping hot French onion soup, topped with fresh toast and gruyere cheese

Salads

Southwest Shrimp Salad

$19.00

grilled romaine, grape tomatoes, purple cabbage, avocado, sweet corn, sautéed shrimp, cilantro lime dressing

Grilled Steak Salad w Blue Cheese

$19.00

mixed greens, grilled skirt steak, red onion, cherry tomatoes, avocado, housemade blue cheese dressing

Blackened Salmon Ceasar Salad

$23.00

chopped romaine, blackened salmon, shaved parmesan, croutons, lemon caesar dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine hearts, parmesan cheese, house made croutons, caesar dressing

House Salad

$13.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, crumbled goat cheese, fresh blueberries, lemon honey vinaigrette

Tuna Nicoise

$22.00

Oregano & peppercorn seared tuna, French beans, fingerling potatoes, pickled red onion, Castelvetrano olives, cherry tomatoes, medium boiled egg, radish, lemon vinaigrette

Surf & Turf Salad

$25.00Out of stock

Sliced marinated teres major steak tips, seared scallops, cherry tomato, red onion, marcona almonds, crispy shallots, warm amaretto balsamic dressing

Bowls

Bowl Vegan

$16.00

brown rice, sweet corn, black beans, bell peppers, avocado, cilantro, dairy free yogurt

Bowl Southwest Shrimp

$22.00

coconut rice, purple cabbage, avocado, sweet corn, sautéed shrimp, cilantro lime dressing

Bowl Spicy Tuna

$23.00

seared Ahi tuna, chipotle aloe, brown rice, mango salsa, avocado

Jerk Chicken Bowl

$21.00

Jerk roasted chicken, purple cabbage, black beans, mango salsa, lime creme fraiche, brown rice

Handhelds

California Club

$15.00

house roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, multigrain bread

Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

fried chicken, chopped pickles on grilled brioche with fries

Oar Classic Burger

$15.00

Black Bean Burger

$13.00

ground black beans, garlic, cumin, jalapeños, cheddar, southwest aioli (includes non dairy yogurt)

Cajun Fish Sandwich

$17.00

Beer battered haddock, lettuce, corn salsa, Cajun tarter, brioche bun

Avocado Chicken Salad

$15.00

Smashed avocado chicken salad, bacon, red onion, tomato, field greens, sliced green apple, ciabatta

Maple Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Mains

Fish & Chips

$22.00

English style beer battered fresh local haddock, fries, slaw, house made tarter sauce

Oar Tenders Platter

$19.00

lightly battered hand cut chicken tenders, fried light, coleslaw, salt n pepper fries, Blue Oar special sauce

Steak Tips

$26.00

marinated Teres Major steak tips, fries and vegetable

Jerk Chicken Skewers

$22.00

Jerk marinated chicken, pineapple, red bell pepper, red onion, cilantro coconut rice, mango salsa, corn salsa, pineapple & Jamaican rum glaze

Honey Dijon Salmon

$29.00

Mustard crumb seasoned Atlantic Salmon, peppercorn & asparagus risotto, lemon Dijon cream sauce

Haddock Florentine

$27.00

butter-crumb and parmesan broiled haddock, roasted cherry tomato, spinach, bacon, lemon, capellini

Yuzu & Grapefruit Tuna

$29.00

Quinoa sauté, onion, carrot, broccoli, edamame, jalapeno, cilantro, sautéed lemon green beans, pickled strawberry

Sides

Seasonal Veg

$6.00

Seasonal Veg

Potato of the Day

$6.00

Brown Rice

$6.00

Coconut Rice

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

regular fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

sweet potato fries

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Slaw

$4.00

Risotto

$9.00

Potato Of Day

$6.00

Desserts

Churros & Nutella

$10.00

crispy fried Spanish dough, tossed in cinnamon sugar, side of Nutella for dipping

Fresh Berry Ice Cream

$10.00

Cappuccino Pana Cotta

$10.00

Kids Menu

KIDS Oar Classic Burger (Copy)

$10.00

KIDS Fish & Chips (Copy)

$10.00

English style beer battered fresh local haddock, fries, slaw, house made tarter sauce

KIDS Oar Tenders Platter (Copy)

$10.00

lightly battered hand cut chicken tenders, fried light, coleslaw, salt n pepper fries, Blue Oar special sauce

Kids Alfredo Pasta

$10.00

Kids Butter Pasta

$10.00

Kids Fluffernutter

$10.00

Father's Day (Copy)

Garlic Butter Surf & Turf

$39.00

Chicken Braciole

$29.00Out of stock

WEEkEND SPECIALS

Salmon Belly

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Located on Depot Court in the heart of Cohasset Village, The Blue Oar is a casual neighborhood kitchen and bar. Here you can enjoy modern American fare along with your favorite beverage. Our menu features every day comfort favorites along with some feel good plates for when you are in a healthier mood. All prepared fresh daily. Here you will find a variety of beers on tap, carefully prepared cocktails and a variety of good wines.

Website

Location

9 Depot Court, Cohasset, MA 02169

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

