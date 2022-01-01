Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in South Weymouth

South Weymouth restaurants that serve fried rice

Lime Leaf Restaurant

435 Columbian St #3, Weymouth

Basil Fried Rice***$9.50
Choice of chicken, pork, or tofu with peppers, onions, and basil (choice of beef or shrimp extra $1). Very spicy
Crispy Chicken Fried Rice*$10.50
Crispy dark meat chicken on top of fried rice with onions, carrots, green peas, scallions, chili paste and egg. Mild spicy
Thai Fried Rice$9.50
Shrimps and chicken with onions, carrots, tomatoes, broccoli, scallions and egg
Aaha Indian Cuisine

532 Pond Street, South Weymouth

Fried Rice(Veg/ Egg/ Chicken/ Shrimp)$13.99
Aromatic rice fried with fine chopped Vegetables, bell peppers, cabbage & carrot
Schezwan Fried Rice(Veg/ Egg/ Chicken/ Shrimp )$14.99
Aromatic rice fried with fine chopped vegetables, bell peppers, cabbage & carrot tossed in special Schezwan sauce
