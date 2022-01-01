Fried rice in South Weymouth
Lime Leaf Restaurant
435 Columbian St #3, Weymouth
|Basil Fried Rice***
|$9.50
Choice of chicken, pork, or tofu with peppers, onions, and basil (choice of beef or shrimp extra $1). Very spicy
|Crispy Chicken Fried Rice*
|$10.50
Crispy dark meat chicken on top of fried rice with onions, carrots, green peas, scallions, chili paste and egg. Mild spicy
|Thai Fried Rice
|$9.50
Shrimps and chicken with onions, carrots, tomatoes, broccoli, scallions and egg
Aaha Indian Cuisine
532 Pond Street, South Weymouth
|Fried Rice(Veg/ Egg/ Chicken/ Shrimp)
|$13.99
Aromatic rice fried with fine chopped Vegetables, bell peppers, cabbage & carrot
|Schezwan Fried Rice(Veg/ Egg/ Chicken/ Shrimp )
|$14.99
Aromatic rice fried with fine chopped vegetables, bell peppers, cabbage & carrot tossed in special Schezwan sauce