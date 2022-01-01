Cohasset restaurants you'll love
More about The Fresh Feast
The Fresh Feast
105 Ripley Road, Cohasset
|Popular items
|Banh Mi
|$11.95
Glazed grilled chicken, spicy pickled slaw mix with mint, red cabbage, thai basil, and cilantro, red peppers, cucumber, jalapeno, siracha aioli; served on a toasted sub roll.
|Chicken Chipotle (hot)
|$10.95
Organic grilled chicken, chipotle aioli, avocado, tomato, colby jack cheese; served on sliced ciabatta, pressed.
|Chicken Pot Pie Dinner (individual)
|$11.95
Organic roast chicken in a house velouté chicken gravy with carrots, onions, thyme, corn, peas, and celery; topped with puff pastry and baked until golden brown.
More about The Red Lion Tavern
FRENCH FRIES
The Red Lion Tavern
71 S Main St, Cohasset
|Popular items
|MOTHER'S DAY MENU FOR 4
|$85.00
MENU INCLUDES: SPRING SALAD, PASTA SALAD, GRILLED VEGETABLES, ROAST BEEF, CHOCOLATE COVERED STRAWBERRIES
|MOTHER'S DAY MENU FOR 2
|$50.00
MENU INCLUDES: SPRING SALAD, PASTA SALAD, GRILLED VEGETABLES, ROAST BEEF, CHOCOLATE COVERED STRAWBERRIES
|CAESAR SALAD
|$12.00
More about Nguyen's Kitchen
SOUPS • PHO
Nguyen's Kitchen
156 King St, Cohasset
|Popular items
|A3. Fresh Spring Rolls
|$6.50
choice of shrimp, chicken, pork or meatballs
|A8. Gyoza
|$8.00
choice of seafood or pork/chicken
|V1. Vegetable Spring Rolls
|$6.50
Chef Recommend, vegan, gluten-free
More about Lenny's Hideaway
Lenny's Hideaway
8 Stagecoach Way, Cohasset
|Popular items
|Queso and Chips
|$8.35
Homemade Chips and Queso Dip
|Burrito
|$14.50
Choice of filling wrapped in a flour tortilla with beans, rice, cheese and roasted tomato salsa
|Enchiladas
|$17.50
Two corn torillas filled with choice of filling and topped with our red and green sauce, crema, cheese, cilantro, and onion. Served with rice and beans.
More about Olde Salt House
SEAFOOD
Olde Salt House
44 Border St, Cohasset
|Popular items
|FISH AND CHIPS
|$24.00
|CAESAR SALAD
|$14.00
|CALAMARI
|$16.00
More about The Daily Press Juice Bar
SMOOTHIES
The Daily Press Juice Bar
132 Ch Justice Cushing Hwy #35, Cohasset
|Popular items
|Almond Bowl
|$9.95
acai blend, granola, almond butter, banana, strawberries, honey
|Farmer's Daughter
|$9.95
fifteen-grain toast, avocado, arugula, cucumbers, cheddar, tomato, sriracha aioli
|Berry Bowl
|$9.95
acai blend, granola, strawberries, banana, cacao nibs, coconut flakes, goji berries