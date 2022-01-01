Cohasset restaurants you'll love

Cohasset restaurants
Toast
  • Cohasset

Cohasset's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vietnamese
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Cohasset restaurants

The Fresh Feast image

 

The Fresh Feast

105 Ripley Road, Cohasset

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Banh Mi$11.95
Glazed grilled chicken, spicy pickled slaw mix with mint, red cabbage, thai basil, and cilantro, red peppers, cucumber, jalapeno, siracha aioli; served on a toasted sub roll.
Chicken Chipotle (hot)$10.95
Organic grilled chicken, chipotle aioli, avocado, tomato, colby jack cheese; served on sliced ciabatta, pressed.
Chicken Pot Pie Dinner (individual)$11.95
Organic roast chicken in a house velouté chicken gravy with carrots, onions, thyme, corn, peas, and celery; topped with puff pastry and baked until golden brown.
More about The Fresh Feast
The Red Lion Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

The Red Lion Tavern

71 S Main St, Cohasset

Avg 3.5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MOTHER'S DAY MENU FOR 4$85.00
MENU INCLUDES: SPRING SALAD, PASTA SALAD, GRILLED VEGETABLES, ROAST BEEF, CHOCOLATE COVERED STRAWBERRIES
MOTHER'S DAY MENU FOR 2$50.00
MENU INCLUDES: SPRING SALAD, PASTA SALAD, GRILLED VEGETABLES, ROAST BEEF, CHOCOLATE COVERED STRAWBERRIES
CAESAR SALAD$12.00
More about The Red Lion Tavern
Nguyen's Kitchen image

SOUPS • PHO

Nguyen's Kitchen

156 King St, Cohasset

Avg 4.5 (375 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
A3. Fresh Spring Rolls$6.50
choice of shrimp, chicken, pork or meatballs
A8. Gyoza$8.00
choice of seafood or pork/chicken
V1. Vegetable Spring Rolls$6.50
Chef Recommend, vegan, gluten-free
More about Nguyen's Kitchen
Lenny's Hideaway image

 

Lenny's Hideaway

8 Stagecoach Way, Cohasset

Avg 3 (10 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Queso and Chips$8.35
Homemade Chips and Queso Dip
Burrito$14.50
Choice of filling wrapped in a flour tortilla with beans, rice, cheese and roasted tomato salsa
Enchiladas$17.50
Two corn torillas filled with choice of filling and topped with our red and green sauce, crema, cheese, cilantro, and onion. Served with rice and beans.
More about Lenny's Hideaway
Olde Salt House image

SEAFOOD

Olde Salt House

44 Border St, Cohasset

Avg 4 (24 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
FISH AND CHIPS$24.00
CAESAR SALAD$14.00
CALAMARI$16.00
More about Olde Salt House
The Daily Press Juice Bar image

SMOOTHIES

The Daily Press Juice Bar

132 Ch Justice Cushing Hwy #35, Cohasset

Avg 4.2 (117 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Almond Bowl$9.95
acai blend, granola, almond butter, banana, strawberries, honey
Farmer's Daughter$9.95
fifteen-grain toast, avocado, arugula, cucumbers, cheddar, tomato, sriracha aioli
Berry Bowl$9.95
acai blend, granola, strawberries, banana, cacao nibs, coconut flakes, goji berries
More about The Daily Press Juice Bar
Seabird Coffee - Cohasset, MA image

PASTRY

Seabird Coffee - Cohasset, MA

24 S Main St, Cohasset

Avg 5 (71 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Seabird Coffee - Cohasset, MA

