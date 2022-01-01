Main picView gallery

The Black Cat

166 King Street

Cohasset, MA 02025

Popular Items

Lil Mack
Build Your Own Breakfast
The Coleman

Sandwiches

Lil Mack

$7.75

Egg and cheese sandwich with your choice of protein.

The Coleman

$8.50

Egg, cheddar, bacon, arugula, garlic lemon mayo

Ally Cat

$8.99

Egg, swiss, sausage, apples, caramelized onions, maple sriracha mayo

The Avó

$8.75

Egg, cheddar, Linguica, sautéed peppers and onions

The Creaser

$8.75

Egg, swiss, red onion, tomato, avocado, arugula, garlic lemon mayo

Skinny Pete

$8.75

Egg whites, tomato, jalapeño, red onion, avocado

Cannon Ball

$8.75

Egg, swiss, turkey bacon, sauerkraut, Russian dressing

Eggs Cassidy

$8.75

Egg, swiss, ham between two slices of French toast

Avocado Toast

$6.99

Avocado, sunny egg, maple sriracha mayo drizzle

Build your own sandwich

$4.50

Spicy Q

$8.50

The Feldman

$10.75

Grab & Go Ham and Swiss

$6.00

Grab & Go Ham and Swiss Special

$7.00

Grilled Cheese And Tomato Soup

$8.25

Breakfast

Build Your Own Breakfast

You do not need to make a selection from each category.

Eggs Cameron

$8.75

Two eggs over Linguica, home fries, sautéed onions and jalapeños

Lunch Items

Mama's Grilled Cheese

$7.75

Grilled cheese w/ red onion and tomato

Papa's Grilled Cheese

$8.75

Grilled cheese w/ ham and bacon

The Townsend

$10.99

Buttermilk fried chicken sandwich with a red cabbage slaw

Roger That!

$10.99

Smash patty burger, cheddar cheese, arugula, tomato, onion, garlic lemon mayo

Buttermilk Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Soup Of The Week

$3.99

Sides

Homefries

$2.99

Sausage

$2.75

Bacon Side

$2.75

Linguica Side

$2.75

Grilled Muffin

$3.99

Seasonal Fruit Cup

$2.50

Side of Dressing

$1.00

Yogurt

$2.50

Soup Of The Week

$3.99

Beverages

Coffee

$2.25+

Tea

$2.25+

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Housemade orange lemonade

$3.99Out of stock

Fire On The Mountain

$3.50

Cranberry juice

$2.75

Apple juice

$2.75

Orange juice

$2.75

Gatorade

$3.00

Bottled water

$2.00

Yerb

$3.00

Sweets

Cookies

$2.50

Muffins

$2.50

Day Olds

$1.00

Corn Bread

$2.50

Jalapeno Cornbread

$2.75Out of stock

Cherry-Jelly Doughnut

$2.00Out of stock

Powder-Sugar Doughnut

$2.00Out of stock

Cinnamon-Sugar Doughnut

$2.00

Raspberry Doughnut

$3.00Out of stock

Blueberry Doughnut

$3.00

Apple Doughnut

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 12:30 pm
Monday5:00 am - 12:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 12:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 12:30 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 12:30 pm
Friday5:00 am - 12:30 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 12:30 pm
Breakfast restaurant and bakery We ask that all bulk bakery orders be called in and placed at least one day in advance. Thank you!

166 King Street, Cohasset, MA 02025

