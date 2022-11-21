- Home
- /
- North Easton
- /
- The Farmer's Daughter - Main Street North Easton
The Farmer's Daughter - Main Street North Easton
No reviews yet
122 Main St
Easton, MA 02356
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
From The Hen House
Farmers Choice
two farm eggs any style. toast. crispy smashed potatoes. choice of: slab bacon. apple + onion turkey sausage (contains pork). maple ham. sweet potato turkey hash (contains pork). seasonal veggie hash or grits
Double Protein Farmer's Choice
two farm eggs any style. toast. crispy smashed potatoes. chose two: slab bacon. apple & onion turkey sausage (contains pork). maple ham. sweet potato turkey hash (contains pork). seasonal veggie hash. grits or black beans
Benedict
toasted challah. poached farm eggs. fran's sweet tomato jam. chive hollandaise. watercress
Chicken & Waffle Benedict
chive. cheddar + corn waffle. bacon jam. buttermilk brined crispy chicken. slab cut bacon. local maple. poached farm eggs. chive hollandaise
Chicken + Grits
cranberry jerk pulled chicken. sweet potato grits. seasonal salsa
"Avo" Egg
whole broiled avocado. cotija cheese. seasonal salsa. sunny farm egg. choice of toast or bagel
Hold The Yolks Omelet
egg whites. selection of seasonal + local vegetables. vermont goat cheese. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette
Omelet du Jour
chef's whim: selection of seasonal offerings. little leafe greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette
Make Your Own Omelet
make your own omelet. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette
Croissant-y Cristo
french toast battered croissant. ham. beemster gouda. sunny farm egg. local maple. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette
Frittata
chef's whim: selection of seasonal offerings. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette. *cannot make substitutions or changes on this menu item*
Smoked Salmon Smear + Bagel
black garlic + fennel cream cheese smoked salmon rillette. pickled onion. pea greens. toasted bagel. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette
Stonehill
toasted bagel sandwich. fried or scrambled farm egg. local cheddar. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette
No Bacon Chicken + Waffle
From the Mill
Fruit + Grain
honey beet yogurt. assorted fresh fruit. quinoa almond granola. sudbury bees honey
Brioche French Toast Square
baked brioche bread. vanilla. orange zest. cinnamon + honey butter. local maple
Gluten Free French Toast
Traditional French Toast
brioche bread. cinnamon + honey butter. local maple
Morning Waffle
pumpkin chia buckwheat waffle. honey beet yogurt. quinoa almond granola. seasonal jam. local maple
Pumpkin Buckwheat Griddle Cakes
pumpkin chia buckwheat pancakes. caramelized bananas. black walnut + maple bourbon syrup. cinnamon + honey butter
Single Buckwheat Griddle Cake
Plain Pancake Stack
Single Plain Pancake
Breakfast Bites & Toast
Grazing Board
selection of artisanal and local cheeses. seasonal accoutrement
Egg Jam Stuffed Croissant
honey roasted apple + egg jam. warm croissant. apple butter
Chocolate-Almond Butter Toast
coconut. sea salt. sourdough
Smashed Avocado Toast
avocado. squash + cranberry caponata. fried sage. spiced candied pepita. local honey. sourdough
Uncle Marc's Perfect Toast
cinnamon-honey butter. seasonal jam. sourdough
Hash Brown Waffle
Lunch
Honey Hot Chicken Sammie
buttermilk brined crispy chicken. thyme infused hot honey glaze. apple carrot + kale slaw. lemon miso aioli. brioche bun
Turkey Sausage Bahn Mi
apple + onion turkey sausage meatball. pickled carrot parsley slaw. gochugaru aioli. demi baguette
Beef Farm Burger
feather brook farms ground beef. beemster gouda. pickled red onion. squashup. kale + apple cider slaw. avocado. brioche bun
Tad's Chicken Salad Sandwich
roasted feather brook farm chicken. greek yogurt + lemon mayo. dill. celery. pickles. candied pepita. apple. fresh pickled cranberries. lettuce. toasted seven grain bread
Soup Du Jour
chef's whim: selection of seasonal offerings. grilled artisan bread
Falling For Greens
little leaf greens. kale. goat cheese. shaved fennel. roasted beets. america grains. honey + shallot vinaigrette
TFD Cobb
greens. bacon. roasted squash. pickled cranberries. avocado. great hill blue. hard boiled farm egg. pickled onion. candied pepita. honey + shallot vinaigrette
Chicken and Waffle Sammie
buttermilk brined crispy chicken. local maple. slab bacon. spicy aioli. watercress. chive. cheddar + corn waffle
Plain Burger
Plant Based
Tofu Hash Scramble
braised chickpeas. onion. garlic. tofu scramble. veggie hash
Vegan Farmer's Choice
tofu scramble. toast. potatoes. choice of: veggie sausage. seasonal veggie hash or braised chickpeas
My Mille's Tacos
two grilled flour tortillas. al pastor veggie sausage crumble. sauteed seasonal vegetables. avocado. garlic cilantro america grains. braised chickpeas. seasonal salsa
Veggie Burger
veggie burger (gluten free & vegan). beemster gouda. pickled red onions. avocado. squashup. kale + apple cider slaw. brioche bun
Tofu Bahn Mi
tofu scramble. pickled carrot parsley slaw. gochugaru aioli. demi baguette
Sides
Breakfast Tasting
choice of 4 sides
Side Avocado
Side Bacon
Side Bacon Jam
Side Bagel
Side Beef Burger
Side Black Walnut Bourbon Syrup
Side Blue Cheese
Side Braised Chickpeas
Side Chicken Salad
Side Chicken, Crispy
Side Chicken, Grilled
Side Chocolate Almond Butter
Side Cinnamon Honey Butter
Side Cranberry Jerk Pulled Chicken
Side Cream Cheese
Side Crispy Smashed Potatoes
Side Fresh Fruit
Side Fruit (only berries)
Side Grazing Board Toast
Side Greens
Side Grits
Side Hollandaise
Side Honey + Shallot Vinaigrette
Side Hot Honey
Side Lobster
Side Maple Ham
Side Peanut Butter
Side Salsa Verde
Side Seasonal Salsa
Side Single Egg
Side Sour Cream
Side Sweet Potato Turkey Hash
Side Smoked Salmon
Side Syrup
Side Toast
Side Tofu Scramble
Side Turkey Sausage
Side Veggie Burger
Side Veggie Hash
Side Veggie Sausage
Side Yogurt
Kid's Brunch
French Toast Dippers
Lil' Sprout Cakes
fluffy buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips, served with a side of local syrup
Kids Smashed Avo Toast
Chick-n-Piggy
Kids Grilled Cheese
grilled cheese on white & terra chips
Bucket O' Chicken
panko crusted chicken strips. crispy smashed potatoes
Kids Mac & Cheese
Plain Kids French Toast
Single Kids Pancake
PB&J Stuffed French Toast
vanilla egg batter, house-made peanut butter, seasonal jam, white bread served with local maple syrup
Twister Eggs
scrambled eggs, grafton cheddar cheese with toast
Kids Fruit & Grains
citrus-honey greek yogurt, fresh fruit, almond granola & honey
Specialty Cocktails
Infused Mimosa
prosecco. house infused vodka of the week. fresh squeezed orange juice
Mimosa
prosecco. choice of fresh squeezed grapefruit or orange juice
Vitamin C on the Rocks
bigger. better. colder. mimosa
Bacon Bloody
house infused bacon vodka. TFD bloody mary mix. more bacon
House Bloody
TFD bloody mary mix. house vodka
Warm French Toast Martini
orchata cinnamon cream rum. cinnamon whiskey. vanilla vodka. steamed milk. powdered sugar + cinnamon
Wake Up Call 2.0
double espresso vodka. oat milk. jim's organic iced coffee. local maple
Fennel + Flannel
Ginger Gold Mule
Smokey Mountain Fig Sour
Tequila Mockingbird
Purple Rain
Bucket of Bubbles
bottle of prosecco. choice of four juices: fresh squeezed oj. fresh squeezed grapefruit. pomegranate. guava. peach. mango. cranberry. fresh fruit garnish
Infused Cider Sangria
Cider Press Sangria
Hibiscus Sangria
Draft Prosecco Bottle
Rum Pumpkin Zen
whiskey Business
N/A Beverages
Espresso
Fresh Grapefruit
Fresh OJ
Hot Tea
Juice
Seltzer/Local Soda
Sm Hot Coffee
Sm Iced Coffee
Sm Latte
Sm Macchiato
Sm Cappuccino
Sm Cold Brew
Sm Nitro
Sm Hot Chocolate
Sm Chai Tea Latte
Sm Matcha Latte
pulverized green tea. milk. served iced or hot
Sm Iced Tea
Sm Berry Iced Tea
Sm Shake It Off
Sm Butterfly Latte
Sm Choco Chaga
Sm Citrus Beet Tonic
Sm Midnight Palmer
Sm Pumpkin Zen
Lg Hot Coffee
Lg Iced Coffee
Lg Hot Chocolate
Lg Cold Brew
Lg Nitro
Lg Macchiato
Lg Latte
Lg Cappuccino
Lg Matcha Latte
pulverized green tea. milk. served iced or hot
Lg Chai Tea Latte
Lg Iced Tea
Lg Berry Iced Tea
Lg Shake It Off
Lg Butterfly Latte
Lg Choco Chaga
LG Pumpkin Zen
Lg Citrus Beet Tonic
Lg Midnight Palmer
Large Americano
Xl Iced Coffee
Xl Lg Iced Tea
Xl Cold Brew
Xl Nitro
Xl Berry Iced Tea
FOOD
Bacon Jam Jar
Chocolate Almond Butter Jar
Cinnamon Honey Butter Jar
Citrus Turmeric Yogurt Jar
Honey Beet Yogurt
Seasonal Jam
Fran's Tomato Jam
Almond Granola Jar (gluten free)
Honey Shallot Vinaigrette Jar
TFD House Made Hot Sauce
Jim's Coffee
Peanut Butter Jar
Local Maple
Bloody Mary Mix
Sudbury Bees Honey
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
A cozy comfortable Farm-to-Table breakfast and lunch restaurant serving unique and creative fare.
122 Main St, Easton, MA 02356