The Farmer's Daughter - Main Street North Easton

Order Again

Popular Items

Farmers Choice
Chicken & Waffle Benedict
Chicken and Waffle Sammie

From The Hen House

Farmers Choice

Farmers Choice

$16.55

two farm eggs any style. toast. crispy smashed potatoes. choice of: slab bacon. apple + onion turkey sausage (contains pork). maple ham. sweet potato turkey hash (contains pork). seasonal veggie hash or grits

Double Protein Farmer's Choice

Double Protein Farmer's Choice

$18.55

two farm eggs any style. toast. crispy smashed potatoes. chose two: slab bacon. apple & onion turkey sausage (contains pork). maple ham. sweet potato turkey hash (contains pork). seasonal veggie hash. grits or black beans

Benedict

Benedict

$14.95

toasted challah. poached farm eggs. fran's sweet tomato jam. chive hollandaise. watercress

Chicken & Waffle Benedict

Chicken & Waffle Benedict

$23.45

chive. cheddar + corn waffle. bacon jam. buttermilk brined crispy chicken. slab cut bacon. local maple. poached farm eggs. chive hollandaise

Chicken + Grits

Chicken + Grits

$18.95

cranberry jerk pulled chicken. sweet potato grits. seasonal salsa

"Avo" Egg

"Avo" Egg

$17.55

whole broiled avocado. cotija cheese. seasonal salsa. sunny farm egg. choice of toast or bagel

Hold The Yolks Omelet

Hold The Yolks Omelet

$16.55

egg whites. selection of seasonal + local vegetables. vermont goat cheese. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette

Omelet du Jour

Omelet du Jour

$16.55

chef's whim: selection of seasonal offerings. little leafe greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette

Make Your Own Omelet

Make Your Own Omelet

$7.95

make your own omelet. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette

Croissant-y Cristo

Croissant-y Cristo

$17.55

french toast battered croissant. ham. beemster gouda. sunny farm egg. local maple. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette

Frittata

Frittata

$16.55

chef's whim: selection of seasonal offerings. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette. *cannot make substitutions or changes on this menu item*

Smoked Salmon Smear + Bagel

Smoked Salmon Smear + Bagel

$17.55

black garlic + fennel cream cheese smoked salmon rillette. pickled onion. pea greens. toasted bagel. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette

Stonehill

Stonehill

$10.25

toasted bagel sandwich. fried or scrambled farm egg. local cheddar. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette

No Bacon Chicken + Waffle

$23.45

From the Mill

Fruit + Grain

Fruit + Grain

$13.45

honey beet yogurt. assorted fresh fruit. quinoa almond granola. sudbury bees honey

Brioche French Toast Square

Brioche French Toast Square

$15.45

baked brioche bread. vanilla. orange zest. cinnamon + honey butter. local maple

Gluten Free French Toast

$15.45
Traditional French Toast

Traditional French Toast

$15.45

brioche bread. cinnamon + honey butter. local maple

Morning Waffle

$16.45

pumpkin chia buckwheat waffle. honey beet yogurt. quinoa almond granola. seasonal jam. local maple

Pumpkin Buckwheat Griddle Cakes

Pumpkin Buckwheat Griddle Cakes

$17.25

pumpkin chia buckwheat pancakes. caramelized bananas. black walnut + maple bourbon syrup. cinnamon + honey butter

Single Buckwheat Griddle Cake

Single Buckwheat Griddle Cake

$8.95

Plain Pancake Stack

$10.95
Single Plain Pancake

Single Plain Pancake

$7.95

Breakfast Bites & Toast

Grazing Board

Grazing Board

$18.45

selection of artisanal and local cheeses. seasonal accoutrement

Egg Jam Stuffed Croissant

Egg Jam Stuffed Croissant

$6.95

honey roasted apple + egg jam. warm croissant. apple butter

Chocolate-Almond Butter Toast

Chocolate-Almond Butter Toast

$6.45

coconut. sea salt. sourdough

Smashed Avocado Toast

Smashed Avocado Toast

$9.25

avocado. squash + cranberry caponata. fried sage. spiced candied pepita. local honey. sourdough

Uncle Marc's Perfect Toast

Uncle Marc's Perfect Toast

$4.40

cinnamon-honey butter. seasonal jam. sourdough

Hash Brown Waffle

Hash Brown Waffle

$10.25

Lunch

Honey Hot Chicken Sammie

$20.45

buttermilk brined crispy chicken. thyme infused hot honey glaze. apple carrot + kale slaw. lemon miso aioli. brioche bun

Turkey Sausage Bahn Mi

Turkey Sausage Bahn Mi

$20.45

apple + onion turkey sausage meatball. pickled carrot parsley slaw. gochugaru aioli. demi baguette

Beef Farm Burger

Beef Farm Burger

$20.45

feather brook farms ground beef. beemster gouda. pickled red onion. squashup. kale + apple cider slaw. avocado. brioche bun

Tad's Chicken Salad Sandwich

Tad's Chicken Salad Sandwich

$17.45

roasted feather brook farm chicken. greek yogurt + lemon mayo. dill. celery. pickles. candied pepita. apple. fresh pickled cranberries. lettuce. toasted seven grain bread

Soup Du Jour

Soup Du Jour

$9.95

chef's whim: selection of seasonal offerings. grilled artisan bread

Falling For Greens

Falling For Greens

$15.95

little leaf greens. kale. goat cheese. shaved fennel. roasted beets. america grains. honey + shallot vinaigrette

TFD Cobb

TFD Cobb

$19.55

greens. bacon. roasted squash. pickled cranberries. avocado. great hill blue. hard boiled farm egg. pickled onion. candied pepita. honey + shallot vinaigrette

Chicken and Waffle Sammie

Chicken and Waffle Sammie

$20.45

buttermilk brined crispy chicken. local maple. slab bacon. spicy aioli. watercress. chive. cheddar + corn waffle

Plain Burger

$17.55

Plant Based

Tofu Hash Scramble

Tofu Hash Scramble

$16.45

braised chickpeas. onion. garlic. tofu scramble. veggie hash

Vegan Farmer's Choice

$16.55

tofu scramble. toast. potatoes. choice of: veggie sausage. seasonal veggie hash or braised chickpeas

My Mille's Tacos

My Mille's Tacos

$16.45

two grilled flour tortillas. al pastor veggie sausage crumble. sauteed seasonal vegetables. avocado. garlic cilantro america grains. braised chickpeas. seasonal salsa

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$18.55

veggie burger (gluten free & vegan). beemster gouda. pickled red onions. avocado. squashup. kale + apple cider slaw. brioche bun

Tofu Bahn Mi

$19.95

tofu scramble. pickled carrot parsley slaw. gochugaru aioli. demi baguette

Sides

Breakfast Tasting

$20.65

choice of 4 sides

Side Avocado

$3.95

Side Bacon

$6.45

Side Bacon Jam

$3.50

Side Bagel

$3.25

Side Beef Burger

$10.00

Side Black Walnut Bourbon Syrup

$3.50

Side Blue Cheese

$1.50

Side Braised Chickpeas

$4.35

Side Chicken Salad

$9.00

Side Chicken, Crispy

$6.00

Side Chicken, Grilled

$6.00

Side Chocolate Almond Butter

$2.00

Side Cinnamon Honey Butter

$0.50

Side Cranberry Jerk Pulled Chicken

$8.00

Side Cream Cheese

$0.50

Side Crispy Smashed Potatoes

$4.25

Side Fresh Fruit

$6.95

Side Fruit (only berries)

$7.75

Side Grazing Board Toast

$1.50

Side Greens

$6.95

Side Grits

$6.25

Side Hollandaise

$2.00

Side Honey + Shallot Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side Hot Honey

$1.50

Side Lobster

$25.00

Side Maple Ham

$7.25

Side Peanut Butter

$1.50

Side Salsa Verde

$1.50

Side Seasonal Salsa

$1.50

Side Single Egg

$3.15

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Sweet Potato Turkey Hash

$7.25

Side Smoked Salmon

$15.00

Side Syrup

$1.00

Side Toast

$1.95

Side Tofu Scramble

$6.95

Side Turkey Sausage

$7.25

Side Veggie Burger

$6.00

Side Veggie Hash

$6.45

Side Veggie Sausage

$6.45

Side Yogurt

$4.95

Kid's Brunch

French Toast Dippers

$9.95
Lil' Sprout Cakes

Lil' Sprout Cakes

$9.95

fluffy buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips, served with a side of local syrup

Kids Smashed Avo Toast

$9.95

Chick-n-Piggy

$9.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.95

grilled cheese on white & terra chips

Bucket O' Chicken

$9.95

panko crusted chicken strips. crispy smashed potatoes

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.95

Plain Kids French Toast

$9.95

Single Kids Pancake

$3.95
PB&J Stuffed French Toast

PB&J Stuffed French Toast

$9.95

vanilla egg batter, house-made peanut butter, seasonal jam, white bread served with local maple syrup

Twister Eggs

Twister Eggs

$9.95

scrambled eggs, grafton cheddar cheese with toast

Kids Fruit & Grains

$9.95

citrus-honey greek yogurt, fresh fruit, almond granola & honey

Specialty Cocktails

Infused Mimosa

Infused Mimosa

$13.50

prosecco. house infused vodka of the week. fresh squeezed orange juice

Mimosa

Mimosa

$12.50

prosecco. choice of fresh squeezed grapefruit or orange juice

Vitamin C on the Rocks

$15.00

bigger. better. colder. mimosa

Bacon Bloody

Bacon Bloody

$14.50

house infused bacon vodka. TFD bloody mary mix. more bacon

House Bloody

House Bloody

$13.50

TFD bloody mary mix. house vodka

Warm French Toast Martini

Warm French Toast Martini

$13.50

orchata cinnamon cream rum. cinnamon whiskey. vanilla vodka. steamed milk. powdered sugar + cinnamon

Wake Up Call 2.0

Wake Up Call 2.0

$13.50

double espresso vodka. oat milk. jim's organic iced coffee. local maple

Fennel + Flannel

$13.50

Ginger Gold Mule

$13.50

Smokey Mountain Fig Sour

$13.50

Tequila Mockingbird

$13.50

Purple Rain

$13.50
Bucket of Bubbles

Bucket of Bubbles

$45.00

bottle of prosecco. choice of four juices: fresh squeezed oj. fresh squeezed grapefruit. pomegranate. guava. peach. mango. cranberry. fresh fruit garnish

Infused Cider Sangria

$15.50

Cider Press Sangria

$13.50

Hibiscus Sangria

$13.50

Draft Prosecco Bottle

$39.00

Rum Pumpkin Zen

$13.50

whiskey Business

$13.50

N/A Beverages

Espresso

Espresso

$3.10

Fresh Grapefruit

$6.15
Fresh OJ

Fresh OJ

$6.15

Hot Tea

$4.50

Juice

$3.15
Seltzer/Local Soda

Seltzer/Local Soda

$3.15

Sm Hot Coffee

$2.55

Sm Iced Coffee

$2.99

Sm Latte

$4.45

Sm Macchiato

$4.45

Sm Cappuccino

$4.45

Sm Cold Brew

$4.50

Sm Nitro

$5.50

Sm Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Sm Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

Sm Matcha Latte

$7.00

pulverized green tea. milk. served iced or hot

Sm Iced Tea

$3.29

Sm Berry Iced Tea

$3.29

Sm Shake It Off

$7.95

Sm Butterfly Latte

$6.75

Sm Choco Chaga

$6.75

Sm Citrus Beet Tonic

$6.75

Sm Midnight Palmer

$6.75

Sm Pumpkin Zen

$6.95

Lg Hot Coffee

$3.19

Lg Iced Coffee

$4.09

Lg Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Lg Cold Brew

$5.10

Lg Nitro

$6.10

Lg Macchiato

$5.45

Lg Latte

$5.45

Lg Cappuccino

$5.45

Lg Matcha Latte

$8.00

pulverized green tea. milk. served iced or hot

Lg Chai Tea Latte

$6.00

Lg Iced Tea

$3.75

Lg Berry Iced Tea

$3.75

Lg Shake It Off

$8.95

Lg Butterfly Latte

$7.75

Lg Choco Chaga

$7.75

LG Pumpkin Zen

$7.95

Lg Citrus Beet Tonic

$7.75

Lg Midnight Palmer

$7.45

Large Americano

$4.09

Xl Iced Coffee

$4.79

Xl Lg Iced Tea

$4.50

Xl Cold Brew

$6.55

Xl Nitro

$7.55

Xl Berry Iced Tea

$4.50

Specials

Ginger Molasses Pancakes

$19.95

FOOD

Bacon Jam Jar

$10.95

Chocolate Almond Butter Jar

$9.95

Cinnamon Honey Butter Jar

$7.95

Citrus Turmeric Yogurt Jar

$10.95

Honey Beet Yogurt

$10.95

Seasonal Jam

$8.95

Fran's Tomato Jam

$5.95

Almond Granola Jar (gluten free)

$8.95

Honey Shallot Vinaigrette Jar

$10.95
TFD House Made Hot Sauce

TFD House Made Hot Sauce

$11.95

Jim's Coffee

$13.50

Peanut Butter Jar

$9.95

Local Maple

$8.00

Bloody Mary Mix

$18.00

Sudbury Bees Honey

$9.95

OTHER

Long Sleeve T Shirt

$25.00
Hat

Hat

$25.00

Coffee Mug

$10.00
Travel Mug

Travel Mug

$20.00

TFD oval sticker

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

A cozy comfortable Farm-to-Table breakfast and lunch restaurant serving unique and creative fare.

Website

Location

122 Main St, Easton, MA 02356

Directions

Gallery
The Farmer's Daughter image
The Farmer's Daughter image
The Farmer's Daughter image
The Farmer's Daughter image

