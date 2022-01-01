Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Khalils Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

880 Main street

Brockton, MA 02301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken tacos
Sweet chili chicken LF
Shrimp tacos

Tacos

Beef tacos

Beef tacos

$10.50
Chicken tacos

Chicken tacos

$14.25
Jerkchicken Tacos

Jerkchicken Tacos

$14.25
Steak tacos

Steak tacos

$16.00
Jerk Shrimp Tacos

Jerk Shrimp Tacos

$16.00
Shrimp tacos

Shrimp tacos

$16.00
Surf & Turf Tacos

Surf & Turf Tacos

$24.99
Lobster Tacos

Lobster Tacos

$24.99

Fish Tacos

$14.25Out of stock
Salmon tacos

Salmon tacos

$16.50

Chicken Birria Tacos

$15.00

Beef Birria TACOS

$18.00Out of stock

Shrimp Tacos W\ Mango Salsa

$15.99Out of stock

Taco Platter

$140.00Out of stock

Sandwiches & Burgers

Classic burger

$10.00
Monster Rodeo Burger

Monster Rodeo Burger

$13.00

Our Customer Favorite, 5 oz angus Beef Burger Toped with Swiss cheese , lettuce tomatoes Beer Battered Onion Rings, BBQ sauce served with a side of fries and our signature chipotle sauce

Cheese burger

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Double Cheese Burger

$13.00

Jerk chicken sandwich

$13.00

Crispy chicken sandwich

$13.00

Londons Stuffed Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Fried Salmon Sandwich

$16.00

Chefs Special Burger

$15.00

Lobster Sandwich

$18.00

Breakfastburger

$13.00

Nipsey Burger

$14.99

Loaded Fries

Sweet chili chicken LF

Sweet chili chicken LF

$14.99

Crispy Beer Batter french fries Topped with Mozzarella cheese, red onions, Tomatoes, Fried Panko Breaded sweet chili Chicken Breast, drizzled with ranch and our signature sauce, garnished with scallions

Honey BBQ chicken LF

$14.99

Buffalo Chicken LF

$14.99

Jerk Chicken LF

$14.99

Sweet chili shrimp LF

$16.99

Jerk shrimp LF

$16.99

Honey BBQ steak LF

$16.99

Sweet teriyaki steak LF

$16.99

Surf & Turf LF

$24.99

Lobster Loaded Fries

$24.99

Carne Asada Fries

$15.99Out of stock

Nacho Cheese Fries

$14.99

$5 Fry-day Dino

$5.00Out of stock

Veggie Loaded Fries

$11.99Out of stock

Wings

Sweet chili wings

$14.00

Buffalo wings

$14.00

Plain wings

$14.00

Honey bbq wings

$14.00

Sweet Teryiaki Wing

$14.00

Garlic parmasean wings

$14.00

Mango Habanero Wings

$14.00

Lemon Pepper Wings

$14.00

Asian Zing

$14.00

Nasville Hot Wings

$14.00

Wing Platter

$50.00

$1 Wings

$1.00Out of stock

Wraps

Sweet chili chicken wrap

$12.00

Buffalo chicken wrap

$12.00

Honey BBQ chicken wrap

$12.00

Sweet chili chicken Mac wrap

$13.00

Steak Mac wrap

$15.00

Honey BBQ Steak Wrap

$15.00

Sweet teriyaki steak wrap

$15.00

Sweet chili shrimp wrap

$17.00

Surf & turf wrap

$21.99

Lobster wrap

$19.99

Salmon wrap

$17.00

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$9.99

Birria Wrap

$9.99Out of stock

Steak Bomb Wrap

$19.99Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

Classic Mac & cheese

$9.00

Sweet chili chicken mac

$13.00

Honey BBQ chicken Mac

$13.00

Jerk chicken Mac

$13.00

Buffalo chicken mac

$13.00

Sweet chili shrimp mac

$17.00

Jerk shrimp mac

$17.00

Honey BBQ steak Mac

$17.00

Sweet teriyaki steak mac

$17.00

Surf & Turf Mac

$19.00

Lobster Mac

$22.99

Baked Mac & Chesse

$11.00

Baked Sweet Chili Chicken Mac

$14.25

Dessert

Tres leite cake

$3.50

Tiramisu Cake

$3.50

Churro

$6.00

Sides

Mac & Cheese SD

$6.00

Fries SD

$4.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00Out of stock

Onion Rings

$4.50

Cajun Fries Sd

$4.00

Salad

$6.00

Sauce

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & cheese & Fries

$11.00

Kids Tenders & Fries

$11.00

Kids Sliders & Fries

$12.00

Deals ,Combos, & Specials

Briria Quesadilla

$9.99Out of stock

Sweetchili Combo

$18.00

Bogo Sandwhich

$18.00

Khalils Favroite Trio

$26.00

Salmon Dinner

$18.00Out of stock

Steak Tip Dinner

$15.99

Taco Combo Deal

$18.00

$2 Tacos

$2.00

Steak & Cheese Sub

$9.99

$3 Tacos

$3.00Out of stock

$5 Tacos

$5.00Out of stock

Steakbomb Wrap

$14.99

Flash Deal

$1.00

Bogo Deal

$15.00

Fruit Smoothies

Caribbean Vibes

$6.00

Mango Mania

$6.00+

Mango chunks, mango cream, mango juice

Berry Blast

$6.00

Island Breeze

$6.00

Mango pineapple

$6.00

Strawberry Mango

$6.00

$3 Smoothie

$3.00Out of stock

Mango Berry

$6.00

Strawberry Banana

$6.00

Milk Shakes

Oreo Madness

Oreo Madness

$8.99

Oreo cookie crumble, cookies and cream vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, heavy cream, milk, topped with whipped cream, and Oreos

Strawberry Banana

$8.99Out of stock

Tres Leite Shake

$8.99

Drinks

Water

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Pepsi

$1.00

Canada Dry

$1.00

Moutain Dew

$1.00

Snapple Apple

$3.00

Snapple Mango

$3.00

Snapple Kiwi

$3.00

Jarritos

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

880 Main street, Brockton, MA 02301

Directions

Gallery
Khalil's Kitchen image
Khalil's Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Los Jefes Comida
orange starNo Reviews
71 Broadway Taunton, MA 02780
View restaurantnext
Achilitos Taqueria
orange star4.7 • 262
265 patriot place Foxborough, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
Jalapeños Grill - 960 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
960 Main Street Walpole, MA 02081
View restaurantnext
Yellow Door Taqueria - Lower Mills
orange starNo Reviews
2297 DORCHESTER AVENUE Dorchester, MA 02124
View restaurantnext
El Centro - Dedham
orange star3.8 • 331
338 Washington St Dedham, MA 02026
View restaurantnext
El Barrio Mexican Grill - 1782 Dorchester Ave
orange star4.3 • 1,796
1782 Dorchester Ave Dorchester, MA 02124
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Brockton

Brack's Grille - 1280 Belmont St
orange star4.6 • 1,627
1280 Belmont Street Brockton, MA 02301
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 1116 - Brockton
orange star4.3 • 561
885 Belmont Street Brockton, MA 02301
View restaurantnext
Stonebridge Cafe - Brockton
orange star4.5 • 83
1285 Belmont St Brockton, MA 02301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brockton
Stoughton
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
North Easton
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
South Easton
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Bridgewater
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Braintree
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Sharon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
South Weymouth
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Weymouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston