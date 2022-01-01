Jalapeños Grill 960 Main Street

- Home
Entradas
Cheese Quesadilla
Toasted flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of protein or veggies. Served with a side of pico de gallo and sour cream
Chicken Quesadilla
Toasted flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and diced carne asada. Served with a side of pico de gallo and sour cream
Steak Quesadilla
Toasted flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of grilled or shredded chicken. Served with a side of pico de gallo and sour cream
Chorizo Quesadilla
Toasted flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and chorizo. Served with a side of pico de gallo and sour cream
Shrimp Quesadilla
Toasted flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and diced jumbo shrimp. Served with a side of pico de gallo and sour cream
Pulled Pork Quesadilla
Toasted flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and our famous cochinita (pulled pork). Served with a side of pico de gallo and sour cream
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Jalapeños Famous Cheese Nachos
Warm and crispy corn chips covered with melted cheese, sour cream, guacamole, fresh pico de gallo and jalapenos.
Jalapeños Famous Chicken Nachos
Warm and crispy corn chips covered with melted cheese, chicken, sour cream, guacamole, fresh pico de gallo and jalapenos.
Jalapeños Famous Steak Nachos
Warm and crispy corn chips covered with melted cheese, steak, sour cream, guacamole, fresh pico de gallo and jalapenos.
Jalapeños Famous Pulled Pork Nachos
Warm and crispy corn chips covered with melted cheese, pulled pork, sour cream, guacamole, fresh pico de gallo and jalapenos.
Jalapeños Famous Shrimp Nachos
Warm and crispy corn chips covered with melted cheese, jumbo shrimp, sour cream, guacamole, fresh pico de gallo and jalapenos.
Jalapeños Famous Combo Nachos
Warm and crispy corn chips covered with melted cheese, your choice of two meats, sour cream, guacamole, fresh pico de gallo and jalapenos.
Jalapeños Famous Triple Nachos
Warm and crispy corn chips covered with melted cheese, your choice of three meats, sour cream, guacamole, fresh pico de gallo and jalapenos.
Calamares Fritos
Lightly floured & tossed, served with spicy chipotle marinara sauce.
Taquitos
Rolled and fried corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken or beef. Served with our homemade pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream and sprinkled cheese
Empanadas
Spicy beef or chorizo and cheese, stuffed fried pastries. Served with lettuce, salsa verde, sour cream and sprinkled cheese
Carnitas
Sautéed pork cooked to perfection in orange chipotle sauce. Served with fresh flour tortillas
Guacamole
Our own traditional Mexican guacamole with fresh avocado, lime juice, cilantro, tomatoes, onions and jalapeños. Served with fresh tortilla chips
Jalapeño Poppers
Jalapeño peppers stuffed with cream cheese & served with salsa roja.
Jalapeños Wings
Bone-in wings with spicy tamarind sauce or traditional buffalo. Mild, hot or devil style but no returns! Served with blue cheese carrots & celery.
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
Chopped shrimp with hot cocktail sauce, onions, jalapeños & cilantro. A fresh Mexican dish!
Queso Fundido
A traditional creamy melted cheese with roasted peppers and grilled chorizo. Served with our own fresh and warm flour tortillas.
Shrimp Cerviche
Chilled shrimp marinated in lime juice with chopped tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeño peppers and avocado. Served with corn tortilla chips.
Shrimp Vallarta
This house favorite is prepared with sautéed jumbo shrimp and finished in a chipotle honey mustard sauce with melted cheese.
Tinga Tostadas
Two crispy corn tortillas layered with beans, sour cream and pulled chicken cooked in orange chipotle sauce
Tostados De Jaiba
Fresh crab meat with chopped tomatoes, onions, cilantro, cucumbers and avocado. Served on tostadas with chipotle mayo.
Boneless Buffalo Tenders
Ensaladas y Sopas
Caesar Salad
Originally from Mexico City, this classic Caesar salad is served with homemade garlic croutons and Pepper Jack cheese.
Ensalada Mayan
Baby field greens tossed with diced avocados, red onions, cilantro, diced tomatoes and cucumbers with a light lime vinaigrette dressing.
Calamari Baja Salad
Baby field greens, freshly diced orange, tomato relish, tossed with low-fat lime vinaigrette dressing and topped with crispy fried calamari.
Tulúm Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp with fresh cilantro then presented over mixed salad greens with avocado, tomatoes and mango salsa. With our secret homemade dressing adds the right subtle spice.
Tortilla Soup
A traditional Mexican soup made of fried corn tortilla pieces and shredded chicken, submerged into a broth of tomato, garlic, onion, and chile de árbol and epazote.
Black Bean Soup
Made with made black beans, onion, garlic, and flavorful spices. Topped with sour cream, cheese, onions and cilantro.
Pozole Soup
A rich, brothy soup made with chicken, hominy, and red chiles.
Sopa de Mariscos (Seafood Soup)
A brothy Mexican soup with fish, shrimp and seafood.
Ricardo's Chicken Salad
Platos Especiales
Albóndigas Chipotle
Mexican meatballs, made with a harboiled egg in the center, in chipotle sauce. A favorite dish in Mexico City. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Chiles Rellenos
Two poblano peppers filled with your choice of beef or cheese then topped with ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice and black beans,
Jalapeños Combo
A combo of 1 cheese chile relleno and 1 poblano enchilada. Served with beans and rice
Mole Poblano
Boneless chicken breast with our homemade mole sauce and topped with sesame seeds. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Pollo Thomas
Grilled chicken breast under sautéed roasted peppers, jalapeños, red onions and tomatoes simmered in spicy garlic butter sauce. Served with Mexican rice and black beans
Puerco en Salsa Verde
Chunks of pork and potatoes simmered in salsa verde until tender. One of the most authentic dishes in Mexico. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Tamales
Their essence is the maize dough, filled with a savory filling, wrapped in a corn husk, and steamed until firm. Jalapeños Grill is proud to offer you a choice of irresistible red (chicken) or green (pork) tamales. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Flautas De Carne
Grilled Selection
Carne Asada Plate
Tender beef cooked a la plancha (hot iron skillet). Served with one red enchilada and one green tamale. Makes one excellent meal. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Mixed Grill
Grilled chicken, steak and chorizo topped with sautéed onions, tomatoes and cooked butter chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice and vegetables of the day.
Carne Asada a la Tampiqueña
Masterfully cooked, special marinated grilled flank steak. Served with one chicken enchilada Suiza, guacamole, and black beans. This plate is one of the most popular dishes all over Mexico.
NY Sirloin Ranchero
14 oz hand-cut NY sirloin grilled to perfection topped with ranchero sauce and Mexican rice and served with vegetable of the day.
Puntas de Filete a la Mexicana
Steak tips grilled and topped with sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes and onions cooked in a homemade tomato chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Costillas de Puerco (Baby Back Ribs)
Roasted baby back pork ribs cooked for 5 hours in pasilla, ancho, chipotle sauce with onions, cilantro and Sol beer. Topped with tangy barbacoa (BBQ) chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice and vegetable of the day.
Mar y Tierra (Surf & Turf)
14 oz hand-cut NY sirloin steak with sautéed shrimp and scallops in a chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice and vegetable of the day.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Poblanas
Chicken enchiladas with mole sauce and topped with sour cream, cilantro, onions, sesame seeds and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Enchiladas Suizas
Enchiladas with chicken, tons of cheese, sour cream, cilantro, onions and fresh homemade salsa verde. Very traditional dish in Mexico City. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Enchiladas con Salsa Roja
Chicken enchiladas with our homemade salsa roja. Topped with sour cream, cilantro, onions and a sprinkle of cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Mole Verde Enchiladas
Chicken enchiladas with a fresh green mole sauce. Topped with sour cream, sesame seeds, onions and a sprinkle of cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Enchiladas Aztecas
5 layers of chicken enchiladas topped with our homemade salsa roja and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Shrimp Enchiladas
Enchiladas stuffed with sautéed chopped shrimp and your choice of sauce. Topped with cilantro, sour cream, onions and sprinkled cheese.
Steak Enchiladas
Cheese Enchiladas
Layered with shredded cheese and sour cream with your choice of any of our homemade sauces. Salsa roja, salsa verde, mole poblano, or mole verde.
Chorizo Enchiladas
Seafood
Camarones al Mojo
Sautéed jumbo shrimp tossed with garlic lime juice and a splash of Sherry wine. Cooked to perfection! Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Tamarind Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp grilled and topped with chipotle tamarind sauce. This plate is one of the most exquisite dishes from the coast of Campeche. Served with rice and vegetable of the day.
Tilapia Veracruz
Tilapia (white wild fish) sautéed in lime juice and our homemade Veracruz sauce. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Vallarta Dinner
Sautéed jumbo shrimp or juicy scallops topped with our famous homemade Vallarta sauce. Served with Mexican rice and vegetable of the day.
Pescado Achiote Tacos
Grilled tilapia with achiote sauce and Mexican slaw. This is one of the most popular dishes in the Yucatan Peninsula. Served with rice and veggie of the day.
Mango Salmon
A flavorful grilled salmon fillet gently topped with orange glaze and mango salsa. Served with rice and black beans.
Swordfish Jalapeños
Grilled swordfish with a smoky chipotle salsa, pan-roasted tomatillos and potatoes. Served with Mexican rice and vegetable of the day.
Coconut Swordfish
Grilled coconut swordfish with pineapple salsa served with rice & vegetable of the day
Fajitas
Chicken Fajita
Chicken on a sizzling plate of peppers and onions, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, sprinkled cheese, warm flour tortillas, Mexican rice and black beans
Steak Fajita
Can you hear the sizzling peppers and onions from outside? Can you smell the perfect combination of seasonings? Pick your choice of protein, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, sprinkled cheese, warm flour tortillas, Mexican rice and black beans
Chorizo Fajita
Shrimp Fajita
Combo Fajita
Pick your two choices of protein, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, sprinkled cheese, warm flour tortillas, Mexican rice and black beans
Triple Fajita
Pick your three choices of protein, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, sprinkled cheese, warm flour tortillas, Mexican rice and black beans
Shrimp Combo Fajita
Guac For Fajita
Vegetarian
Cheese Enchiladas
Layered with shredded cheese and sour cream with your choice of any of our homemade sauces. Salsa roja, salsa verde, mole poblano, or mole verde.
Veggie Tacos
Three corn tortillas with sauteed veggies, served with mexican rice and black beans
Veggie Burrito
Warm flour tortilla filled with black beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream and sauteed vegetables.
Veggie Quesadilla
Warm flour tortilla filled with Mexican blend cheese, sautéed peppers, onions, tomatoes, and zucchini.
Veggie Fajita
Sizzling veggies served with pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, sprinkled cheese, warm flour tortillas, Mexican rice and black beans
Veggie Enchiladas
Layered with shredded cheese, sauteed vegetbales and sour cream with your choice of any of our homemade sauces. Salsa roja, salsa verde, mole poblano, or mole verde.
Cheese Chile Rellenos
Two poblano peppers filled with cheese then topped with ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice and black beans
Burritos, Bowls & Tacos
Chorizo Tacos
Chopped spicy Mexican sausage grilled topped with homemade salsa.
Carne Asada Tacos
Steak a la Plancha (diced steak) seared on a hot iron skillet topped with homemade salsa.
Cochinita Pibil
Pulled pork slowly simmered in Jalapeño's Secret spices with sliced red onion and fresh lime.
Tacos al Pastor
Tender diced pork, marinated in our special seasoning topped with pineapple and our homemade pico de gallo.
Rene's Chicken Tacos
Three soft tacos (corn tortillas) with shredded chicken, sour cream, fresh guacamole and chopped cilantro and onions.
Pescado Achiote Tacos
Grilled tilapia with achiote sauce and Mexican slaw. This is one of the most popular dishes in the Yucatan Peninsula. Served with rice and veggie of the day.
Michoacan Style Pork Tacos
Slow roasted pork extra tender served in corn tortillas with chopped onions, cilantro with a side of guacamole, salsa roja, rice & beans.
Triple Sampler
Soft Chicken Tacos
Chicken Fajita Burrito
Steak Fajita Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with black beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers. Choice of chicken or steak
Jalapenos Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with black beans, rice, lettuce sour cream, cheese and a combo of chorizo, chicken and steak.
Chicken Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with black beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream, cheese and chicken.
Steak Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with black beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream, cheese and steak.
Al Pastor Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with black beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pineapple and marinated chunks of fresh pork.
Pulled Pork Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with black beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and Jalapeño's famous cochinita.
Shrimp Burrito
Bean Burrito
Chorizo Burrito
Veggie Burrito
Warm flour tortilla filled with black beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream and sauteed vegetables.
Sides
Chips and Salsa
Homemade tortilla chips and fresh pico de gallo.
Sauteed Spinach and Mushrooms
Spinach and mushrooms sauteed with spices.
Roasted Mexican Street Corn
Grilled Mexican street corn that has been brushed with a mixture of mayonnaise, Mexican crema, topped with cotija cheese, and sprinkled with chili powder, lime juice and fresh cilantro.
Zucchini
Chopped zucchini sauteed in olive oil and spices.
Beans
Traditional Mexican black beans
Rice
Our signature Mexican rice with mixed veggies.
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet potato fries, cut thick.
Side Fries
Side Tortilla
Grilled Shrimp (1 Piece)
Side Salsa
Side Of Pico
Side Of Avocado
Desserts
Tres Leches Cake
Traditional cake soaked in three types of milk. Sweet and delicious.
Platanos con Cajeta
Fried plantains with Mexican caramel.
Coconut Cake
Sweet coconut cake with a decadent frosting anf coconut flakes.
Churros
Churros are a sweet fried pastry-based snack, sometimes referred to as "Mexican fried dough."
Flan
Egg custard that bakes in a large, shallow dish, and it's flavored with caramel. The dish is inverted when served and the excess caramel is used as a sauce for the flan.
Small Churro
Fried Ice Cream
Lava Cake
Kid's Menu
Pepito's Cheeseburger
Kids cheeseburger served with fries; soft drink and kid's churros included.
Pepito's Hamburger
Pepito's Cheese Quesadilla
Kids cheese quesadilla on a warm flour tortilla served with fries; soft drink and kid's churros included.
Pepito's Chicken Quesadilla
Kids chicken quesadilla on a warm flour tortilla served with fries; soft drink and kid's churros included.
Pepito's Chicken Tenders
Kid's chicken tenders served with fries; soft drink and kid's churros included.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
If you're looking for the best Mexican restaurant south of Boston look no further than Jalapeños Grill. Conveniently located in Walpole Center Jalapeños offers up true Mexican Cuisine using only the finest ingredients.
960 Main Street, Walpole, MA 02081