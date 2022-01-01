Franklin restaurants you'll love

Must-try Franklin restaurants

Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA

Papa Gino's

245 Franklin Village Drive, Franklin

Avg 4 (349 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Meatballs Side$1.00
Orange 2 Liter
French Fries$3.19
More about Papa Gino's
GlenPharmer Distillery Tasting Room image

 

GlenPharmer Distillery Tasting Room

860 W Central St,, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Margherita Flatbread$14.00
milled tomato, fresh, burrata, mozzarella, parmesan, basil
Southern Chicken$16.00
onion, tomato, lettuce, Jalapeno bacon, Nashville hot, roasted garlic aioli, sweet pickles
House-Made Chicken Tenders$16.00
Naked, Ghost Guava BBQ ,or Asian Sticky. Served with Celery and Carrots with Choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing
More about GlenPharmer Distillery Tasting Room
360 Pizzeria Mediterranean Kitchen/ Italian Kitchen image

 

360 Pizzeria Mediterranean Kitchen/ Italian Kitchen

384 Union Street, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Medium Cheese 12 "$10.99
Large Cheese 16 "$13.99
Chicken Wings w/ Fries 10 PCs$14.99
More about 360 Pizzeria Mediterranean Kitchen/ Italian Kitchen
Mac City image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mac City

13 west central Street, Franklin

Avg 4.7 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parm Mac
Original Mac, Crispy Chicken, Marinara, Parmesan and Provolone
Original Mac
Barbecue Mac
More about Mac City
Sierra's Brick Oven Pizza & Pub image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sierra's Brick Oven Pizza & Pub

370 King Street, Franklin

Avg 3.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Large Pizza with Topping$15.95
Our signature brick oven pizza, with your choice of toppings
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Sweet Baby Ray's Buffalo sauce, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, and buffalo chicken
Small Pizza with Topping$11.95
Our signature brick oven pizza, with your choice of toppings
More about Sierra's Brick Oven Pizza & Pub
Mirchi image

 

Mirchi

14 E,CENTRAL STREET, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Malai Kofta$14.49
Dumplings potatoes/veggies/paneer/creamy sauce
Palak Paneer$13.49
Simmered spinach/spices/paneer cubes
Samosa (2 Pcs)$4.49
Crispy pastry stuffed with potatoes/green peas
More about Mirchi
The Curry House image

 

The Curry House

418 West Central Street, Franklin

Avg 4.4 (952 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetable Pakora$8.00
Rogini Naan$3.50
Chicken Tikka Masala$18.00
More about The Curry House
Teddy Gallaghers Pub image

 

Teddy Gallaghers Pub

30 Main Street, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Teddy Gallaghers Pub
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

3 Restaurant

461 West Central St, Franklin

Avg 4.2 (778 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Harvest Salad$13.00
mixed greens, roasted sweet potato, pomegranate seeds, apples, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, apple cider vin.
Zinfandel Braised Short Rib$29.00
Sauteed garlic spinach, parmesan risotto, red wine demi glaze
Chicken Milanese$26.00
Parmesan herb breaded chicken breast, parmesan risotto, green beans, lemon white wine beurre-blanc.
More about 3 Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

The SHED

340 East Central Street, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The SHED

