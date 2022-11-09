Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Curry House

952 Reviews

$$

418 West Central Street

Franklin, MA 02038

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Paneer Pakora

$9.00

Vegetable Pakora

$8.00

Lamb Samosa

$8.00

Veg Samosa

$6.00

Onion Bhaji

$8.00

Aloo Tikki

$6.00

Chef's Chicken Kebab

$12.00

Chicken Pakora

$9.00

Chef's Veggie Platter

$12.00

Papadi Chaat

$8.00

Bhel Puri

$5.25

Samosa Chaat

$11.00

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$11.00

Fish Pakora

$11.00

Chef's Non-Veg Platter

$14.00

Cocktail Samosa

$0.75

Soups

Mulligatawny Soup

$5.00

Coconut Soup

$6.00

Tomato Soup

$5.00

Chicken Soup

$6.95

Shrimp Soup

$6.95

Chef's Special

Chicken 65

$16.00

Black Pepper Chicken

$16.00

Madras Chicken

$16.00

Chicken Momo

Out of stock

Vegetarian Momo

Out of stock

Chilli Chicken

$16.00

Paneer 65

$16.00

Chilli Paneer

$15.00

Chole Bhature

$16.00

Veg Noodell

$12.95Out of stock

Gobi Manchurian

$15.00

Gobi 65

$15.00

Tandoori Specials

Reshmi Kebab

$16.00

Tandoori Mixed Grill

$24.00

Tandoori Chicken (Full)

$24.00

Tandoori Chicken (Half)

$18.00

Lamb Seekh Kebab

$18.00

Chicken Tikka

$16.00

Lamb Chops

$23.00

Fish Tikka

$23.00

Shrimp Tikka

$22.00

Paneer Tikka

$18.00

Kali Mirch Chicken Kebab

$16.00

Coconut Chicken Kebab

$16.00

Chicken Seekh Kebab

$16.00

Chicken Specialties

Chicken Curry

$16.00

Chicken Jalfrezi

$17.00

Chicken Tikka Masala

$18.00

Chicken Korma

$17.00

Chicken Kadhai

$17.00

Chicken Vindaloo

$16.00

Chicken Saag

$16.00

Chicken Do - Piazza

$15.00

Chicken Makhani

$16.00

Mango Chicken

$16.00

Madras Chicken

$16.00

Lamb Specialties

Lamb Boti Masala

$20.00

Lamb Kadhai

$19.00

Lamb Curry

$17.00

Lamb Do - Piazza

$18.00

Lamb Rogan Josh

$20.00

Lamb Jalfrezi

$20.00

Lamb Korma

$18.00

Lamb Vindaloo

$20.00

Lamb Saag

$20.00

Goat Vindaloo

$20.00

Goat Curry

$18.00

Goat Kadhai

$20.00

Keema Mutter

$18.00

Goat Saag

$20.00

Goat Korma

$20.00

Seafood Specialties

Shrimp Kadhai

$20.00

Shrimp Saag

$20.00

Fish Tikka Masala

$20.00

Shrimp Vindaloo

$20.00

Shrimp Korma

$20.00

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$20.00

Shrimp Curry

$19.00

Fish Curry

$19.00

Shrimp Do - Piazza

$18.00

Sea Food Masala

$21.00

Sweet & Sour Eggplant w/Shrimp

Out of stock

Goan Shrimp Masala

$20.00

Fish Vindloo

$19.00

Fish Korma

$20.00

Vegetarian Specialties

Butter Paneer

$15.00

Kadai Panner

$16.00

Palak Paneer

$15.00

Mutter Paneer

$15.00

Shahi Paneer

$16.00

Malai Kofta

$17.00

Chana Masala

$14.00

Gobhi Kaju Masala

$17.00

Aloo Gobhi

$15.00

Navrattan Korma

$14.00

Baigan Bhartha

$15.00

Dal Makhani

$15.00

Tadka Dal

$14.00

Paneer Bhurji

$16.00

Bhindi Bhuna

$14.00

Aloo Vindaloo

$15.00

Aloo Mutter

$15.00

Veg Curry

$14.00

Veg Vindaloo

$15.00

Chole Bhature

$14.50

Breads

Peshawari Naan

$5.00

Ginger Honey Naan

$5.00

Keema Naan

$6.00

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Chilli Naan

$4.50

Lacha Paratha

$4.50

Aloo Paratha

$4.50

Paneer Kulcha

$5.00

Onion Kulcha

$4.50

Bread Basket

$15.00

Poori

$6.00

Tandoori Roti

$4.00

Rogini Naan

$3.50

Bhatora

$3.50

Rice

Jeera Rice

$2.95

Veg Biryani

$15.00

Chicken Biryani

$16.00

Lamb Biryani

$18.00

Mutton Biryani

$18.00

House Special Biryani

$20.00

Shrimp Biryani

$18.00

Lemon Rice

$8.95

Dessert

Rasmalai

$4.95

Gulab Jamun

$3.95

Kheer

$3.95

Mango Kheer

$4.50

Carrot Halwa

$4.95

Extras

Raita

$3.00

Papadum

$2.00

Mint Chutney

$1.50

Homemade Pickles

$1.50

Onion Chutney

$1.50

Mango Chutney

$1.50

Tamarind Chutney

$1.50

Yought

$1.50

Extra Sauce

$7.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$5.00

Tikka Salad

$10.00

Lunch Specials

Weekday Kids Buffet

$6.95

Weekend Buffet

$13.95

Weekend Kids Buffet

$7.95

Weekday Lunch Buffet

$11.95

Chef's Special Buffet

$12.00

Lunch Mango Lassi

$3.95

Gift Certificate

$10 Gift Certificate

$10.00

$15 Gift Certificate

$15.00

$20 Gift Certificate

$20.00

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

$100 Gift Certificate

$100.00

$200 Gift Certificate

$200.00

Catering

Catttring

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:20 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:20 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:20 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:20 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:20 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in aThe Curry House is an Indian restaurant in Franklin, MA. We are a diverse team of individuals that pride ourselves in bringing you an experience of contemporary Indian restaurant. We aspire to offer a dining experience to satisfy everyone. We offer you culture, atmosphere and the best of the best Indian food, with a specialization in North Indian cuisine. Come and enjoy.

Website

Location

418 West Central Street, Franklin, MA 02038

Directions

