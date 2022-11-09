The Curry House
952 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:20 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:20 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:20 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:20 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:20 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in aThe Curry House is an Indian restaurant in Franklin, MA. We are a diverse team of individuals that pride ourselves in bringing you an experience of contemporary Indian restaurant. We aspire to offer a dining experience to satisfy everyone. We offer you culture, atmosphere and the best of the best Indian food, with a specialization in North Indian cuisine. Come and enjoy.
418 West Central Street, Franklin, MA 02038
