Raillery Public House

280 Franklin Village Drive

Franklin, MA 02038

Order Again

Popular Items

Bomb Burger
Bavarian Pretzel
Kick Ass Tenders

SPECIALS

pesto and garlic white sauce, mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage and baby spinach served on our signature crust

Ahi Tuna Sashimi

$18.00

pan seared ahi tuna over edamame and seaweed salad topped with a teriyaki glaze, cucumber wasabi dressing and pickled ginger

Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos

$20.00

grilled lemon pepper mahi mahi in three soft corn tortillas with green apple pico de gallo, red cabbage, sliced avocado and jalapeño ranch sauce

Smoked Gouda Burger

$16.00

brisket blend burger topped with caramelized onions, smoked gouda cheese and special sauce served with house made potato chips

Blacked Salmon Saguetti

$26.00

pan seared salmon with peppers, onions and mushrooms in a white wine cream sauce, served with pear stuffed saguetti and garlic bread

Bourbon Turkey Tips

$24.00

marinated grilled turkey tips tossed in bourbon sauce served with mashed potatoes and veggie of the day

Prime Rib

$32.00

12oz oven roasted prime rib cooked to your preference topped with Au Jus served with mashed potato and veggie of the day

Sausage and Spinach Pizza

$18.00

APPS

Bottle Rocket Shrimp

$16.00

Breaded Jumbo Shrimp, Firecracker Sauce, Crispy Garlic, Chives

French Onion Poutine

$10.00

Choice of House Fries or Tots, Caramelized Onions, Swiss, Beef Gravy

Skillet Nachos

$15.00

Tortilla Chips, Housemade Queso, Cheddar, Jalepenos, Corn Salsa, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Scallions

Smoked & Rubbed Wings

$15.00

Smoked House Spiced Blend, 4-Hour Smoke, Bleu Cheese Dressing

Kick Ass Tenders

$14.00

Buttermilk Breaded Tenders, Choice of Sauce

Bang Bang Cauliflower

$14.00

Battered Cauliflower Florets Tossed In Your Choice of Buffalo or Sweet Chili Sauce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Avocado Ranch, Scallions

Steak & Cheese Rolls

$14.00

Served with Chipotle Aioli

Great Northern Hummus (GF)

$15.00

White Bean Hummus, Roasted Garlic, Really Good Olive Oil, House Pita Chips, Veggie Crudité

Bavarian Pretzel

$14.00

Served with Beer Cheese & Honey Mustard.

Portuguese Cherrystones

$17.00

'Gansett Cherrystones, Garlic Broth, Linguica, White Beans, Grilled Crostini

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$15.00

House Made Served With Pita Chips & Veggie Crudités

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

Tossed in Garlic Parmesan Sauce with Banana Peppers & Marinara For Dipping

Rail Quesadilla

$10.00

Choice of Chicken or Steak, Cheddar Cheese, Side Fresh Corn Salsa, Sour Cream, & Guacamole

Buffalo Scallops

$16.00

Lightly Breaded Sea Scallops Tossed in House Buffalo Sauce, Side Bleu Cheese Dressing

Potstickers

$14.00

Asian Style Pork Dumplings with Sesame-Ginger Dipping Sauce

SOUPS

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Simmered Onions, Crouton, Swiss

Soup Of The Day

$6.00+

Today's signature soup

Smoked Haddock Chowder (GF)

$6.00+

Bacon, Cream, Potatoes

BURGERS

Raillery Burger

$15.00

Vermont Sharp Cheddar, Sweet Bourbon Onions, Prosciutto, L.T.O.P.

Bomb Burger

$15.00

Vermont Sharp Cheddar, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Zesty Chipotle Campfire Sauce, L.T.O.P.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

Sautéed Shrooms, Melted Swiss, L.T.O.P.

PB&J

$15.00

Creamy Peanut Butter, Jalapeño Strawberry Jam, Sharp Cheddar, L.T.O.P.

SANDWICHES

Hot Mess Chx Sandy

$15.00

Southern Fried Chicken, Nashville Hot Sauce, Cole Slaw, Buttermilk Ranch, House Pickles

Blackened Tuna Bahn Mi

$18.00

Cajun Seared Rare Tuna, Smashed Avocado, Ginger Slaw, Cucumber Wasabi, Toasted Hoagie

Cape Cod Reuben

$15.00

Battered Local Cod, Thousand Island Sauce, Swiss, Cole Slaw, Marble Rye

North End Caprese

$14.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, Garden Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze, Toasted Italian Bread

Smokehouse Reuben

$15.00

Shaved Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island, Marble Rye

Salmon B.L.T. Wrap

$17.00

Blackened Filet, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Chipotle Campfire Aioli

SALADS

Kale Caesar

$14.00

Crisp Romaine, Chopped Kale, House Ceasar Dressing, Parmesan & Croutons

Steakhouse Caprese (GF)

$14.00

Sliced Heirloom Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Really Good Olive Oil, Aged Balsamic

Cobb Salad (GF)

$15.00

Chopped Romaine, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon Bits, Cucumbers, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado Ranch

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad (GF)

$15.00

Mixed Greens, Beets, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Crispy Shallots, Balsamic Drizzle

Strawberry Fields Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens, Fresh Strawberries & Blueberries, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Walnuts, Apple Cider Vinaigrette

TACOS

Carne Asada Tacos

$19.00

grilled ribeye, fresh salsa, cojita cheese, cilantro lime slaw, side house rice & ranchero beans

Mojo Chicken Tacos

$19.00

fire roasted chicken, cajun spices, fresh salsa, cojita cheese, cilantro lime slaw, side house rice & ranchero beans

Bottlerocket Shrimp Tacos

$19.00

crispy shrimp, firecracker sauce, fresh salsa, cojita cheese, cilantro lime slaw, side house rice & ranchero beans

Haddock Tacos

$19.00

I.P.A. Battered Fresh Haddock, fresh salsa, cojita cheese, cilantro lime slaw, side house rice & ranchero beans

ENTREES

Comeback Steak Tips (GF)

$24.00

House Marinated Sirloin Tips, Steakhouse Glaze, Mashed Potatoes, Local Farm Veg

Chicken N' Waffles

$18.00

Cheddar & Chive Waffle, Southern Fried Chicken, Bacon Butter, Hot Honey Drizzle

Citrus Soy Salmon

$24.00

Seared Sockeye Salmon, Citrus Soy Glaze, Quick Fried Rice, Local Farm Veg

Linguine & Clam Sauce

$22.00

Fresh 'Gansett Clams, Red or White Garlic Broth, Linguine, Red Pepper Flakes, Garlic Toast

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Breaded Chicken, San Marzano Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Linguine, Garlic Toast

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Pub Battered Local Haddock, Fries, House Made Slaw, Tartar Sauce

Mac N Cheese

$15.00

cavatappi pasta, three cheese sauce, cheddar cheese & toasted bread crumbs

Caprese Gnocchi

$24.00

grilled chicken breast, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, bed of creamy pesto gnocchi, balsamic drizzle, garlic crostini

Lemon Mahi Mahi

$24.00

pan seared fresh mahi mahi, garlic lemon butter, parmesan couscous, local farm veg

Surf & Turf

$35.00

8 oz. Strip Filet, Lobster Tail, Mashed Potatoes, Local Farm Veg

Lobster Florentine

$32.00

cavatappi pasta, creamy three cheese sauce, Maine lobster meat, baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic drizzle

PIZZAS

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Cheese Blend

Crab Rangoon Pizza

$14.00

Cream Cheese Crab Blend, Cheese Blend, Chopped Scallions, Sweet Chili Drizzle

Philly Special Pizza

$15.00

White Sauce, Shaved Ribeye, Peppers, Onions, Cheese Blend

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Parmesan Dust

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Buffalo Sauce Base, Cheese Blend, Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Cool Ranch Drizzle

Meatball & Ricotta Pizza

$14.00

San Marzano Base, House Made Meatballs, Whipped Ricotta, Red Pepper Flakes, Parmesan Dust

Chicken & Waffle Pizza

$14.00

White Sauce, Southern Fried Chicken, Buttermilk Waffle Chunks, Cheese Blend, Hot Honey Drizzle

BBQ Pull Pork Pizza

$15.00

BBQ Sauce Base, Cheese Blend, Red Onion, Pulled Pork. Cool Ranch Drizzle

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$16.00

Garlic Parmesan Sauce, Cherry Tomatoes, Shrimp, Fresh Basil

American Pie

$15.00

Hamburg, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Sesame Seeds, Thousand Island Drizzle

Village Drive Calzone

$16.00

Your Choice of Buffalo Chicken or Chicken Parm

SIDES

French fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Sweet Potato fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Mashed Potato (GF)

$4.00

Baked Potato (GF)

$2.00

Steamed Broccoli (GF)

$4.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$2.00

Side Garden Salad

$4.00

Side Kale Caesar

$4.00

Veg Of The Day

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Sauteed Spinach (GF)

$4.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Kids Fish N Chips

$10.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kids Pasta & Butter

$10.00

Kids Grilled Chz & Fries

$10.00

Kids Cheese Burger Sliders

$10.00

DESSERTS

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$9.00

vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, whipped cream

NY Style Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Raspberry Sorbet

$5.00Out of stock

Oreo Gelato

$5.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$4.00

Salted Caramel Gelato

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

$9.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00

TACO TUESDAY🌮

Taco Tuesday

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
280 Franklin Village Drive, Franklin, MA 02038

