GlenPharmer Distillery Tasting Room

review star

No reviews yet

860 W Central St,

Franklin, MA 02038

Order Again

Popular Items

Caesar
Smashed Burger
Pharmer Flatbread

Appetizers

Bone-In Chicken Wings

$16.00

Naked, Ghost Guava BBQ, Asian Sticky, Cacio e pepe style, bourbon honey or hot sauce. Served with Celery and Carrots with Choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing

Boneless Chicken Tenders

$16.00

choice of: naked, spicy mango, smoked bourbon honey, Mexican corn style. Add on bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Bowl of Clam Chowder

$12.00

chopped clams, potato, vegetables, bacon, cream, olive oil

Charcuterie Board

$28.00

artisan cheese, cured meats, toast points, cornichons, apricot gin jam, peppadews, olives, grain mustard, apple butter

Chili Grilled Octopus

$18.00

wine braised, potato croquette, apricot coulis, rase el hanout, pumpkin seeds, chicory

Cup of Clam Chowder

$8.00

chopped clams, potato, vegetables, bacon, cream, olive oil

Mezze Board

$18.00

garlic hummus, feta, cucumber salad, fire roasted tomato, house giardiniera, everything crackers, eggplant dip

Pork Bao Buns

$15.00

char sui pork, kimchi, pickled cucumber, chili crunch, herb spread, pineapple ginger aioli.

Ricotta Meatballs

$16.00

GlenPharmer signature meatball, whipped ricotta, pomodoro, focaccia

Short Rib Bites

$18.00

grilled bacon, yellow plantain, Korean glaze, scallions

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Parmesan, Parsley, Garlic Aioli, White Truffle Oil

Between Bread

Smashed Burger

$17.00

grass fed beef, wild mushrooms, fried shallots, mozzarella, truffle aioli, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion

Smoked Pulled Pork

$16.00

cider glaze, BBQ slaw, pickled apples, spicy mustard, brie

Southern Chicken

$17.00

onion, tomato, lettuce, jalapeno bacon, Nashville sauce, garlic aioli, butter pickles

Desserts

Bombolini

$9.00

warm Bavarian-cream filled mini-doughnuts served with 3 dipping sauces (candy apple caramel, lemon curd, cinnamon icing)

Chocolate Swirl Cheese Cake

$10.00

dark chocolate crumble, cocoa nibs, brown butter crust, GPD bean vodka chocolate sauce

Coconut Blueberry Tart

$10.00

polenta pollen crust, coconut custard, blueberry jam, yuzu gin syrup, toasted coconut creme

Molten Lava Cake

$10.00

warm dark chocolate cake, molasses cookie crumble, toffee semifreddo, raspberry, sea salt caramel

Skillet Baked Apples

$9.00

oat crumble, cider caramel, warm spices, vanilla gelato

Sorbet

$8.00

Whiskey Bread Pudding

$10.00

Warm Date cake, espresso gelato, whip cream, whiskey toffee sauce

Entrées

Cauliflower Steak

$25.00

red pepper coconut spread, eggplant relish, shishito, avocado pesto, chili crunch, quinoa dukkah

Chicken & Waffles

$30.00

smoked cascabel maple, rum candied bacon, BHUT spiced butter, stone fruit

Duck Confit

$32.00

wild rice, candied squash, cranberry mostarda, fennel salad, duck jus

Herb Tagliolini

$36.00

truffle cream, foraged mushrooms, roasted tomato, dried chilis, rosemary potato crumble

Lamb Shank

$40.00

polenta, heirloom carrots, kale, chili gremolata, pan sauce

NY Strip

$45.00

14oz NY Strip, crispy potatoes, brussel sprout medley, black pepper spinach aioli. house made steak sauce

Pan Seared Salmon

$35.00

8oz Skin on salmon, cashew spread, golden beets, roasted fennel, pomegranate seeds, dill, tempura stems

Seared Ahi Tuna

$42.00

Chinese broccoli, rice cakes, Calabrian chili aioli, soy glaze, tempura avocado, warm seaweed salad

Skillet Chicken

$32.00

Yukon potato mash, braised greens, pan jus, thyme butter, cracked spiced puff

Halibut Special

$38.00Out of stock

Scallop Special

$40.00Out of stock

Flatbread

Autumn Squash Flatbread

$15.00

squash cream, candied pumpkin, brie, brussel sprouts, caramelized onion, mozzarella

Margherita Flatbread

$15.00

milled tomato, burrata, mozzarella, parmesan, basil

Pharmer Flatbread

$17.00

bacon-onion compote, great hill blue, mozzarella, arugula, white truffle oil, shaved parmesan

Sausage Flatbread

$16.00

Calabrian pork sausage, milled tomato, mozzarella, roasted garlic, fennel, salsa verde, ricotta, vinegar peppers

Salad

Beet

$14.00

sheep milk ricotta, toasted walnuts, arugula, champagne vinaigrette, caraway honey

Caesar

$13.00

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, House-Made Croutons

Kale & Quinoa

$14.00

herb quinoa, apple vinaigrette, caramelized squash, smoked cheddar, honeycrisp apples, maple pepitas

Sauces

Asian Sticky Glaze

$0.50

Blue Cheese

Caesar

Champagne Vinaigrette

Dijon Mustard

Guava Ghost BBQ

$0.50

Honey Mustard

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Ketchup

Korean Glaze

$0.50

Mayo

Ranch

Roasted Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Smoked Bourbon Honey

$0.75

Sour Cream

Steak Sauce

$1.00

Pomordoro

$0.50

Char siu glaze

$0.75

Cider glaze

Pineapple ginger aioli

$0.75

Candy apple caramel

$1.00

Full Dinner

Full Thanksgiving Dinner (serves 4-6)

$275.00

Includes: corn bread, turkey gravy, Sausage focaccia stuffing, cranberry relish, seasonal citrus spice turkey breast, roasted green beans & foraged mushrooms, yukon whipped potato, apple cranberry crisp

A La Carte

GPD Signature Corn Bread (10 Pieces)

$15.00

milled corn, sugar, milk, eggs, flour, butter, extra virgin olive oil

Turkey Gravy (1 quart)

$15.00

turkey stock, celery, carrots, herbs, butter, rice flour, shallots, bay leaf

Sausage Focaccia Stuffing ( serves 4-6)

$40.00

sweet sausage, carrots, celery, onion, thyme, sage, turkey stock, fennel, spices

Cranberry Relish (1 pint)

$15.00

GP BOG, cranberry, orange, thyme, cinnamon, nutmeg, butter, cherry puree, sugar, shallots

Seasonal Citrus Spice Turkey Breast ( serves 4-6)

$95.00

roasted turkey breast, citrus spice mix, thyme, parsley, extra virgin olive oil, stock

Roasted Green Beans & Foraged Mushrooms (serves 4-6)

$30.00

olive oil, rosemary, thyme, salt, shallots, roasted garlic

Yukon Whipped Potatos (serves 4-6)

$35.00

sour cream, milk, butter, salt

Apple Cranberry Crisp (serves 4-6)

$30.00

whole wheat flour, milled oats, brown sugar, apples, cinnamon, cranberries, vanilla, cider, butter, fall spices

Bottled Spirits

GlenPharmer Bean 750ml

$31.95

Inspired by the Italian dessert, affogato, this limited release spirit infuses GlenPharmer's Vodka with espresso and Madagascar vanilla.

GlenPharmer Bog 750ml

$31.95

Vodka infused with fresh cranberries

GlenPharmer Brookdale Gin 750ml

$37.95

Distilled with botanicals, including juniper, fresh cucumber, lemon zest, rose hip, chrysanthemum blossoms, lemon grass, hibiscus petals, elderflower, lavender, coriander, foraged pine needles

GlenPharmer Bhut 750ml

$31.95

Vodka infused with Ghost Pepper

GlenPharmer GlenQuila 750ml

$39.95

Distilled from 100% Blue Agave at GlenPharmer Distillery - therefore we can't call it tequila! Barrel rested. 90 Proof.

GlenPharmer Platinum White Rum 750ml

$29.95

Distilled from molasses

GlenPharmer Reserve Spiced Rum 750ml

$35.95

Distilled from molasses, with spices including allspice, clove, cardamom, cassia cinnamon, vanilla, cocoa nibs, citrus, pepper, nutmeg

GlenPharmer Vodka 750ml

$29.95

Distilled from wheat - grain to glass - resulting in a sweeter, smoother taste

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

860 W Central St,, Franklin, MA 02038

Directions

Gallery
GlenPharmer Distillery Tasting Room image

