Franklin pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Franklin
PIZZA • PASTA
Papa Gino's
245 Franklin Village Drive, Franklin
|Cheese Breadsticks
|Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
|Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD
|$24.99
360 Pizzeria Mediterranean Kitchen/ Italian Kitchen
384 Union Street, Franklin
|Medium Cheese 12 "
|$10.99
|Large Cheese 16 "
|$13.99
|Chicken Wings w/ Fries 10 PCs
|$14.99
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mac City
13 west central Street, Franklin
|Chicken Parm Mac
Original Mac, Crispy Chicken, Marinara, Parmesan and Provolone
|Carbonara Mac
|Buffalo Mac
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sierra's Brick Oven Pizza & Pub
370 King Street, Franklin
|Large Pizza with Topping
|$15.95
Our signature brick oven pizza, with your choice of toppings
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Sweet Baby Ray's Buffalo sauce, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, and buffalo chicken
|Small Pizza with Topping
|$11.95
Our signature brick oven pizza, with your choice of toppings