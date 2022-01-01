Franklin pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Franklin restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Franklin

Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA

Papa Gino's

245 Franklin Village Drive, Franklin

Avg 4 (349 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Breadsticks
Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD$24.99
More about Papa Gino's
360 Pizzeria Mediterranean Kitchen/ Italian Kitchen image

 

360 Pizzeria Mediterranean Kitchen/ Italian Kitchen

384 Union Street, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Medium Cheese 12 "$10.99
Large Cheese 16 "$13.99
Chicken Wings w/ Fries 10 PCs$14.99
More about 360 Pizzeria Mediterranean Kitchen/ Italian Kitchen
Mac City image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mac City

13 west central Street, Franklin

Avg 4.7 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parm Mac
Original Mac, Crispy Chicken, Marinara, Parmesan and Provolone
Carbonara Mac
Buffalo Mac
More about Mac City
Sierra's Brick Oven Pizza & Pub image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sierra's Brick Oven Pizza & Pub

370 King Street, Franklin

Avg 3.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Large Pizza with Topping$15.95
Our signature brick oven pizza, with your choice of toppings
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Sweet Baby Ray's Buffalo sauce, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, and buffalo chicken
Small Pizza with Topping$11.95
Our signature brick oven pizza, with your choice of toppings
More about Sierra's Brick Oven Pizza & Pub

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Franklin

Chicken Tenders

Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

Garlic Naan

French Fries

Short Ribs

Samosa

Chicken Tikka

Map

More near Franklin to explore

Foxboro

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

North Attleboro

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Woonsocket

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Walpole

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Medfield

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Mendon

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston