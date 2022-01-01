A map showing the location of NY Pizza 221 N Main StView gallery
Salad
Pizza
Sandwiches

NY Pizza 221 N Main St

1,792 Reviews

$$

221 North Main Street

Mansfield, MA 02048

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
French Fries
Curly Fries

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$9.25+

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.49+

Bianco

$13.49+

Fresh garlic, olive oil & oregano, spinach, fresh tomatoes & feta cheese

Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$13.49+

Crispy buffalo chicken, mozzarella cheese & ranch dressing.

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$13.49+

Caprese Pizza

$13.49+

Fresh mozzarella, fresh garlic, olive oil, fresh basil, fresh tomatoes & origano.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.49+

Crispy chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese & ranch dressing

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza

$13.49+

Grilled chicken, broccoli & creamy alfredo sauce.

Chicken Margherita

$13.49+

Grilled chicken, fresh garlic, fresh basil, fresh tomatoes, olive oil & fresh mozzarella

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$13.49+

Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, creamy alfredo sauce & broccoli.

Four Cheese

$13.49+

Ricotta cheese, provolone, grated parmesan & mozzarella cheese

Hawaiian Pizza

$13.49+

Ham & pineapple

Honey Moon Pizza

$13.49+

Chicken cutlet, bacon, honey mustard & mozzarella cheese.

Margherita

Margherita

$13.49+

Fresh garlic, olive oil, fresh basil, fresh tomatoes & fresh mozzarella cheese

Meat Lovers

$13.49+

Ham, sausage, bacon, pepperoni & meatball

NY Special

$13.49+

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, onions, green peppers & mushrooms.

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.49+

Shaved steak with grilled onions, peppers & mushrooms

The Al Pacino

$13.49+

Eggplant, caramelized onions & fresh tomatoes.

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$13.49+

Fresh tomatoes, onions, green peppers & broccoli

White Roman

White Roman

$11.49+

Fresh garlic, olive oil & oregano.

Cheese Pizza

$9.25+

Slice of Cheese

$3.25

Slice of Pepperoni

$3.85

Mediterrean veggie

$12.99+

Mediterrean veggie (Copy)

$12.49+

Pepperoni

$10.75+

Chicken Caeser Pizza

$13.49+

Nutella Chocolate Pizza

$12.99

Our traditional dough topped with nutella, Oreo cookie crumbles, and powered sugar

Two Slices Pizza

$5.00

Combo Slices

$6.95

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$13.50+

BBQ Chkn Calzone

$13.50+

Honey BBQ Calzone

$13.50+

Pepperoni Calzone

$13.50+

Buff Chkn Calzone

$13.50+

Honey Buff Calzone

$13.50+

Spinach Calzone

$13.50+

Chkn + Broc Calzone

$13.50+

Italian Calzone

$13.50+

Spin + Feta Calzone

$13.50+

Chkn Parm Calzone

$13.50+

Meatball Calzone

$13.50+

Steak + Chz Calzone

$13.50+

Eggp + Rico Calzone

$13.50+

Mshrm Eggp Calzone

$13.50+

Fen Sausage Calzone

$13.50+

Onion Calzone

$13.50+

Gourmet Pasta

Pasta With Sauce

$7.99

Meatball

$10.49

Homemade Chicken Parm

$10.49

Homemade Eggplant Parm

$10.49

Baked Ziti Parmigiana

$9.50

Ziti mexed with ricotta cheese & marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese then baked in the oven

Stuffed Shells With Sauce

$9.75

Stuffed Shells With Meatball

$11.49

Stuffed Shells With Chicken Parm

$11.49

Specialty Pasta

Specialty Pasta

Chicken Broccoli

$12.99

Sauteed chicken breast, broccoli, fresh garlic with garlic sauce.

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$13.95

Chicken, broccoli, roasted garlic, sauteed in creamy alfredo sauce served over your choice of pasta.

Chicken Cacciatore

$12.99

Sauteed with peppers, garlic, mushrooms & onios in a mild spicy marinara sauce over a pasta with your choice.

Chicken Pesto

$13.95

Creamy butter with our homemade pesto sauce sauteed with broccoli and romano cheese.

Chicken Diavlo

$17.00

Onions, green peppers, chicken, red pepper flakes, diavlo sauce.

Salad

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.50

Caesar Salad

$7.50
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.59

Tuna Salad

$9.50

Chicken Salad

$9.50

Antipasto Salad

$10.00

Mozzarella & Tomato

$10.99

Chef Salad

$10.50

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.25

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.25

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$10.99

Greek Grilled Chiucken Salad

$10.99

Buffalo Salad

$10.25

Steak Tips Salad

$14.95

Cold Subs

Greek Steak Tips

$14.99

Teak Tips Caeser

$14.99

Cold Subs

Italian Cold Cut

$9.29

Tuna Salad Sub

$9.29

Chicken Salad Sub

$9.29

Ham & Cheese

$9.29

B.L.T

$9.29
Smoked Turkey

Smoked Turkey

$9.29

Cold Veggie Sub

$9.29
Our Famous Caprese

Our Famous Caprese

$9.29

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil & seasoning on homemade bread

Hot Subs

Steak & Cheese

$9.95
Steak Combo

Steak Combo

$10.25

Chicken Cutlet Sub

$9.95

Chicken Stir Fry

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$9.95

BBQ Chicken Sub

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.95

Steak Tip Sub

$14.25

Mediterranean Sub

$9.95

Chicken Pita Pocket

$9.95
Cheeseburger Sub

Cheeseburger Sub

$9.95

Chicken Caprese Sub

$9.95

Hot Veggie Sub

$9.95

Parm Subs

Chicken Parm Sub

$9.95

Eggplant Parm Sub

$9.95

Meatball Parm Sub

$9.95

Veal Parm Sub

$9.95

Fenway Sausage Sub

$9.95

Wraps

Turcky Wrap

$8.49

Turcky bacon Wrap

$8.49

Chicken Cutlet Wrap

$8.49
Chicken Pesto Wrap

Chicken Pesto Wrap

$8.49

Chicken Cordon Bleu Wrap

$8.49

Crispy chicken, ham, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

Chicken Greek Wrap

$8.49

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, greek dressing & olives.

Greek Wrap

$8.49

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, olives & greek dressing

Hot Veggie Wrap

$8.49

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, tomatoes & melted cheese.

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$8.49

Turckey, bacon,avocado, lettuce & tomatoes.

Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.49

Homemade chicken salad, lettuce & tomatoes.

Tuna Salad Wrap

$8.49

Lettuce & tomatoes

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.49

Breaded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes & blue cheese

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$8.49

American cheese, tomatoes & BBQ sauce.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.49

Grilled chicken,romaine lettuce,shreded cheese, croutons & ceasar dressing.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.49

Mayo, lettuce & tomato

Blt Wrap

$8.49

Clubs

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$10.89

Tuna Club

$10.89

Chicken Salad Club

$10.89

Appetizers

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00

Curly Fries

$5.00
Dough Boys

Dough Boys

$5.99

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Cheese Garlic Bread

$4.50
Mozzarella Sticks (6pcs)

Mozzarella Sticks (6pcs)

$6.99
Mozzarella Sticks (10pcs)

Mozzarella Sticks (10pcs)

$8.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Cheese Fries

$6.49
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.00

Cheesy Bread Sticks

$8.50

Chicken Quesadillas

$8.50

Steak Quesadillas

$8.50

Broccoli Cheddar Bites

$7.99

Potato Skins

$8.00

Snack Attack

$10.99

2 chicken fingers, 2 chicken wings, 2 mozzarella sticks, 2 broccoli bites on a bed of fries.

Chicken Wings

$7.95+

Wings & Tenders

8 Wings

$7.95

16 Wings

$13.95

24 Wings

$19.99

35 Wings

$31.95

8 Wings Buff

$7.95

16 Wings Buff

$13.95

24 Wings Buff

$19.99

35 Wings Buff

$31.95

8 Wings BBQ

$7.95

16 Wings BBQ

$13.95

24 Wings BBQ

$19.99

35 Wings BBQ

$31.95

8 Wings Sweet Chili

$7.95

16 Wings Sweet Chili

$13.95

24 Wings Sweet Chili

$19.99

35 Wings Sweet Chili

$31.95

5 Tenders

$6.49

9 Tenders

$10.50

16 Tenders

$15.99

24 Tenders

$22.99

5 Tenders Buff

$6.49

9 Tenders Buff

$10.50

16 Tenders Buff

$15.99

24 Tenders Buff

$22.99

5 Tenders BBQ

$6.49

9 Tenders BBQ

$10.50

16 Tenders BBQ

$15.99

24 Tenders BBQ

$22.99

5 Tenders Honey BBQ

$6.49

9 Tenders Honey BBQ

$10.50

16 Tenders Honey BBQ

$15.99

24 Tenders Honey BBQ

$22.99

5 Tenders Honey Mustard

$6.49

9 Tenders Honey Mustard

$10.50

16 Tenders Honey Mustard

$15.99

24 Tenders Honey Mustard

$22.99

10 Tenders

$10.50

SML Texas Tenders

$7.25

LRG Texas Tenders

$12.75

SML Texas Buff

$7.25

LRG Texas Buff

$12.75

SML Texas BBQ

$7.25

LRG Texas BBQ

$12.75

SML Texas Honey BBQ

$7.25

LRG Texas Honey BBQ

$12.75

SML Texas Honey Mustard

$7.25

LRG Texas Honey Mustard

$12.75

Dinners

Chicken Finger Dinner

Chicken Finger Dinner

$10.50

Chicken Wings Dinner

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Plate

$12.49

Buffalo Wings Dinner

$11.25

Buffalo Fingers Dinner

$11.25

Steak Tips Dinner

$14.95

Cheeseburger Dinner

$9.50

Fish & Chips Dinner

$11.95

Desserts

Baklava

$3.99

Tiramisu

$3.99

Cheesecake

$3.99

Carrot Cake

$3.99

Chocolate Cake

$3.99

Oreo Cake

$5.25

Cookie

$2.00

Chips

Lays

$1.25

Lays Bbq

$2.00

Utz Salt n Vin

$2.00

Ruffles

$2.00

Blue Dorito

$2.00

Red Dorito

$2.00

Side Dishes

Chicken Parm Side

$6.99

Steak Tips Side

$8.49

Gilled chicken Side

$6.99

Meatball Side

$7.25

Eggplant side

$5.99

Cold

Peta Bread

$1.25

Sides And Dressings

Pita

$1.00

Italian

$0.80

Ranch

$0.80

C Italian

$0.80

Lite Italian

$0.80

Balsamic

$0.80

Buff

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Blue Chz

$1.00

Caeser

$1.00

Greek

$1.00

Sour cream

$0.75

salsa

$1.00

Sweet Chilli

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Tart Sauce

$1.00

Sweet&Sour

$0.75

Honey Must

$0.75

oil&Vin

$1.00

Cheese

$1.00

Soda

Pepsi

$2.25+

Diet Pepsi

$2.25+

MT Dew

$2.25+

S. Mist

$2.25+

Dr Pepper

$2.25+

Rootbeer

$2.25+

Ginger Ale

$2.25+

Orange

$2.25+

Grape

$2.25+

Lemonade

$2.25+

brisk iced tea

$2.25+

Chips

$1.25

Water

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Cherry Bubbly

$3.25

Lime Bubbly

$3.25

Black Berry

$3.25

Gatorade

Orange

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Cool-Blue

$2.50

Lemon-Lime

$2.50

Juices

Apple

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Tea

Raspberry

$2.50

Lemon

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

snapple

$2.50

Snapple peach

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

221 North Main Street, Mansfield, MA 02048

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

More near Mansfield
Foxboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Norton
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
South Easton
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
North Easton
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Plainville
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Sharon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
North Attleboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Attleboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Walpole
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
