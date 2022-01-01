Salad
Pizza
Sandwiches
NY Pizza 221 N Main St
1,792 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
221 North Main Street, Mansfield, MA 02048
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Gavel Public House - 36 South St Wrentham 02093
No Reviews
36 South Street Wrentham, MA 02093
View restaurant