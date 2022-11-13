Alberto's Pub & Pizza
228 Reviews
$$
241 Mansfield Ave
Norton, MA 02766
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Avalanche
Boneless buffalo tenders, potato skins & mozzarella sticks
Boneless Tenders
Cooked to perfection with your choice of sauce
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Cheese sauce & shredded buffalo chicken with nacho chips
Buffalo Chicken Fingers With Fries
Chicken Finger With Fries
French Fries
Frickles
Dill pickle slices lightly coated & fried, served with boom boom sauce
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread With Cheese
Served with marinara
Jumbo Tater Kegs
Stuffed with bacon, cheddar & chives
Meatball Brioche
Homemade Italian style meatball with marinara & fresh parmesan
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded mozzarella sticks served with marinara
Nachos
Our tri colored tortilla chips covered with jack cheese, baked then topped with tomatoes, lettuce, jalapeños, red onions & fresh salsa
Onion Rings
Potato Skins
Topped with monterey jack, filled with bacon, baked & served with sour cream
Pub Fries
Quesadilla
Sautéed onions, peppers & jack cheese in a grilled tortilla
Steak'n Cheese Egg Rolls
Lean shaved steak with onions, mushrooms, peppers & American cheese with jalapeño ranch dressing
Sweet Potato Wedges
Tater Tots
Toasted Ravioli
Filled with seasoned ricotta & golden fried, served with marinara
Wings
Cooked to perfection with your choice of sauce
Soups
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Our Garden Salad with mortadella, salami, pepperoni, provolone & pepperoncini
Caesar Salad
Romaine, shredded parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing on the side
Chef Salad
Our Garden Salad topped with pinwheels of fresh turkey, ham & Swiss
Garden Salad
Crispy iceberg, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers & carrots
Greek Salad
Our Garden Salad with feta, red onions, kalamata olives & pepperoncini
Spinach Salad
Grilled chicken, baby spinach, fresh mozzarella, avocado & cherry tomatoes
Taco Salad
Our Garden Salad with homemade chili & jack cheese, served in a taco bowl with sour cream & salsa on the side
Turkey Harvest Salad
Iceberg, romaine & baby spinach, candied walnuts, sliced apples, grilled turkey tips, feta cheese & apple cider vinaigrette dressing
Wedge Salad
Iceberg, diced tomatoes, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon bits & bleu cheese dressing
Side Salad
Side Greek Salad
Side Caesar
Pasta
Baked Mac & Cheese
Our signature 4 cheese blend baked with a cracker topping
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Grilled chicken & fresh broccoli in housemade alfredo sauce
Chicken Parmesan
Served with garlic bread & imported thin spaghetti or ziti (gluten free pasta available)
Eggplant Parmesan
Served with garlic bread & imported thin spaghetti or ziti (gluten free pasta available)
Jumbo Stuffed Shells
Stuffed with seasoned ricotta & topped with melted mozzarella then baked in marinara
Baked Ziti
Ziti
Served with garlic bread & imported thin spaghetti or ziti (gluten free pasta available)
Spaghetti
Served with garlic bread & imported thin spaghetti or ziti (gluten free pasta available)
Gluten Free Pasta
Served with garlic bread & imported thin spaghetti or ziti (gluten free pasta available)
Entrees
Baked Haddock
Baked with white wine & butter topping
Blackened Salmon
Fresh Atlantic grilled salmon
Chicken Stir Fry
Grilled chicken sauteed in Asian style dressing with onions, peppers & mushrooms over rice pilaf
Fish & Chips
Haddock breaded & fried, served with fries, housemade coleslaw, a lemon wedge & tartar sauce
Steak Tips
Tender steak tips grilled to perfection.
Turkey Tip Dinner
Bourbon style turkey tips
Burgers
Alberto's Burger
Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup & pickle
BYO Turkey Burger
Cheese Delight
Smothered with American, Swiss, cheddar & monterey jack
Chipotle Bacon Burger
Bacon, pepper jack, spicy chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomatoes & red onions
Club Sandwiches
1/2 lb burger on toasted bread with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese & mayo
Hamburger
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Sautéed mushrooms & Boar’s Head® Swiss
Turkey on Fire
Grilled turkey burger with spicy mayo, pepper jack, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & guacamole
Veggie Burger
Sautéed spinach, mushrooms, spicy mayo & provolone
Specialty Sandwiches & Wraps
Buffalo Bill Wrap
Chicken tenders dipped in buffalo sauce with bleu cheese, lettuce & tomatoes
Charlie
Premium chunk light tuna, bacon, Swiss & lettuce
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, Caesar dressing, romaine, parmesan & croutons
Club Willow Wrap
Willow Tree chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & pickles
Cowboy Wrap
Chicken tenders, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, lettuce & tomatoes
Fenway Park
Sweet Italian sausage, grilled onions, roasted red & green peppers
Greek Tycoon
Grilled chicken, cucumbers, black olives, feta, lettuce, tomatoes & Greek dressing
Mr. Reuben
Extra lean corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing & melted Swiss on grilled rye bread
Mrs. Reuben
Cracked pepper turkey, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing & Swiss on grilled marbled rye
New Jersey Sloppy Joe
Slow cooked lean black pastrami, Swiss, coleslaw & Thousand Island dressing
North End Italian
Salami, capicola, mortadella, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, dressing & hot pepper relish
Roast Beef Dip
Roast beef & Swiss on toasted garlic bread, served with au jus
TBLT Wrap
A BLT with cracked pepper turkey & mayo
The Turkey Gobbler
Ovengold® turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, lettuce & mayo
Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, lettuce & tomatoes
Chicken Bomb
Sautéed chicken breast, fresh peppers, onions & mushrooms tossed in stir fry sauce with melted American cheese
Chicken Cutlet
Chicken Parmesan
Topped with marinara & melted provolone
Chicken Salad
Willow Tree™ chicken salad
Chicken Tender
Eggplant Parmesan
Topped with marinara & melted provolone
Grilled Chicken
Linguica
Ham & Cheese
Sliced ham & American cheese
Hamburger
Italian
Salami, mortadella, hot ham & provolone
Meatball Parm
Fresh meatballs in marinara
Ovengold Turkey
Roast Beef
Sausage & Peppers
Sweet Italian sausage, fresh green & red peppers, topped with marinara
Steak & Cheese
Grilled shaved steak & American cheese
Steak Bomb
Shaved steak , mushrooms, onions, green & red peppers with American cheese
Tuna
Premium chunk light tuna
Cold Vegetarian
Hot Vegetarian
Grilled fresh peppers, onions, mushrooms & melted American cheese
Pastrami
Linguica
Dessert
Beverages
Raspberry Iced Tea
Sweet Iced Tea
Hot Coffee/tea
2 Liter Pepsi
2 Liter Diet Pepsi
2 Liter Mountain Dew
2 Liter Sierra Mist
20 oz Pepsi
20 oz Diet Pepsi
20 oz Ginger Ale
20 oz Root Beer
Bottled Water
Apple Juice
Milk
Fountain Pitcher
Red Gatorade
Gatorade Frost
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
241 Mansfield Ave, Norton, MA 02766