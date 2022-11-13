Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Alberto's Pub & Pizza

228 Reviews

$$

241 Mansfield Ave

Norton, MA 02766

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Pizza
10" Pub Pizza
12" Pizza

Appetizers

Avalanche

$15.99

Boneless buffalo tenders, potato skins & mozzarella sticks

Boneless Tenders

$10.99

Cooked to perfection with your choice of sauce

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.99

Cheese sauce & shredded buffalo chicken with nacho chips

Buffalo Chicken Fingers With Fries

$10.99

Chicken Finger With Fries

$9.99

French Fries

$5.99

Frickles

$7.99

Dill pickle slices lightly coated & fried, served with boom boom sauce

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Garlic Bread With Cheese

$4.99

Served with marinara

Jumbo Tater Kegs

$8.99

Stuffed with bacon, cheddar & chives

Meatball Brioche

$6.99

Homemade Italian style meatball with marinara & fresh parmesan

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Breaded mozzarella sticks served with marinara

Nachos

$8.99

Our tri colored tortilla chips covered with jack cheese, baked then topped with tomatoes, lettuce, jalapeños, red onions & fresh salsa

Onion Rings

$7.99

Potato Skins

$9.99

Topped with monterey jack, filled with bacon, baked & served with sour cream

Pub Fries

$6.99

Quesadilla

$8.99

Sautéed onions, peppers & jack cheese in a grilled tortilla

Steak'n Cheese Egg Rolls

$11.99

Lean shaved steak with onions, mushrooms, peppers & American cheese with jalapeño ranch dressing

Sweet Potato Wedges

$7.99

Tater Tots

$6.99

Toasted Ravioli

$8.99

Filled with seasoned ricotta & golden fried, served with marinara

Wings

$12.99

Cooked to perfection with your choice of sauce

Soups

Soup of the Day

$6.99

Chili

$6.99

Loaded Chili

$8.99

Loaded with red onion, jalapeños & monterey jack served with tortilla chips.

Clam Chowder

$6.99

McCarthy's Guinness Beef Stew

$6.99

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$11.99

Our Garden Salad with mortadella, salami, pepperoni, provolone & pepperoncini

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine, shredded parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing on the side

Chef Salad

$11.99

Our Garden Salad topped with pinwheels of fresh turkey, ham & Swiss

Garden Salad

$7.99

Crispy iceberg, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers & carrots

Greek Salad

$9.99

Our Garden Salad with feta, red onions, kalamata olives & pepperoncini

Spinach Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken, baby spinach, fresh mozzarella, avocado & cherry tomatoes

Taco Salad

$12.99

Our Garden Salad with homemade chili & jack cheese, served in a taco bowl with sour cream & salsa on the side

Turkey Harvest Salad

$14.99

Iceberg, romaine & baby spinach, candied walnuts, sliced apples, grilled turkey tips, feta cheese & apple cider vinaigrette dressing

Wedge Salad

$10.99

Iceberg, diced tomatoes, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon bits & bleu cheese dressing

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Greek Salad

$4.99

Side Caesar

$3.99

Pizza

10" Pub Pizza

$8.99

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$9.99

12" Pizza

$9.99

16" Pizza

$13.99

Calzone

12" Calzone

$9.99

16" Calzone

$13.99

Pasta

Baked Mac & Cheese

$11.99

Our signature 4 cheese blend baked with a cracker topping

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$15.99

Grilled chicken & fresh broccoli in housemade alfredo sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$14.99

Served with garlic bread & imported thin spaghetti or ziti (gluten free pasta available)

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.99

Served with garlic bread & imported thin spaghetti or ziti (gluten free pasta available)

Jumbo Stuffed Shells

$11.99

Stuffed with seasoned ricotta & topped with melted mozzarella then baked in marinara

Baked Ziti

$10.99

Ziti

$8.99

Served with garlic bread & imported thin spaghetti or ziti (gluten free pasta available)

Spaghetti

$8.99

Served with garlic bread & imported thin spaghetti or ziti (gluten free pasta available)

Gluten Free Pasta

$7.99

Served with garlic bread & imported thin spaghetti or ziti (gluten free pasta available)

Entrees

Baked Haddock

$15.99

Baked with white wine & butter topping

Blackened Salmon

$18.99

Fresh Atlantic grilled salmon

Chicken Stir Fry

$15.99

Grilled chicken sauteed in Asian style dressing with onions, peppers & mushrooms over rice pilaf

Fish & Chips

$14.99

Haddock breaded & fried, served with fries, housemade coleslaw, a lemon wedge & tartar sauce

Steak Tips

$18.99

Tender steak tips grilled to perfection.

Turkey Tip Dinner

$18.99

Bourbon style turkey tips

Burgers

Alberto's Burger

$13.99

Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup & pickle

BYO Turkey Burger

$12.99

Cheese Delight

$13.99

Smothered with American, Swiss, cheddar & monterey jack

Chipotle Bacon Burger

$13.99

Bacon, pepper jack, spicy chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomatoes & red onions

Club Sandwiches

$15.99

1/2 lb burger on toasted bread with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese & mayo

Hamburger

$12.99

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$13.99

Sautéed mushrooms & Boar’s Head® Swiss

Turkey on Fire

$13.99

Grilled turkey burger with spicy mayo, pepper jack, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & guacamole

Veggie Burger

$13.99

Sautéed spinach, mushrooms, spicy mayo & provolone

Specialty Sandwiches & Wraps

Buffalo Bill Wrap

$9.99

Chicken tenders dipped in buffalo sauce with bleu cheese, lettuce & tomatoes

Charlie

$9.99

Premium chunk light tuna, bacon, Swiss & lettuce

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Grilled chicken, Caesar dressing, romaine, parmesan & croutons

Club Willow Wrap

$9.99

Willow Tree chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & pickles

Cowboy Wrap

$9.99

Chicken tenders, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, lettuce & tomatoes

Fenway Park

$10.99

Sweet Italian sausage, grilled onions, roasted red & green peppers

Greek Tycoon

$9.99

Grilled chicken, cucumbers, black olives, feta, lettuce, tomatoes & Greek dressing

Mr. Reuben

$10.99

Extra lean corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing & melted Swiss on grilled rye bread

Mrs. Reuben

$10.99

Cracked pepper turkey, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing & Swiss on grilled marbled rye

New Jersey Sloppy Joe

$10.99

Slow cooked lean black pastrami, Swiss, coleslaw & Thousand Island dressing

North End Italian

$10.99

Salami, capicola, mortadella, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, dressing & hot pepper relish

Roast Beef Dip

$10.99

Roast beef & Swiss on toasted garlic bread, served with au jus

TBLT Wrap

$9.99

A BLT with cracked pepper turkey & mayo

The Turkey Gobbler

$10.99

Ovengold® turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, lettuce & mayo

Sandwiches

BLT

$8.99+

Bacon, lettuce & tomatoes

Chicken Bomb

$10.99+

Sautéed chicken breast, fresh peppers, onions & mushrooms tossed in stir fry sauce with melted American cheese

Chicken Cutlet

$8.99+

Chicken Parmesan

$9.99+

Topped with marinara & melted provolone

Chicken Salad

$8.99+

Willow Tree™ chicken salad

Chicken Tender

$8.99+

Eggplant Parmesan

$9.99+

Topped with marinara & melted provolone

Grilled Chicken

$8.99+

Linguica

$8.99+

Ham & Cheese

$8.99+

Sliced ham & American cheese

Hamburger

$8.99+

Italian

$8.99+

Salami, mortadella, hot ham & provolone

Meatball Parm

$9.99+

Fresh meatballs in marinara

Ovengold Turkey

$8.99+

Roast Beef

$9.99+

Sausage & Peppers

$8.99+

Sweet Italian sausage, fresh green & red peppers, topped with marinara

Steak & Cheese

$8.99+

Grilled shaved steak & American cheese

Steak Bomb

$10.99+

Shaved steak , mushrooms, onions, green & red peppers with American cheese

Tuna

$8.99+

Premium chunk light tuna

Cold Vegetarian

$8.99+

Hot Vegetarian

$8.99+

Grilled fresh peppers, onions, mushrooms & melted American cheese

Pastrami

$9.99+

Linguica

$8.99+

Dessert

Apple Crisp

$5.99

Brownie

$1.99Out of stock

Brownie Sundae

$5.99Out of stock

Cheesecake

$5.99

Chocolate Bundt Cake

$5.99

Cookie

$1.89Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$5.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.99

Beverages

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.25

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.25

Hot Coffee/tea

$1.89

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.99

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.99

2 Liter Mountain Dew

$3.99

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$3.99

20 oz Pepsi

$2.25

20 oz Diet Pepsi

$2.25

20 oz Ginger Ale

$2.25

20 oz Root Beer

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.25

Milk

$2.49

Fountain Pitcher

$6.99

Red Gatorade

$2.25

Gatorade Frost

$2.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
241 Mansfield Ave, Norton, MA 02766

