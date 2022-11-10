American
Pizza
Towne Tavern & Tap
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Full-service restaurant that provides diners in Bristol county & beyond with a consistent, high quality food & beverage experience while providing unparalleled guest service.
Location
11 Robert F Toner Boulevard, North Attleborough, MA 02763
