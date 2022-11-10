Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Pizza

Towne Tavern & Tap

review star

No reviews yet

11 Robert F Toner Boulevard

North Attleborough, MA 02763

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Chicken Panini
Blacken Chicken Tacos

Starters

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

fresh hand-breaded crispy fried chicken tenders plain or tossed in your choice of sauce

Giant Pretzel

$12.00

baked jumbo pretzel, honey mustard, house-made queso sauce

Korean Tuna Bites

$15.00

Kung Pao Wings

$14.00

Sausage and Ricotta Flatbread

$15.00

Short Rib Poutine

$15.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Steamed IPA Mussels

$15.00

Towne Nachos

$14.00

seasoned corn chips, cheddar jack cheese, house-made queso, jalapenos, pickled red onions, salsa fresca, cilantro crema

Soups

French Onion Soup

$7.00

New England Clam Chowder

$7.00

Triple T Chili

$7.00

Salads

Cobb Salad

$15.00

fresh greens, bleu cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, pickled red onions

Greek Salad

$14.00

Harvest Salad

$14.00

Honey Chicken Salad

$18.00

Large Caesar Salad

$12.00

crisp romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, garlic croutons, creamy caesar dressing

Large Tavern Salad

$12.00

fresh greens, pickled red onions, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, garlic croutons

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

crisp romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, garlic croutons, creamy caesar dressing

Small Tavern Salad

$6.00

fresh greens, pickled red onions, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, garlic croutons

Small Plates

Balsamic Brussels

$9.00

Blacken Chicken Tacos

$8.00

blackened chicken, shredded iceberg, salsa fresca, cotija cheese, chipotle mayo

Burrata Bruschetta

$9.00

Fried Mozzarella

$8.00

Hummus

$8.00

Pork Belly Bites

$12.00

Street Corn Fries

$12.00

Thai Cauliflower

$8.00

breaded fried cauliflower, sweet chili sauce, scallions, toasted sesame seeds

Handhelds

Bacon Mushroom Burger

$16.00

Beyond Burger

$16.00

Chicken Panini

$15.00

buttermilk marinated fried chicken, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, toasted sourdough bread

Fish Tacos

$16.00

beer battered fried haddock, shredded iceberg, salsa fresca, cilantro crema, cotija cheese, flour tortillas

Go-To Burger

$16.00

usda prime burger, applewood smoked bacon, melted onions, bread & butter pickles, swiss & cheddar cheese, onion aioli, brioche bun

Pastrami Sandwich

$15.00

shaved black pastrami, melted onions, beer mustard mayo, cheddar cheese, toasted brioche bun

Short Rib Dip

$15.00

Towne Burger

$14.00

Turkey Apple Melt

$15.00

Mains

Baked Haddock

$21.00

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$19.00

beer battered fried haddock, seasoned fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, grilled lemon

Chef's Fried Rice

$19.00

pan fried chicken, egg, bean sprouts, shredded carrots, shiitake mushrooms, garlic soy sauce, white rice, scallions

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$17.00

Mac 'N Cheese (PLAIN)

$14.00

Miso Salmon

$24.00

Ribeye Frites

$35.00

Short Rib Gnocci

$25.00

Soba Noodle Stir Fry

$16.00

soba noodles, shredded carrots, pineapples, shiitake mushrooms, bean sprouts, scallions, garlic soy sauce

Spinach Bacon Mac

$14.00

Steak Tips

$27.00

our signature house-made bbq marinated steak tips, whipped potatoes, roasted asparagus

Turkey Tips

$19.00

marinated grilled turkey tips, honey bbq glaze, whipped potatoes, garlic roasted green beans

Towne Pizza

BYO

$10.00

CBR Pizza

$14.00

ranch base, roasted chicken, applewood smoked bacon, wisconsin cheddar cheese, ranch drizzle, scallions

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

red sauce, wisconsin cheddar cheese

Chicken Caesar Pizza

$14.00

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, pizza sauce, red pepper flakes, basil threads, balsamic reduction

Short Rib Pizza

$14.00

Sweet Sausage Pizza

$14.00

red sauce, italian sausage, caramelized onions, wisconsin cheddar cheese, balsamic reduction drizzle

Kid's Menu

Kids Cavatappi Pasta

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Sides

Asparagus

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Extra side Pita

$2.00

French Fries

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Onion Strings

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Sweet Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$9.00

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$9.00

Cookie Skillet

$9.00

Weekly Specials

Bacon & Brussels

$13.00

Crab Cakes

$25.00

Onion Burger

$16.00

Prime Rib

$36.00Out of stock

Short Rib Sliders

$14.00

Smothered Meatloaf

$20.00

Spicy Chicken Pasta

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Full-service restaurant that provides diners in Bristol county & beyond with a consistent, high quality food & beverage experience while providing unparalleled guest service.

Location

11 Robert F Toner Boulevard, North Attleborough, MA 02763

Directions

