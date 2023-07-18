Popular Items

ROASTED TURKEY BACON AVOCADO

$13.00

Sliced Roasted Turkey Topped with Smoked Applewood Bacon, Fresh Avocado, Tomato & Honey Mustard Aioli on a Grilled Brioche

Daily Specials

Big Daddy

$12.00

Grilled Pastrami, Hot Capicola, Pepperoni, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Spicy Mustard & Mayo on a Braided Roll

Roast Beef Picnic Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Store Cooked Roast Beef, Asiago Cheese, Roasted Tomatoes, Arugula & Basil Aioli on Focaccia

Turkey Gyro

$12.00Out of stock

Store Cooked Turkey with Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onions, Feta Cheese & Tzatziki

Thanksgiving on a Roll

$12.00Out of stock

Oven Roasted Turkey, Stuffing & Gravy, Served on a Braided Roll with a Side of Cranberry Sauce

Chicken Cobb Salad Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

Marinated Grilled Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Avocado, Bleu Cheese & Sliced Egg in a White Wrap

Specialty Sandwich2

BBQ CHIPOTLE MEATLOAF

$12.00

Homemade Meatloaf on a Braided Roll with Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Mayo & BBQ Sauce

BIG BIRD

$12.00

Two Breaded Chicken Cutlets on a Bulky Roll with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon & Thousand Island Dressing

BLT SUB

$11.00

Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato on a Sub Roll

BUFFALO CHICKEN CUTLET

$12.00

With Lettuce, Tomato and Bleu Cheese Dressing on a Braided Roll

BULLSEYE

$12.00

BBQ Chicken Breast, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Bacon on a White Wrap

BUMBLE BEE

$12.00

Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing & Bacon on a Sub Roll

CAPE COD CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$12.00

Our House Made Chicken Salad with Fresh Thyme, Grapes & Dried Cranberries in a White Wrap with Lettuce

CAPRESE

$11.00

Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella & Extra Virgin Olive Oil on Ciabatta

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Caesar Dressing & Parmesan Cheese on a White Wrap

CHICKEN CUTLET BRAIDED

$12.00

With Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo & American Cheese on a Braided Roll

CHICKEN CUTLET BULKY

$10.00

One Cutlet with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo & American Cheese

CHICKEN PARM BRAIDED

$12.00

Two Cutlets with Provolone Cheese and Marinara Sauce on a Braided Roll

CHICKEN PARM BULKY

$10.00

One Cutlet with Provolone Cheese and Marinara Sauce on a Bulky Roll

CHIPOTLE TURKEY WRAP

$12.00

Salsalito Turkey with 3 Pepper Colby Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Chipotle Mayo on a White Wrap

CRISPY EGGPLANT

$12.00

Crispy Breaded Eggplant on a Bulky Roll with Melted Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Roasted Red Peppers & Extra Virgin Olive Oil

CUBAN SANDWICH

$12.00

Marinated Roasted Pork, Sweet Sliced Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles & Yellow Mustard on a Ciabatta

DOUBLE STEAL

$12.00

Two Grilled Chicken Breasts, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on a Braided Roll

EGGPLANT PARM

$12.00

Crispy Breaded Eggplant with Provolone & Fontina Cheese on a Braided Roll with Marinara Sauce

FIRE CRACKER

$12.00

Cajun Roast Beef, Pepperoni, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on a Braided Roll

GODFATHER

$12.00

Genoa Salami, Capicola, Prosciutto, Provolone Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato Relish & Extra Virgin Olive Oil on a Braided Roll

GODZILLA

$13.00

Grilled Pastrami with American Cheese & Thousand Island Dressing on a Bulky Roll

GREEN HORNET

$12.00

Roast Beef, Thousand Island Dressing, Cheddar Cheese & Bacon on Dark Rye

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.50

Wheat Bread with American Cheese

HERE'S THE BEEF

$12.00

Roast Beef on Ciabatta with Horseradish, Mayo, Swiss Cheese & Onions

HONEY BEE

$12.00

Honey Ham, Honey Turkey, Honey Mustard, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato on Wheat Bread

HOT VIRGINIAN

$12.00

Sweet Sliced Ham, Grilled with Melted Cheddar, Onions & Honey Mustard on a Braided Roll

ITALIAN

$12.00

Mortadella, Capicola, Pepperoni, Genoa Salami & Provolone Cheese with your choice of Toppings on a Braided Roll

JOE PESCI

$12.00

Genoa Salami, Capicola, Peppered Ham & Aged Provolone with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Hots & Extra Virgin Olive Oil on a Braided Roll

MAPLE MELTER

$12.00

Maple Turkey, Grilled with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Honey Mustard & Bacon on a Bulky Roll

MEATBALL SUB

$12.00

With Provolone Cheese & Marinara Sauce

PARMA ROMA

$12.00

Genoa Salami, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato Relish, Hots & Extra Virgin Olive Oil on a Braided Roll

PESTO CHICKEN

$12.00

2 Grilled Chicken Filets Served on Sourdough Bread with Melted Fontina, Pesto Mayo & Roasted Red Peppers

QUEEN BEE

$12.00

Chicken Breast, Grilled with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing & Bacon on a Bulky Roll

RAINFOREST

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Hots, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Swiss & Cheddar Cheese on a White Wrap

REUBEN

$13.00

Corned Beef, Thousand Island Dressing, Sauerkraut & Swiss Cheese on Grilled Dark Rye

SMOKEY

$12.00

Smoked Turkey, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Sourdough Bread

SOUTH COMMON

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Breast, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cajun Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato on a White Wrap

STEAK PITA

$12.00

N.Y. Strip, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Feta & Tzatziki Sauce

TEXAS RATTLESNAKE

$12.00

Cracked Pepper Turkey, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Bleu Cheese & Sriracha Sauce on a Braided Roll

TRUMP TOWER

$14.00

1/2 LB of Pastrami & Corned Beef, Melted Swiss, Coleslaw & Thousand Island Dressing on a Bulky Roll

TURKEY CLUB

$12.00

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo & Bacon on Wheat Toast

TURKEY MELT

$12.00

Pastrami Seasoned Turkey, Melted Swiss Cheese, & Portabella Mushrooms on Grilled Sourdough

VEGETARIAN SANDWICH

$12.00

House-Made Hummus, Cucumber, Tomato, Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, Roasted Red Peppers & Avocado in a Wheat Wrap

Salads

Garden

$9.50

Greek

$11.00

Chef

$11.00

Antipasto

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Soup

Chicken Noodle*

$5.50Out of stock

Italian Wedding*

$5.50Out of stock

Clam Chowder*

$5.50

White Chicken Chili with Beans*

$6.00

Corn Chowder (GF)*

$5.50Out of stock

Drinks/Chips

20 oz Aquafina Water

$2.25

20 oz Diet Pepsi

$2.49

20 oz Pepsi

$2.49

20 oz Schweppes Ginger Ale

$2.49

Diet Coke Can

$1.35

Small Cape Cod Original

$2.29

Small Cape Cod Reduced Fat

$2.29

Coke Can

$1.35

Extras

Extra Side of Macaroni Salad

$1.25

Extra Side of Potato Salad

$1.25

Extra Side of Cole Slaw

$1.25

Extra Pickle on the Side

$0.35

Whole Pickle

$1.50

4 Pickle Spears

$1.50

Extra 1000 Island on Side

$1.00

Extra Bleu Cheese on Side

$1.00

Extra Caesar on Side

$1.00

Extra Ranch On Side

$1.00

Extra Chipotle Mayo on Side

$1.00

Extra Mayo on Side

$1.00

Extra Yellow Mustard on Side

$1.00