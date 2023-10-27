The Harp - Patriot Place
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
200 Patriot Place, B1, Foxborough, MA 02035
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Splitsville and Howl at the Moon with Top Golf Swing Suites
No Reviews
220 Patriot Place Way Foxborough, MA 02035
View restaurant
Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse - Foxborough
No Reviews
236 Patriot Place Foxborough, MA 02035
View restaurant