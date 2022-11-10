Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fresh Catch Seafood & Deli - North 463 East Washington Street

review star

No reviews yet

463 East Washington Street

North Attleborough, MA 02760

Appetizers

1 lb. Maine Steamer

$14.00

2 lb. Maine Steamer

$16.00

Add Onions and Linguica to steamer

$2.00

Scallops and Bacon

$15.00

Topped with Maple Glaze

Basket of Onion RIngs

$8.00

Fried Whole Clam App

$20.00

Fried Scallop App

$20.00

Fried Oyster App

$20.00

Fried Clamstrips Appetizer

$14.00

Fried Shrimp App

$18.00

Clamcakes

$1.65

sold by the each with tartar sauce

Basket of Fries

$8.00

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

served with sweet and sour

Homemade Lump Crabcakes

$14.00

topped with honey dijon

Gourmet Stuffed Clam

$5.00

Gourmet Stuffed Scallop

$5.00

3 Clamcakes

$4.95

6 Clamcakes

$9.90

12 Clamcakes

$19.80

2# Steamers w!Corn Dine In

$16.00

Raw Bar

Littlenecks on 1/2 shell

$2.00

Wellfleet oysters on 1/2 shell

$2.50

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$2.50

Cape Cod Bay Oysters on 1/2 Shell

$1.49

Soups

White Clam Chowder Cup

$5.50

White Clam Chowder Bowl

$6.50

White Clam Chowder Quart

$15.00

Lobster Bisque Cup

$7.00

Lobster Bisque Bowl

$9.00

Lobster Bisque Quart

$17.00

Red Clam Chowder Cup

$5.50

Red Clam Chowder Bowl

$6.50

Red Clam Chowder Quart

$15.00

Alaskan Seafood Chowder Cup

$7.00

Alaskan Seafood Chowder Bowl

$11.00

Alaskan Seafood Chowder Quart

$19.00

Fried Favorites

Fish and Chips

$16.00

served with fries and coleslaw

Fried Fish Only

$15.00

Fried Combo Plate

$24.00

Comes with fries and coleslaw. Additions may be done for an extra charge. If you choose more that two sides you will receive fries and coleslaw.

Sea Scallop Plate

$26.00

served with fries and coleslaw

Boneless Chicken Tenders

$12.00

served with fries and coleslaw

Clam Strip Plate

$18.00

served with fries and coleslaw

Ipswich Whole Belly Clam Plate

$29.00

served with fries and coleslaw

Shrimp Plate

$18.00

served with fries and coleslaw

Fried Oyster Plate

$24.00

Fried Calamari Plate

$20.00

Seafood Platter

$34.00

Clams, clam strips, shrimp, scallops, fish, fries, onion rings, and coleslaw

Extra Tartar

$0.35

Extra Cocktail Sauce

$0.35

Extra Coleslaw

$0.35

Extra Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.25

Barbecue Sauce

$0.25

Extra Butter

$1.00

Sandwiches

Jumbo Lobster Salad Roll

$24.00

served with choice of Cole Slaw, Potato Salad, Pasta Salad

Fried Fish Sandwich

$12.00

served on a bulkie roll with fries

Baked Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Cape Cod Rueben

$14.00

fried haddock topped with thousand island and coleslaw served with fries

Fried Whole Belly Clam Roll

$18.00

served with fries and coleslaw

Fried Scallop Roll

$16.00

served with fries and coleslaw

Fried Clamstrip Roll

$12.00

served with fries and coleslaw

Fried Shrimp Roll

$14.00

Lobster salad Roll Dine In Only

$25.00

Dinners

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$18.00

served with potato and vegetable

Baked Seafood Casserole

$24.00

served with potato and vegetable

Baked Seafood Casserole w/lobster

$32.00

served with potato and vegetable

Single Steamed Lobster

$18.99

served with drawn butter

Twin Steamed Lobster with Corn To Go

$27.00

served with drawn butter

Baked Haddock

$18.00

served with potato and vegetable

Baked Stuffed Haddock

$22.00

served with potato and vegetable

Lobster Ravioli

$24.00

topped with lobster meat

Baked Sea Scallops

$26.00

served with potato and vegetable

Lobster and Steamer Combo

$39.99

1 1/4 lb. lobster and 2 lb steamers

Pan Seared Salmon

$22.00

served with potato and vegetable

Pan Seared Swordfish

$22.00

served with potato and vegetable

Baked Stuffed Lobster

$31.99

Twin Lobster Dinner w/Corn Dine In

$24.00

Sautee Dishes

Shrimp Scampi

$16.00

over linguini or cavatappi pasta

Pan Seared Scallops

$26.00

served with potato and vegetable

Seafood Cioppino

$28.00

1/2 lobster tail, shrimp, littlenecks, mussels, scallops, haddock, and calamari with garlic and basil in a spicy tomato broth over pasta

Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

over pasta

Seafood Shanty

$26.00

Shrimp, scallops, swordfish, and lobster meat sauteed with mushrooms, scallion, and tomatoes in an herb chablis sauce over pasta

Lobster Macaroni and Cheese

$24.00

fresh lobster meat tossed with cavatappi pasta in an alfredo sauce , topped with cheese, and baked to perfection

Buffalo Chicken Macaroni and Cheese

$16.00

boneless fried chicken in a creamy buffalo cheese sauce tossed with pasta and baked with seasoned crumbs

Pan Seared Swordfish

$22.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$22.00

Sides

Side French fries

$3.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Side Cole Slaw

$3.99

Side Twice Baked Potato

$3.99

Side Onion Rings

$3.99

Side Mixed Vegetables

$3.99

Corn

$2.00

Family Style Meals

Family Haddock Fry

$34.00

served with fries and coleslaw, feeds 3-4

Family Chicken Parmesan

$30.00

Desserts

Italian Lemon Cream Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Layered lemon cake with lemoncello and marscapone frosting

Cake

$6.00

Peanut Butter Explosion

$6.00Out of stock

Red Velvet

$6.00

Oreo Mousse

$6.00

Marshmallow Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$6.00

Kid Menu

Kid Macaroni and Cheese

$6.00

served with fries

Kids Boneless Chicken Tenders

$7.00

served with fries

Kid Hot Dog

$6.00

served with fries

Kids Fish & Chips

$12.00

Retail

Cooking Charge Lobster

$3.00

Cooking Fee Steamers

$4.00

Cooking Fee 10+ Lobsters

$25.00

Catering

Clamboil Cooked no Lobster

$31.99

Clamboil Uncooked no Lobster

$29.99

Clambake Cooked with Lobster

$41.99

Clambake Uncooked with Lobster

$39.99

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50Out of stock

Iced Tea

$2.50

2 Liter Sodas

$2.99

1 Liter Soda

$2.99

Bottled Wated

$2.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Location

463 East Washington Street, North Attleborough, MA 02760

Directions

