Tribos Peri Peri RI Providence

183 Angell Street

Providence, RI 02906

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken & Rice Bowl
Tribos Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Wings

Small Plates

Potato Chips - Regular Size

$3.99

Hummus & Pita Bread

$4.99

Hummus & Pita Chips

$4.99Out of stock

Paneer (6) pieces

$6.99

Jalapeno Poppers (6) pieces

$5.99

Chicken Wings (6) pieces

$7.99

Mixed Olives

$4.99

Falafel (6) pieces

$4.99

Mac & Cheese Bites (6) pieces

$6.99

Peri Peri Chicken

Quarter Chicken - Dark

$8.99

Quarter Chicken - White

$9.49

Half Chicken

$16.99

Half Chicken - All Dark

$15.49

Half Chicken - All White

$17.49

Whole Chicken

$29.99

Whole Chicken - All Dark

$26.99

Whole Chicken - All White

$31.99

Wings & Tenders

Wings

Chicken Tenders

6 Crispy Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$14.99

Burgers, Pitas & Wraps

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

The Sizzler

$9.99

Tribos Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Tribos Chicken Pita

$8.99

Tribos Crispy Chicken Pita

$9.99

Peri Peri Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Tribos Crispy Peri Peri Chicken Wrap

$11.49

Tribos Lamb Chop Pita

$11.99

Classic Beef Burger

$10.49

Tribos Beef Burger

$10.99

Veggie Corner

Veggie Burger

$8.99

Veggie Pita

$8.99

Falafel Pita

$8.49

Paneer Wrap

$9.99

All For One - Veggie Platter - Mac Cheese, Falafel, Jalapeños Poppers Humus & Pita + 1 Reg Side (V)

$24.99

Rice Bowls

Chicken & Rice Bowl

$10.99

Falafel & Rice Bowl

$9.99

Paneer & Rice Bowl

$10.99

Boneless Lamb over Rice

$11.99

Loaded Chicken (shredded) & Rice Bowl

$11.49

Salads

Tribos House Salad

$7.99

Mediterranean Salad

$8.99

Ceasar Salad

$7.99

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops 2 Pieces

$16.99

Lamb Chops 4 Pieces

$25.99

Tribal Platters

All For One - Half Chicken + 3 wings + 1 Reg Side

$19.99

All For One - Veggie Platter - Mac Cheese, Falafel, Jalapeños Poppers Humus & Pita + 1 Reg Side (V)

$24.99

Mixed House Platter - One Lamb Chop Steak, Quarter Chicken Dark, Falafel & Hummus

$30.99

Original Platter - Whole Chicken + 2 Large Sides

$34.99

Family Platter - 2 Whole Chicken + 4 Large Sides

$64.99

Tribos Wings Platter - 24 Wings + 2 Large Sides

$35.99

Lamb Chop Steak Platter - 6 Lamb Chops Steaks + 2 Large Sides

$51.99

Chef's Platter - 1 Whole Chicken + 4 Lamb Chop Steaks + 2 Large Sides

$64.99

Tribal Feast - 2 Whole Chicken + 8 Lamb Chop Steaks + 4 Large Sides

$129.99

Sides

Tribos Sides

Kids Menu

Mac & Cheese Bites (6) pieces

$6.99

3 Paneer Strips

$6.99

2 Wings

$6.99

2 Grilled Tenders

$6.99

Beverages

Plastic Bottle Soda 20oz

Water Bottle

Glass Bottle Mexican Soda

$3.29

Perrier Flavored Sparkling Water Plastic

$2.79Out of stock

Perrier Glass Water Bottle

$4.99

S. Pellegrino Water Glass

$5.99Out of stock

San Pellegrino Plastic Sparkling

$2.99

Honest Tea / Gold Peak Tea

$2.85

Tribos Shakes

$5.49

AHA Can Watermelon Lime Sparkling Water

$2.59

Juice

Can Soda

$1.75

Snapple Kiwi Strawberry

$2.79

Snapple Mango Madness

$2.79

Snapple Lemon Tea

$2.79

Snapple Peach Tea

$2.79

Snapple Apple

$2.79

Polang Spring Sparkling Lime

$2.79

Polang Spring Sparkling Triple Berry

$2.79

Poland Spring Sparkling Lemon

$2.79

Dips & Extras

1oz Chilli Sauce

$0.79

2 Oz Chili Dip

$0.99

2 Oz Garlic Dip

$0.99

2 Oz Green Coriander Chutney

$0.99

8 Oz Garlic Dip

$3.49

8 Oz Chili Dip

$3.49

8 Oz Perimayo Dip

$3.49

8 Oz Green Coriander Chutney

$3.49

2 Oz BBQ Dip

$0.99

2 Oz Ranch Dip

$0.99

2 Oz Perimayo Dip

$0.99

Peri Salt 1 Oz

$0.35

8oz Peri BBQ

$3.49

Desserts

Assorted Dessert

Tribos Shakes

$5.49

Oreo Mousse Cake

$5.99

Lunch Specials

TRIBOS LUNCH SPECIAL

$12.99Out of stock

Small Plates

Potato Chips - Regular Size

$5.99

Hummus & Pita Bread

$6.99

Paneer (6) pieces

$6.99

Jalapeno Poppers (6) pieces

$7.99

Chicken Wings (6) pieces

$8.99

Mixed Olives

$4.99

Falafel (6) pieces

$5.99

Mac & Cheese Bites (6) pieces

$7.99

Peri Peri Chicken

Quarter Chicken - Dark

$9.99

Quarter Chicken - White

$10.49

Half Chicken

$18.99

Half Chicken - All Dark

$17.99

Half Chicken - All White

$18.99

Whole Chicken

$34.99

Whole Chicken - All Dark

$31.99

Whole Chicken - All White

$35.99

Wings & Tenders

Wings

Chicken Tenders

6 Crispy Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$15.99

Burgers, Pitas & Wraps

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Tribos Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

The Sizzler

$10.99

Tribos Chicken Pita

$9.99

Tribos Crispy Chicken Pita

$10.99

Peri Peri Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Tribos Lamb Chop Pita

$12.99

Classic Beef Burger

$11.49

Tribos Beef Burger

$11.49

Tribos Crispy Peri Peri Chicken Wrap

$12.49

Veggie Corner

Veggie Burger

$9.99

Veggie Pita

$9.99

Falafel Pita

$9.49

Paneer Wrap

$10.99

All For One - Veggie Platter - Mac Cheese, Falafel, Jalapeños Poppers Humus & Pita + 1 Reg Side (V)

$30.99

Rice Bowls

Chicken & Rice Bowl

$11.99

Falafel & Rice Bowl

$10.99

Paneer & Rice Bowl

$11.99

Boneless Lamb over Rice

$12.99

Loaded Chicken (shredded) & Rice Bowl

$12.49

Salads

Tribos House Salad

$8.99

Mediterranean Salad

$9.99

Ceasar Salad

$7.99

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops 2 Pieces

$19.99

Lamb Chops 4 Pieces

$29.99

Tribal Platters

All For One - Half Chicken + 3 wings + 1 Reg Side

$25.99

All For One - Veggie Platter - Mac Cheese, Falafel, Jalapeños Poppers Humus & Pita + 1 Reg Side (V)

$30.99

Mixed House Platter - One Lamb Chop Steak, Quarter Chicken Dark, Falafel & Hummus

$39.99

Original Platter - Whole Chicken + 2 Large Sides

$44.99

Family Platter - 2 Whole Chicken + 4 Large Sides

$79.99

Tribos Wings Platter - 24 Wings + 2 Large Sides

$42.99

Lamb Chop Steak Platter - 6 Lamb Chops Steaks + 2 Large Sides

$65.99

Chef's Platter - 1 Whole Chicken + 4 Lamb Chop Steaks + 2 Large Sides

$74.99

Tribal Feast - 2 Whole Chicken + 8 Lamb Chop Steaks + 4 Large Sides

$149.99

Sides

Tribos Sides

Kids Menu

Mac & Cheese Bites (6) pieces

$7.99

3 Paneer Strips

$7.99

2 Wings

$7.99

2 Grilled Tenders

$7.99

Drinks

Plastic Bottle Soda 20oz

AHA Can Watermelon Lime Sparkling Water

$2.59

Water Bottle

Tribos Shakes

$6.49

Juice

Snapple Kiwi Strawberry

$2.79

Snapple Mango Madness

$2.79

Snapple Peach Tea

$2.79

Snapple Lemon Tea

$2.79

Snapple Apple

$2.79

Polang Spring Sparkling Triple Berry

$2.79

Poland Spring Sparkling Lemon

$2.79

Poland Spring Sparkling Lime

$2.79

Glass Bottle Mexican Soda

$3.29

Dips & Extras

2 Oz Chili Dip

$0.99

2 Oz Garlic Dip

$0.99

8 Oz Chili Dip

$3.49

8 Oz Garlic Dip

$3.49

8 Oz Perimayo Dip

$3.49

2 Oz BBQ Dip

$0.99

2 Oz Ranch Dip

$0.99

2 Oz Perimayo Dip

$0.99

Peri Salt 1 Oz

$0.35

Desserts

Assorted Dessert

Tribos Shakes

$6.49
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Flamed grilled, succulent Peri Peri Chicken seasoned in our finest peri peri sauces! Come join the Tribe!

Location

183 Angell Street, Providence, RI 02906

Directions

Gallery
Tribos Peri Peri RI image
c91856ba-6df4-407f-b944-6b028bb375cf image
Tribos Peri Peri RI image

