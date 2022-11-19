Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges

Durk's BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

33 Aborn St.

Providence, RI 02903

Popular Items

Skillet Cornbread
Mac & Cheese
1/2 LB Brisket

Bottle/Can Beer

NO DELIVERY

mortails "the fillings are mutual"

$10.00

***NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY***

reverend nats "abbey spice" cider

$9.00

***NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY***

Champlain Orchards mac&maple semi-sweet

$9.00

***NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY***

Halyard Ginger Beer

$8.00Out of stock

*** NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY

jack's abby post shift pils

$9.00

narragansett pils

$8.00Out of stock

*** NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY***

shaidzon dry hopped blonde

$8.00

***NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY***

forest and main lager

$9.00

***NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY***

hive "czech the rhine"

$9.00

*** NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY***

narragansett "fest"

$7.00

***NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY***

3 floyds "zombie dust" ipa

$8.00Out of stock

***NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY***

Athletic Brewing N/A IPA

$6.00

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY**

burlington creatures

$10.00

***NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY***

alchemist "heady topper"

$13.00

alchemist " focal banger"

$13.00

proclamation comic-con

$10.00

*** NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ***

Maine Beer Co "fall"

$17.00

***Not Available for Delivery***

Bud Lime

$5.00

**** NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY

Budweiser

$5.00

***NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY***

Coors Light

$5.00

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY***

Heineken

$5.00

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY***

Narragansett

Narragansett

$5.00

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY**

Tecate

Tecate

$5.00

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY**

Truly Tropical

$5.00

***NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY***

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Abita Root Beer

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Regatta Ginger Beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Yacht Club Cream Soda

$4.00

Yacht Club Orange Soda

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Snacks

Brisket Chili

$12.00

smoked brisket chili, served with sour cream, cheddar cheese, scallions, and a lil bag of fritos

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Seasonal Vegetables, Roasted Garlic Dressing, Croutons 1/2 Price on Thursdays

Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$6.00

House Dog, BBQ Mustard on a Stick 1/2 Price on Thursdays

Pierogies

Pierogies

$12.00

Potato and Swiss Cheese Filling, Grilled Onions, Sweet Mustard Sauce, Pastrami 1/2 Price on Thursdays

Tomato Sliders

$6.00

Smoked Local Tomatoes, Pimento Cheese, on Potato Buns (2 per order)

Wings

Wings

$12.00

6 Wood Grilled Wings. Choice of BBQ, Buffalo, White BBQ, or Kinda-lina Gold 1/2 Price on Thursdays

Pimento Cheese

$8.00

house pimento cheese served with tortilla chips

Meats From the Smoker

1/2 LB Brisket

1/2 LB Brisket

$16.00

Please call for orders over 3 pounds

1/4 LB Brisket

1/4 LB Brisket

$8.00

Please call for orders over 3 pounds

1 LB Ribs

1 LB Ribs

$26.00Out of stock

Please call for orders over 3 pounds

1/2 LB Ribs

1/2 LB Ribs

$13.00Out of stock

Please call for orders over 3 pounds

1/2 LB Pulled Pork

$14.00

Please call for orders over 3 pounds

1/4 LB Pulled Pork

$7.00

Please call for orders over 3 pounds

Smoked Chicken Leg

$8.00

Crisped in the Fryer, Glazed with White BBQ

Cheddar Poblano Kielbasa

Cheddar Poblano Kielbasa

$8.00

Spicy Chicken Sausage

$8.00

Smoked Pork Belly

$10.00

smoked glazed with brown sugar, fennel, grapefruit

Sandwiches

Served with a side of House Pickles
Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

1/4 Lb Chopped Brisket with Charred Onions, Jalapeno, BBQ Sauce

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

1/4 LB Pulled Pork with Cole Slaw and Mustard Sauce 1/2 Priced On Wednesday's

Burger

Burger

$12.00

American Cheese, Onion Rings, BBQ Mayo 1/2 priced on Wednesday's

Fried Fish Sandwich

Fried Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Lettuce, Charred Poblano Relish, White BBQ Sauce

Meatloaf Sandwich

$14.00

Pork & Beef Meatloaf, Cheddar Cheese, Banana Peppers, BBQ Sauce

Cheesesteak

$15.00

Smoked Brisket with Onions and Cherry Peppers, American Cheese, and Mayo on a Hoagie Roll

Sides

All Available Vegetarian some Available Vegan
Skillet Cornbread

Skillet Cornbread

$4.00

1 Piece, served with Honey Butter

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Braised Kale

$6.00

With House Made Bacon

Beans

Beans

$5.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$5.00
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$5.00

Mushrooms

$8.00

smoked button mushrooms, glazed in bbq sauce brown sugar and black pepper. kinda like burnt ends but with mushrooms

House Made Pickles

$3.00

Extra Potato Roll

$1.00

Side Ranch

Side Blue Cheese

Side Bbq Mayo

Quart BBQ Sauce

$8.00

French Fries

$6.00

Side Butter

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Nilla Wafers, Bourbon Caramel

Durt Pudding

$5.00

Chocolate Pudding, Oreo "dirt", gummy worms

Kids Menu

Kids Chopped Brisket

$8.00

1/4 Pound

Kids Pulled Pork

$5.00

1/4 Pound

Kids Rib

$4.00Out of stock

A Single Rib

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.00

A slightly smaller burger with just cheese on a bun

Kids Corn Dog

$5.00

Kids Hot Dog

$2.00

Our housemade beef hot dog no bun

Kids Pierogie

$3.00

A single cheese and potato pierogie

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Kids Fries

$3.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Utensils

How Many?

Utensils

How Many Do you need?

Koozie

Keep Your Cans Colder with a Durks Koozie
Black Koozie

Black Koozie

$3.00

Shirts

Satin Doll Shirt Unisex

Satin Doll Shirt Unisex

$20.00

Limited Edition get it well it lasts

RI Tourism Shirt Unisex

RI Tourism Shirt Unisex

$20.00

Limited Edition T-shirt

Durk's Logo Men's T

Durk's Logo Men's T

$20.00
Durk's Logo Woman's T

Durk's Logo Woman's T

$20.00
Grey Logo Men's T

Grey Logo Men's T

$20.00
Grey Logo Woman's T

Grey Logo Woman's T

$20.00
Durk's Pig T Unisex

Durk's Pig T Unisex

$20.00

Stickers

1 Durks BBQ sticker
Logo Sticker

Logo Sticker

$1.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Rhode Island's Finest Barbecue and American Whiskey Bar

Website

Location

33 Aborn St., Providence, RI 02903

Directions

Gallery
Durk's Bar-B-Q image
Banner pic
Durk's Bar-B-Q image

