Chomp Providence

Left Hand Milk Stout

$8.00

POUR HARD! Dark & delicious, America’s milk stout will change your perception about what a stout can be. Pouring hard out of the bottle, Milk Stout Nitro cascades beautifully, building a tight, thick head like hard whipped cream. The aroma is of brown sugar and vanilla cream, with hints of roasted coffee. The pillowy head coats your upper lip and its creaminess entices your palate. Initial roasty, mocha flavors rise up, with slight hop & roast bitterness in the finish. The rest is pure bless of milk chocolate fullness. Famous for their Nitro series, Left Hand Brewing was the first craft brewery to release a bottled nitrogenated beer. For the best experience, pour hard at 180 degrees into a 16oz glass. Different gas, different pour. Cheers! #PourHard