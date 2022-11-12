Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Chomp Providence

No reviews yet

117 Ives Street

Providence, RI 02906

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

House Burger
Classic Smash Burger
Smoky Bandit Melt

Hop

Alchamist Focal Banger

$12.00

Alchamist Heady Topper

$12.00

Austin Street Patina Pale Ale

$9.00

Beer On Earth Orange Belt

$10.00

Finback Rolling in The Clouds

$10.00

Frost Mosaic IPA

$9.00

Goodfire Waves

$11.00

Waves is absolutely saturated with flavor and drinks extremely soft. Wave after wave of sexy hop candy, if there was such a thing as fluffy mango juice, this would probably be it. Yeah, this is that.

Outer Range Free Standing DIPA

$12.00

Vitamin Sea Brewing DDH Kettle Charge

$12.00

Whalers Rise Pale Ale

$7.00Out of stock

A bright citrus aroma leads to a pleasantly smooth body with a subtle hop spice finish.

Crisp

Forest & Main Instant Past ESB

$8.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

Narragansett Lager

$4.00

Today, the highest rated, heritage American lager (according to Beer Advocate) is brewed to be clean, crisp, refreshing and perfectly balanced. "Hi Neighbor! Have a 'Gansett!"

Narrow Gauge Frisches Bier | Kellerbier

$9.00Out of stock

Pale Kellerbier hopped with Czech Saaz

Wild & Sour

450 North Slushy XXL Coco Key Lime Pie Martini

$16.00

450 North Slushy XXL Sour Sauce#7

$16.00

Barreled Souls Space Gose

$10.00

Collective Arts Blueberry Crumble Sour

$9.00

The Referend Berliner Messe - Agnus Dei (2018 Harvest)

$46.00

The Referend Krak

$25.00

Spontaneously fermented golden ale aged for under one year before the addition of fresh, whole Balaton cherries. Refermented with the fruit in barrel and subsequently macerated for a minimum of 4 months.

Belgian

Allagash White

$8.00+

Allagash White is a traditional Belgian-style witbier, and is an example of one of the few styles beers that was originally designed to be hazy. The beer's haze comes from a combination of yeast and proteins within the malt, oats, and wheat with which it's brewed.

Brasserie Saison Dupont Farmhouse Ale

$8.00

Saison Dupont is a world classic beer and the yardstick for one of Belgium’s most important beer styles. It is the most admired AND imitated Saison in the world. A strong, vital yeast is key to full attenuation and thus to the style. Saison Dupont is straw colored with a dense creamy head. The nose is alive, like fresh raised bread, estery with citrus and spice notes. Full-bodied and malty, it sparkles on the palate and finishes with a zesty hop and citrus attack. Incredibly compatible with food!

Duvel Belgian Strong Ale

$9.00

Proclamation Nooit Rust Dubbel

$9.00

The Drowned Lands Gather House

$9.00

Oxbow Brewing Punch Brook

$20.00

Jester King Blackberry Grisette 750 ml

$35.00

Blackberry Grisette was brewed with well water, Blacklands Malt White Horn Pilsner, malted wheat, flaked oats, and a blend of fresh and aged hops. It was fermented with our mixed culture in stainless steel and refermented at a ratio of 1.25 pounds per gallon with Marion blackberries. Unfiltered, unpasteurized, and 100% naturally conditioned through rerfermentation in the bottle or keg. 5.8% abv.

Jester King Rare Corals 750 ml

$35.00

Farmhouse ale refermented with guava, bananas, strawberries, cantaloupe, toasted coconut, and chamomile.

Jester King Phaenomena 750 ml

$65.00

Dark

Left Hand Milk Stout

$8.00

POUR HARD! Dark & delicious, America’s milk stout will change your perception about what a stout can be. Pouring hard out of the bottle, Milk Stout Nitro cascades beautifully, building a tight, thick head like hard whipped cream. The aroma is of brown sugar and vanilla cream, with hints of roasted coffee. The pillowy head coats your upper lip and its creaminess entices your palate. Initial roasty, mocha flavors rise up, with slight hop & roast bitterness in the finish. The rest is pure bless of milk chocolate fullness. Famous for their Nitro series, Left Hand Brewing was the first craft brewery to release a bottled nitrogenated beer. For the best experience, pour hard at 180 degrees into a 16oz glass. Different gas, different pour. Cheers! #PourHard

Newburgh Brown Ale

$8.00

Cider & Fruit

1911 Black Cherry Cider

$8.00

Light up the night with the electrifyingly crisp and slightly tart flavor of 1911 Black Cherry Hard Cider

Downeast Winter Blend

$8.00

Graft Back Country Cider

$8.00

Hudson North Peach Mango Cider

$8.00

Urban Artifact Teak Fruit Beer

$8.00

Whaler's Drift Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic

Athletic Brewing Upside Dawn Golden N/A

$5.00

Sam Adams Just The Haze Non Alcoholic

$5.00

A good beer always hits the spot, but you don’t always want the buzz. So, we made a world-class IPA for beer lovers that just happens to be non-alcoholic. We remove the alcohol slow and gently, saving all the flavor for you. Rotate in this hazy, hoppy non-alcoholic IPA to your drinking sessions and get more out of your days, your nights, and every cheers in between.

Two Roots Helles Non Alcoholic

$7.00

Chomp Cocktails

Weekend Cocktail Special

$12.00

Available Friday - Sunday

El Morado

$12.00+

Xicaru mezcal, cassis, lime, orgeat (nut allergy)

Haitian Rhum Old Fashioned

$14.00+

Barbancourt Haitian rhum, demerara syrup, angostura bitters

Luxardo Espresso Martini

$13.00

Grangers vodka, luxardo, cream liquor, borghetti, walnut bitters (nut allergy)

Apple Cider Highball

$12.00

Evan Williams Bourbon, apple cider, lemon juice, apple cider simple syrup, topped with soda water

Blood Orange Margarita

$12.00

Lunazul Silver Tequila, blood orange liqueur, lime juice, demerara syrup.

Mint Mole Toronto

$12.00

Rittenhouse Rye, Branca Menta, demerara syrup, Angostura and mole bitters

Cranberry Negroni

$12.00

Koval Cranberry Gin, sweet vermouth, Campari

Hot Pickle

$12.00

Shot of Tanteo Habenero tequila with a house pickle juice chaser

Old Fashioned Special

$10.00

Beer and Shot Special

$12.00

Starters

Wings

Wings

$13.00

Dry rubbed and served crispy with these deliciously creative flavors; Hot & Smokey, Crispy Korean , Mozambique, House BBQ, Alabama White BBQ, Buffalo

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$13.00

Crispy Buttermilk fried boneless tenders tossed in your choice house made sauces; Hot & Smokey, Crispy Korean, Mozambique, House BBQ, Alabama White BBQ

Cacio e Pepe Mac and Cheese Balls

Cacio e Pepe Mac and Cheese Balls

$13.00

fried house mac and cheese smothered in peppercorn parmesan cheese sauce, bacon, ranch, and herbs

Calamari Bomb

Calamari Bomb

$16.00

fried calamari and shrimp tossed in Garlic butter with harissa, banana peppers and avocado jalapeno aioli

Salads

Baby Field Greens

$10.00

Field greens, shaved red onion, marble rye croutons, dijon vin

Chomp Caesar

Chomp Caesar

$12.00

chopped romaine, chomp Caesar dressing, crispy fried shallots, parmesan peppercorn bacon bits, shaved parmesan, and garlic butter croutons

Avocado Quinoa Salad

$13.00

brown butter quinoa, field greens, watermelon radish, Persian cucumbers, marinated heirloom tomatoes, avocado vin, topped with wasabi peas and crumbled goat cheese

Chomp Caesar (Copy)

Chomp Caesar (Copy)

$14.00

chopped romaine, chomp Caesar dressing, crispy fried shallots, parmesan peppercorn bacon bits, shaved parmesan, and garlic butter croutons

Sandwiches

House made sweet potato veggie patty, field greens, whipped honey thyme goat cheese, crispy fried onion strings on toasted brioche

Weekend Special Surf and Turf Melt

$23.00

Cheddar cheese, wagyu smash patty, garlic chive butter poached lobster, and gruyere brie mornay sauce on thick cut sourdough

BBQ Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

BBQ Hot honey dipped fried chicken, jalapeno cream cheese, Alabama bbq sauce, house pickles on toasted brioche

Caesar Fried Chicken

Caesar Fried Chicken

$17.00

Southern fried chicken, Caesar aioli, Parmesan peppercorn bacon, Chopped romaine lettuce

Chomp Hot Chicken

Chomp Hot Chicken

$16.00

Southern fried chicken, Chomp hot chicken sauce, buttermilk ranch, dill pickles, shredded iceberg

Chili Lime Fish Sandwich

Chili Lime Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Panko Fried haddock tossed in chili lime aioli, topped with crunchy sesame thai slaw on toasted brioche

Burgers

House Burger

House Burger

$16.00

Our signature burger, smoked Gouda, house cured bacon, Chomp Sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles

Classic Smash Burger

Classic Smash Burger

$16.00

Seared and smashed beef patty, American cheese, chopped white onion, house pickles, Chomp sauce on toasted brioche

French Onion

French Onion

$16.00

Beef burger, homemade French Onion aioli, Funyons, melted onions, Swiss & Cheddar cheese, lettuce

Mushroom Steakhouse Burger

$17.00

Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Tempura Fried Sherry Mushrooms, House Steak Sauce, Brisket Jus Aioli, Lettuce

Smoky Bandit Melt

Smoky Bandit Melt

$17.00

Beef patty, cheddar and pepperjack cheese, smoky aioli, bbq, crispy onion strings, pickled jalapeños

Plain Burger

Plain Burger

$13.00

A plain burger

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Melted American & Cheddar cheese, served on sourdough.

Kids Plain Burger

$13.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$13.00

American cheese, beef patty. Served with fries or a salad

Kids Mac and Cheese

$11.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

French fries, served with house ketchup

Side Salad

$5.00

Field greens, marble rye croutons, pickled shallots, dijon vinaigrette

Mac and Cheese

$7.00

White cheddar mac and cheese

Soda & Juice

Coke

$2.00+

Cranberry Juice

$2.00+

Cranberry & Soda

$3.00+

Diet Coke

$2.00+

Ginger Ale

$2.00+

Ginger Beer

$4.00+

Milk

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.00+

Tonic Water

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00+

Lemonade

$2.00+

Soda Water

Dark Grey Chomp T Shirt

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

XL

$25.00

XXL

$25.00

XXXL

$25.00

Burger Man Hoodie

Small

$55.00

Medium

$55.00

Burger Man T Shirt

Small

$25.00
All hours
Sunday Closed
Monday Closed
Tuesday Closed
Wednesday 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Burger. Sandwiches. Beer.

117 Ives Street, Providence, RI 02906

