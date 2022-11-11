- Home
KNEAD Doughnuts - Elmgrove Ave
1,035 Reviews
$$
135 Elmgrove Ave
Providence, RI 02906
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Retail Items
Beverages
Hot Coffee
Our friends at Bolt Coffee created a Sweet Spot blend just for us! A well balanced medium roast.
Nitro! By Bolt
We are excited to release our new Nitro cold brew brought to you by our friends at Bolt Coffee! Nitro cold brew puts forth a sweet and creamy cold coffee with incredible balance. Notes of chocolate, cherry and walnut round out this tasty representation of sweet spot.
Iced Coffee
Our friends at Bolt Coffee created a Sweet Spot blend just for us! A well balanced medium roast.
Hot Tea
Your choice of hot tea from Tea Pigs!
Cafe Au Lait
Our Sweet Spot blend drip coffee with steamed milk of your choice!
Hot Chocolate
House made chocolate syrup with steamed milk! A perfect blend of sweet and dark chocolate.
Hot Chai
Featuring Rishi tea, this chai is the perfect blend of sweet and spicy. Steamed up with your choice of milk!
Iced Chai
Featuring Rishi tea, this chai is the perfect blend of sweet and spicy. Made with your choice of milk!
Box of Coffee
96 oz of our delicious Bolt Sweet Spot coffee brewed fresh for your order! Comes with cups, creamer, stir sticks and sugar packets *We have had to increase our price due to the rising cost in to go box packaging. We apologize for the inconvenience*
Hot Apple Cider
Local Apple Cider from Jaswells, steamed nice and hot.
Hot Mulled Apple Cider
Local apple cider from Jaswells, steamed hot with Teapigs Spiced Winter Red tea. Tea contains: rooibos, cinnamon, cloves, orange peel
Hot Matcha
Spirit Tea brand matcha, with a touch of house made vanilla syrup and your choice of milk! A nice balance of sweet and earthy.
Iced Matcha
Spirit Tea brand matcha, with a touch of house made vanilla syrup and your choice of milk! A nice balance of sweet and earthy.
Assorted Mix
Brioche Doughnuts
Cranberry Corn Crumble
Fresh cranberry glaze. Finished with a corn, rosemary crumble. The perfect holiday doughnut!
Chocolate Frosted
Brioche, chocolate buttercream frosting. Rainbow sprinkles.
Vanilla
Our brioche base, topped with a simple glaze made in house with fresh vanilla beans.
Vanilla Sprinkled
Our classic vanilla glazed topped with colorful sprinkles
Brown Butter Pecan
Brioche base coated in a brown butter glaze. Topped with fresh toasted pecans.
Jelly
Our brioche dough filled with seasonal jam, rolled hot in granulated sugar.
Cinnamon Roll-KNEAD
Our brioche dough rolled with cinnamon and topped with a house made cinnamon glaze.
Spiced Pear Fritter
Brioche cut with roasted, spiced pears. Finished with a vanilla spice glaze of cinnamon, nutmeg and cardamom.
Cake Doughnuts
Double Chocolate Sea Salt
Our chocolate cake coated in a dark chocolate glaze, topped with Maldon sea salt flakes.
Pumpkin Spice
Made with pumpkin puree. Finished with a pumpkin glaze and candied pepitas.
Chocolate
A sweet moist dark chocolate cake doughnut fully covered in our house made vanilla glaze.
Old Fashioned Doughnuts
Alternative
VEGAN Vanilla
Our signature vegan dough finished with a simple glaze made in house with fresh vanilla beans.
VEGAN Cranberry Crumble
Our signature vegan dough with a cranberry glaze. Finished with a corn crumble.
VEGAN Chocolate Cake
A moist and flavorful vegan version of our chocolate cake doughnut finished with a vanilla glaze.
VEGAN Pumpkin Spice
Vegan cake made with pumpkin puree, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Finished with candied pepitas.
Flourless Chocolate
Moist chocolate cake. Dressed with our vanilla glaze.
Flourless Pumpkin Spice
Made with pumpkin puree. Dressed with a house made pumpkin glaze. Finished with candied pepitas.
Good Egg!
Butter Croissant
Flaky, buttery layered croissant. Hand cut and rolled.
Pain Au Chocolat
Our flaky croissant dough filled with dark chocolate.
Roasted Garlic and Goat Cheese
Savory herb danish with croissant dough and a goat cheese/ cream cheese filling.
Ham and Cheese Croissant
Boars head ham, Cabot cheddar cheese.
Apple Butter and Cream Cheese Danish
Our flakey croissant dough with a housemade apple butter and cream cheese mixture in the center.
Pumpkin Muffin
Tender and moist pumpkin flavored muffin with hints of fall spices, topped with a brown sugar and oat crumble
Cinnamon Bun-GOOD EGG
Loaded with cinnamon sugar, rolled tight, topped with a cream cheese glaze.
Cheddar Corn Scone
Corn meal, cheddar cheese and just the right amount of heat with pieces of jalapeno.
Savory Popover
Our brioche dough with cheddar cheese and chives. Topped with everything seasoning.
Chocolate Chip Cookie- Good Egg
Classic. Crispy edges, chewy middle, filled with chocolate disks and a pinch of sea salt.
Banana Chocolate Chip Scone
A banana scone with mini chocolate chips throughout and finished with granulated sugar on top.
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Good Doughnuts Made Well
135 Elmgrove Ave, Providence, RI 02906