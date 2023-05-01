Twist Bakery and Cafe - Millis
754 Reviews
$$
30 Milliston Rd
Millis, MA 02054
Popular Items
The Handheld
The Handheld is served on our Bulkie Roll stacked with 2 slices of Bacon and Egg cooked to order, and Your Choice of Cheese. Add toppings to customize yours! Contains Dairy (if ordered with dairy cheese) and eggs. For Dairy Free option, order DF Cheese or No Cheese. May contain Sesame.
Twistie Cupcake
A customer favorite! Chocolate cupcake filled with our marshmallow filling, dipped in dark chocolate ganache, and topped with a vanilla swirl or decorated for the season. Allergens: Coconut, Egg, Soy Lecithin, may contain Sesame.
Honey's Spicy Chicken Bowl
Quinoa, Arugula, Chickpea Salad, Cucumbers, Sweet & Spicy Chicken with our house-made Garlic Herb Drizzle. Allergens: Egg, may contain Sesame.
Food Menu
Brunch
Breakfast Tacos
Two soft corn Tortillas filled with scrambled Eggs, Your Choice of Cheese, Bacon, our house-made Pico de Gallo, Avocado and Arugula. Allergens: Dairy, Egg, may contain Sesame.
Breakfast Bowl
Our Breakfast Bowl has a Quinoa base with Roasted Red Peppers, Avocado, Arugula, Tomatoes, crispy bacon and Chickpea Salad topped with a Sunny-side up Egg. Allergens: Egg, may contain Sesame.
Veggie Avocado Toast
Slow Roasted Grape Tomatoes, Arugula and Avocado on our house-made Toast. Allergens: Egg, may contain Sesame.
Avocado Toast, Bacon & Egg
Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Bacon, and Avocado served on our house-made Toast. Allergens: Egg, may contain Sesame.
The Traditional
The Traditional breakfast includes 2 Eggs cooked to order, 2 sides of Bacon or 1 house-made sausage patty, Toast served with our house-made jam. Allergens: Egg, may contain Sesame.
3 Egg Omelette
Our 3-Egg Omelette is filled with Bacon, Cheddar, Sauteed Garlic Spinach, and topped with Avocado and Pico de Gallo. Served with Toast. Allergens: Dairy (when ordered with cheddar cheese) and Egg, may contain Sesame. For Dairy Free option, order Dairy Free Cheese or no cheese.
Strawberry Hot Cakes
Three pancakes layered with pastry cream, topped with whole strawberry sauce & a dollop of coconut whipped cream for an indulgent any time treat. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, may contain Sesame.
3 Stack
3 Pancakes served with Real Maple Syrup. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, may contain Sesame.
Strawberry 2 Stack Plus
Two pancakes layered with pastry cream, topped with whole strawberry sauce & a dollop of coconut whipped cream for an indulgent any time treat. Served with 2 eggs and 2 slices of bacon or 1 sausage patty. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, may contain Sesame.
2 Stack Plus
Our 2 Stack Plus includes 2 Pancakes, 2 Eggs cooked to order, 2 slices of Bacon, Real Maple Syrup. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, may contain Sesame.
Strawberry Just the Toast
Two thick cut slices of house made bread dipped in egg custard and grilled. Layered with vanilla pastry cream, strawberry sauce, and coconut whipped cream. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, may contain Sesame.
Just the Toast
2 pieces of thick sliced bread, dipped in egg custard and grilled. Topped with powdered sugar and served with Real Maple Syrup. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, may contain Sesame.
Strawberry French Toast Breakfast
Two regular slices of our house made bread dipped in egg custard and grilled. Layered with vanilla pastry cream, strawberry sauce, and coconut whipped cream. Served with your choice of egg and bacon. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, may contain Sesame.
French Toast Breakfast
Thick cut bread, dipped in egg custard and grilled. Served with your choice of eggs and bacon. Served with Real Maple Syrup. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, may contain Sesame.
Sandwiches
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado Panini
Crispy bacon paired with tomatoes, crunchy romaine, avocado, and mayo. A lunch classic! Allergens: Egg, may contain Sesame.
Caesar's Quesadilla
Our Crispy Chicken, Mixed Greens, Parmesan, and Caesar drizzle. Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Sesame.
Ham Florentine Sandwich
Twist's freshly toasted bulkie roll layered with ham and swiss cheese, crisp bacon, fresh spinach and tomato finished with roasted red peppers and our house-made dijonaise spread. Allergens: Dairy, Egg, may contain Sesame.
Turkey Florentine Sandwich
Twist's freshly toasted bulkie roll layered with all natural smoked turkey and swiss cheese, crisp bacon, fresh spinach and tomato finished with roasted red peppers and our house-made dairy-free dijonaise. spread. Allergens: Dairy, Egg, may contain Sesame.
Italian Chicken Panini
Crispy Chicken, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Arugula drizzled with our Balsamic Glaze. Allergens: Dairy, Egg, may contain Sesame.
Meatball Panini
Housemade meatballs slow cooked for hours in our own marinara, Topped with mozzarella, parmesan and provolone and grilled till golden. Allergens: Dairy, Eggs, may contain Sesame.
Pico Quesadilla
Our Crispy Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Avocado & Pico de Gallo. Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Sesame.
Pulled Pork Cuban
House roasted pulled pork mixed with our BBQ sauce, served on grilled sandwich bread, layered with swiss cheese, ham, housemade pickles and drizzed with mustard. Dairy Free Available. Allergens: Dairy, Egg, may contain Sesame.
Sweet & Spicy Panini
Crispy Sweet & Spicy Chicken, Provolone, Spinach with our house-made Spicy Honey dipping sauce. Allergens: Dairy, Egg, may contain Sesame.
Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Ultimate Grilled Cheese - Four cheeses create a creamy grilled cheese. Make it your own using our toppings menu. Allergens: Dairy, Egg, may contain Sesame..
Vegan Quesadilla
Dairy Free Cheese (or cheddar), chickpea & corn salad, roasted red peppers, fresh spinach, avocado & pico de gallo on a crispy tortilla. Allergens: Sesame.
Burgers
Angus Smashed Burger
Angus Smashed Burger served on our Bulkie Roll with Lettuce and Tomato. Allergens: Egg, may contain Sesame.
Chicken Burger
Our Crispy Chicken served on our grilled bulkie roll, with creamy mayo, lettuce and tomato. Allergens: Egg, may contain Sesame.
Breakfast Burger
Breakfast Burger served on our own Bulkie Roll with Bacon, Cheddar cheese, Tomato, Arugula, and a sunnyside-up Egg. Allergens: Dairy, Egg, may contain Sesame.
Sides
Cottage Fries (with HouseMade Ketchup)
Our specially seasoned potatoes with red onions & red and green peppers. Served with our HouseMade ketchup seasoned with peppers, onions, garlic and fennel. A perfect combination anytime of the day. Allergens: None Noted.
Toast (Side)
One Egg Your Style
Two Eggs Your Style
Add Bacon - 2 slices (side)
Avocado (side)
Add Sausage (Side)
Add Chicken (side)
Add Angus Burger Patty (side)
Syrup
Half Green Salad (side salad)
Chickpea Salad
Cucumber & Dip
BBQ Chips
Deep River BBQ Chips (2 oz)
Rosemary Olive Oil Chips
Deep River Rosemary Olive Oil chips (2 oz)
Salt & Vinegar Chips
Deep River Salt & Vinegar Chips (2 oz)
Sea Salt Chips
Deep River Sea Salt chips (2 oz)
Sweet Maui Onion Chips
Deep River Sweet Maui Onion Chips (2 oz)
Cocowhip Side (2 oz)
Bowls
Chicken Caesar Salad
Organic Greens, Crispy Chicken, Parmesan, Herbed Croutons, and Caesar dressing. Allergens: Dairy, Egg, may contain Sesame.
Garden Salad
Greens, Spinach, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Seasonal Fruit & Croutons. Allergens: Egg, may contain Sesame.
Pulled Pork Quinoa Bowl
Quinoa with pulled pork, corn & chickpea salad, cucumbers, avocado, arugula & sunnyside up egg. Drizzled with chipotle aioli. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, may contain Sesame.
Kids Meals
Kids Bacon & Egg
One scrambled egg and two slices of bacon. Allergens: Egg
Kids Strawberry Pancakes
3 kids sized pancakes served with our house-made Strawberry sauce. Add 2 slices of Bacon and 1 Egg for $3.00. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. This item is dairy free
Kids Pancakes
3 kids sized pancakes served with Real Maple Syrup. Add 2 slices of Bacon and 1 Egg for $3.00. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg.
Kids Strawberry French Toast
Kids sized portion of French Toast served with our house-made Strawberry Sauce. Add 2 slices of Bacon and 1 Egg for $3.00. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. This item is dairy free
Kids French Toast
Kids sized portion of French Toast served with Real Maple Syrup. Add 2 slices of Bacon and 1 Egg for $3.00. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Quesadilla
Drink Menu
Hot Coffees
Iced Coffees
Hot Tea
Hot Lattes
Housemade Drinks
Grab & Go Drinks
Apple Juice
Simply Orange Juice
Simply Orange Juice 11.5oz
Hint
Flavors we often carry are Mango, Lemon Blueberry, Blackberry.
Honest Kids
Flavors we often carry are Berry Lemonade, and Super Fruit Punch
Izze Blackberry 12 oz Bottle
Izze Clementine 12 oz Bottle
Maine Root Beer
Poland Springs Water
San Pellegrino Sparkling 8.45 oz
Polar Black Cherry Vanilla
Polar Passionfruit Blueberrry
Polar Pomegranate
Polar Rasp Lime Selzer
Polar Rasp Limoncello
Poppi Ginger Lime
Poppi Raspberry Rose
Poppi Strawberry Lemon
Bubbles with benefits!
Pressed Coco Water
Pastries
Muffins, Scones & More
Cinnamon Swirl Crumb Cake slice
Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, may contain Sesame.
Rustic Apple Tart
Our flaky pie crust filled with warm cinnamon apples and baked open faced. Lightly drizzled with vanilla bean glaze. Allergens: Egg, may contain Sesame.
Ham & Cheese Pinwheel (each)
A single serving of our ham & cheese pinwheel pastry. Allergens: Dairy, Egg, may contain Sesame.
Lemon Pound Bundt Cake
A guest favorite made into a smaller single bundt cake. Filled with fresh lemon zest and juice to allow the clean flavor to shine! Topped with lemon glaze. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, may contain Sesame.
Lemon Blueberry Scone
Our Blueberry scone is enhanced with lemon zest and a crunchy lemon sugar crust. Allergens: Coconut, Egg, may contain Sesame.
Maple Bacon Cheddar Scone
Our savory scone with crumbled bacon and Vermont cheddar glaze with maple glaze. Allergens: Dairy, Egg, may contain Sesame.
Apple Crumb Muffin
Allergens: May contain Sesame.
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
We use fresh bananas and dark chocolate chips to make this customer favorite! Allergens: Egg, Soy Lecithin, may contain Sesame.
Blueberry Muffin
A morning classic - filled with blueberries and with lemony notes. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, may contain Sesame.
Corn Muffin
Our soft and slightly sweet corn muffin makes a great breakfast, add on to soup, or as a warm roll for dinner. Allergens: Coconut, Egg, may contain Sesame.
Baked Yesterday Muffins Or Scones
A two-pack of yesterday's muffins. Still delicious as is, or warm for a special treat. Depending on the items selected they may contain, Coconut, Dairy, Egg, Cornstarch. Call the Cafe, if needing clarification.
Cheese Steak Pinwheels (each)
Our popular pinwheel now filled with thin steak strips, mozzarella and parmesan, and topped with garlic butter. Great by itself or as a hearty bread addition to any meal. Allergens: Dairy, Egg, may contain Sesame.
Cookies and Bars
Day & Night Brownie
Allergens: Coconut, Egg, Soy Lecithin, may contain Sesame.
Lemon Square
Our very popular lemon square cut into an individual serving size. Shortbread crust filled with lemon custard. Allergens: Egg, may contain Sesame.
That's My Jam Bar
A shortbread cookie base topped with oat, chocolate chip crumble - drizzled with raspberry jam! Allergens: Soy Lecithin, may contain Sesame.
Wonder Bar
A layered bar with a cookie crumb base. Our bakers get creative with each batch. Fillings may may include coconut, chocolate chips, dried fruit and/or white chocolate or other items that they are inspired by and then topped with sweetened condensed milk and baked. We wonder what delicious flavors they were inspired by today! Allergens: Coconut, Dairy, Egg, Soy Lecithin.
Birthday Cake Cookie (single)
Allergens: Coconut, Egg, may contain Sesame.
Chocolate Chip Cookie (each)
Our Classic Chocolate chip cookie made with premium dark chocolate chips. Allergens: Egg, Soy Lecithin, may contain Sesame.
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Allergens: Egg, may contain Sesame.
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie
Allergens: Soy Lecithin, may contain Sesame.
Cinnamon Bites (6 pack)
A six pack of our crispy, buttery, vegan cookie baked and then dipped in Vietnamese cinnamon sugar. A best seller, everyone enjoys this cookie! Allergens: may contain Sesame.
Raspberry Thumbprint (6 pack)
A six pack of our crispy, buttery, vegan cookie filled with raspberry jam from France. A best seller, everyone enjoys this cookie! Allergens: may contain Sesame.
Cake Slices
Carrot Cake Slice
We've made our very popular carrot cake (made with pineapple and coconut) into a single layer. Frosted with rum frosting and decorated with piped carrots. Allergens: Coconut, EggAllergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, may contain Sesame. Frosting contains alcohol.
Death by Chocolate Cake Slice
Vanilla Funfetti Cake Slice
2 layers vegan vanilla cake filled with vanilla frosting and all natural sprinkles and frosted with vanilla frosting and topped more sprinkles. Allergens: May contain Sesame.
Cheesecakes & Parfaits
Cupcakes & Whoopie Pies
Chocolate Cupcake
Our classic chocolate cupcake topped with chocolate frosting. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, may contain Sesame.
Cookie Butter Cupcake
Our chocolate cupcake filled with cookie butter and topped with cookie butter frosting. Drizzled with dark chocolate. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, Soy Lecithin, may contain Sesame.
Vanilla Bean Cupcake
A classic Vanilla cupcake, topped with vanilla bean frosting. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, may contain Sesame.
Seasonal Vanilla Cupcake Vegan
Our vegan vanilla cupcake frosted and decorated with seasonal themes. Allergens: may contain Sesame.
Chocolate Cake Pop
Our chocolate cake mixed with our "so delicious" chocolate frosting enrobed in a crunchy semi sweet chocolate coating. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, Soy Lecithin, may contain Sesame.
Vanilla Cake Pop
Our vanilla cake mixed with our vanilla frosting enrobed in a crunchy semi sweet chocolate coating. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, Soy Lecithin, may contain Sesame.
Cookie Dough Cake Pop
Our vegan cookie dough enrobed in a crunchy semi sweet chocolate coating. Allergens: Soy Lecithin, may contain Sesame.
Whoopie Pies, Mini w/ ChocChips
A New England tradition made Twist style. Chocolate cakes filled with creamy vanilla frosting and dipped in chocolate chips Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, Soy lecithin, may contain Sesame.
Raspberry Cream Cheese Cupcake
Allergens: Dairy, Egg, may contain Sesame.
Munchables
Twist Brownie Ends
Free2B Chocolate Cups (1.4 oz)
Free2B Chocolate Sunflower Butter Cups (4.2 oz bag)
4.2 oz of Sunflower Butter Mini Cups
Free2B Dark Chocolate Sunflower Cups (4.2 oz bag)
Rice Crispy, Birthday Cake
Rice Crispy, Original
Yum Choco Yums
Yum Licorice Black
Yum Licorice Pomegranate
Yum Licorice Strawberry
Breads
Specialty Breads
Rolls
Tea Cakes & Tea Breads
Banana Tea Bread
A guest favorite made into a smaller sized tea bread. We use fresh bananas, eggs, Vietnamese cinnamon and other spices to make a flavorful year round treat. Perfect for breakfast with cheese or as an afternoon snack. Allergens: Egg. Contains: Cornstarch
Cinnamon Swirl Crumb Cake (whole)
Cakes
Case Cakes
Candles & Cake Toppers
3012xx Glitter Number Candles (each)
302260 Happy Birthday Letters
302263 Train Candles
302264 Airplane Candles
302270 Baseball Mitt
302272 Soccer Ball
302600 Happy Birthday Letters
302630 Puppy Candles (6 pack)
302665 Cupcake Candles (6 pack)
302675 Sports Candles 9 pack
303990 Animal Print 2 3/4" Candles (24 pack)
304102 Pink 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)
304103 Yellow 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)
304104 Blue 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)
304106 Purple 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)
304107 Green 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)
304109 Orange 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)
304205 Multi Straight Colors 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)
304209 Black & White 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)
304300 Birthday Candles 5 1/2" Assorted Colors (16 pack)
304309 Neon Spiral 3 1/2" Candles (16 pack)
304315 Rainbow Dot 3 1/2" Candles (16 pack)
304318 Gold Spiral 16 candles
304319 Silver Spiral 16 candles
305675 Birthday Candles 4" Assorted Colors (16 pack)
3088xx Crazy Number Candle (each)
Fun to be 1
Twist@Home
Morning Treats
Cinnamon Rolls (8 pack)
Eight of our cinnamon rolls ready to heat, glaze while warm, and share. Allergens: Coconutmilk (glaze only), Egg, may contain Sesame. Directions: Remove from packaging. Bake in a preheated 350F oven for about 15 minutes or until hot and golden. Remove from oven and turn over onto a plate so the gooey sauce is on top. Let cool for 5 min. Drizzle or spread included vanilla glaze and enjoy.
Ham & Cheese Pinwheel (6 pack)
Six of our full-sized ham & cheese pinwheels. Thaw, Heat and Serve. Perfect any time of the day! Allergens: Dairy, Egg, may contain Sesame.
Lemon Blueberry Scone (4 pack)
Frozen & Unbaked. A four pack of our Blueberry scones are enhanced with lemon zest and a crunchy lemon sugar crust. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, may contain Sesame.
Ham, Red Pepper & Cheddar Scones (4 pack)
Four frozen and unbaked savory scones ready for you to Bake at Home. Top with included cheese. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Dairy, Egg, may contain Sesame.
Oven Ready
Cheese Steak Pinwheels (4 each)
Our popular pinwheel now filled with thin steak strips, mozzarella and parmesan, and topped with garlic butter. Great by itself or as a hearty bread addition to any meal. Try it with our Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce for a perfect combo! Allergens: Dairy, Egg, may contain Sesame.
Chicken Pot Pie 9"
A double crusted pie filled with all white meat poached chicken, onions, carrots, celery and gravy. Sold frozen and unbaked. Best to thaw before baking. Pre-heat oven at 350 F. Brush with a beaten egg. Places on parchment lined cookie sheet. Bake for approx. 35-40 minutes until golden brown. Allergens: Egg, may contain Sesame.
Chicken Tenders
Six supersized chicken tenders hand breaded in our housemade bread crumbs. Sold uncooked and frozen, cook at home using our easy directions for a quick appetizer or meal. Pair with one of our dipping sauces, or use your own favorite! Allergens: Egg, may contain Sesame.
Meatballs (6 pack)
6 large meatballs slow roasted in marinara ready to heat and serve over pasta, or make a meatball pizza by adding our flatbread. Dinner made easy during this busy holiday season. Allergens: Egg, may contain Sesame. KEEP FROZEN - BAKE FROM FROZEN. Place container on baking sheet and bake in a pre-heated 350 degree F oven for approx 45 minutes until meatballs are cooked thoroughly to 165 degrees. F.
Turkey Chili
Ground turkey, our house-made Sofrito (made with sweet and slightly spicy Cubanelle Peppers, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and other goodies) white and black beans, tomatoes, and spices make up this flavorful chili. Great when paired with our corn bread for an easy mid-winter meal. Allergens: May contain Sesame.
Flour & Mixes
Twist Real Deal Flour
We're offering the same flour we use in our award winning bakery for you to use at home. Use one for one in your family favorite recipes. 2 pounds. Contains Xanthan Gum. Allergens: None
Pancake Mix
Our very own pancake mix not found anywhere else! Sold in one pound containers, you add milk of choice, eggs and vanilla to make approximately 12 pancakes. Directions included to make them VEGAN (and just as delicious!). Make our popular pancakes at home. 1 pound. Recipe on package. Allergens: None noted in mix. Contains: Cornstarch.
Coffee Beans & Tea Leaves
Dark Roast Coffee Beans
One Pound of our small-batch coffee beans ground or whole
Light Roast Coffee Beans
One Pound of our small-batch coffee beans ground or whole
Espresso Coffee Beans
One Pound of our small-batch coffee beans ground or whole
Decaf Espresso Coffee Beans
One Pound of our small-batch coffee beans ground or whole
Twist Coffee Mug
Jasmine Tea Leaves (1 oz)
Retail Items
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Meet Santa Sun 12/18 8:30am-12pm. Come in and enjoy!
30 Milliston Rd, Millis, MA 02054