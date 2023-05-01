Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Twist Bakery and Cafe - Millis

754 Reviews

$$

30 Milliston Rd

Millis, MA 02054

Popular Items

The Handheld

The Handheld

$7.00

The Handheld is served on our Bulkie Roll stacked with 2 slices of Bacon and Egg cooked to order, and Your Choice of Cheese. Add toppings to customize yours! Contains Dairy (if ordered with dairy cheese) and eggs. For Dairy Free option, order DF Cheese or No Cheese. May contain Sesame.

Twistie Cupcake

Twistie Cupcake

$4.00

A customer favorite! Chocolate cupcake filled with our marshmallow filling, dipped in dark chocolate ganache, and topped with a vanilla swirl or decorated for the season. Allergens: Coconut, Egg, Soy Lecithin, may contain Sesame.

Honey's Spicy Chicken Bowl

Honey's Spicy Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Quinoa, Arugula, Chickpea Salad, Cucumbers, Sweet & Spicy Chicken with our house-made Garlic Herb Drizzle. Allergens: Egg, may contain Sesame.

Food Menu

Brunch

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$13.00

Two soft corn Tortillas filled with scrambled Eggs, Your Choice of Cheese, Bacon, our house-made Pico de Gallo, Avocado and Arugula. Allergens: Dairy, Egg, may contain Sesame.

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$14.00

Our Breakfast Bowl has a Quinoa base with Roasted Red Peppers, Avocado, Arugula, Tomatoes, crispy bacon and Chickpea Salad topped with a Sunny-side up Egg. Allergens: Egg, may contain Sesame.

Veggie Avocado Toast

Veggie Avocado Toast

$12.00

Slow Roasted Grape Tomatoes, Arugula and Avocado on our house-made Toast. Allergens: Egg, may contain Sesame.

Avocado Toast, Bacon & Egg

Avocado Toast, Bacon & Egg

$11.00

Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Bacon, and Avocado served on our house-made Toast. Allergens: Egg, may contain Sesame.

The Traditional

The Traditional

$9.00

The Traditional breakfast includes 2 Eggs cooked to order, 2 sides of Bacon or 1 house-made sausage patty, Toast served with our house-made jam. Allergens: Egg, may contain Sesame.

3 Egg Omelette

3 Egg Omelette

$14.00

Our 3-Egg Omelette is filled with Bacon, Cheddar, Sauteed Garlic Spinach, and topped with Avocado and Pico de Gallo. Served with Toast. Allergens: Dairy (when ordered with cheddar cheese) and Egg, may contain Sesame. For Dairy Free option, order Dairy Free Cheese or no cheese.

The Handheld

The Handheld

$7.00

The Handheld is served on our Bulkie Roll stacked with 2 slices of Bacon and Egg cooked to order, and Your Choice of Cheese. Add toppings to customize yours! Contains Dairy (if ordered with dairy cheese) and eggs. For Dairy Free option, order DF Cheese or No Cheese. May contain Sesame.

Strawberry Hot Cakes

Strawberry Hot Cakes

$14.00

Three pancakes layered with pastry cream, topped with whole strawberry sauce & a dollop of coconut whipped cream for an indulgent any time treat. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, may contain Sesame.

3 Stack

3 Stack

$12.00

3 Pancakes served with Real Maple Syrup. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, may contain Sesame.

Strawberry 2 Stack Plus

Strawberry 2 Stack Plus

$15.00

Two pancakes layered with pastry cream, topped with whole strawberry sauce & a dollop of coconut whipped cream for an indulgent any time treat. Served with 2 eggs and 2 slices of bacon or 1 sausage patty. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, may contain Sesame.

2 Stack Plus

2 Stack Plus

$13.00

Our 2 Stack Plus includes 2 Pancakes, 2 Eggs cooked to order, 2 slices of Bacon, Real Maple Syrup. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, may contain Sesame.

Strawberry Just the Toast

Strawberry Just the Toast

$14.00

Two thick cut slices of house made bread dipped in egg custard and grilled. Layered with vanilla pastry cream, strawberry sauce, and coconut whipped cream. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, may contain Sesame.

Just the Toast

$12.00

2 pieces of thick sliced bread, dipped in egg custard and grilled. Topped with powdered sugar and served with Real Maple Syrup. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, may contain Sesame.

Strawberry French Toast Breakfast

Strawberry French Toast Breakfast

$15.00

Two regular slices of our house made bread dipped in egg custard and grilled. Layered with vanilla pastry cream, strawberry sauce, and coconut whipped cream. Served with your choice of egg and bacon. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, may contain Sesame.

French Toast Breakfast

$13.00

Thick cut bread, dipped in egg custard and grilled. Served with your choice of eggs and bacon. Served with Real Maple Syrup. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, may contain Sesame.

Sandwiches

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado Panini

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado Panini

$13.00

Crispy bacon paired with tomatoes, crunchy romaine, avocado, and mayo. A lunch classic! Allergens: Egg, may contain Sesame.

Caesar's Quesadilla

Caesar's Quesadilla

$14.00

Our Crispy Chicken, Mixed Greens, Parmesan, and Caesar drizzle. Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Sesame.

Ham Florentine Sandwich

Ham Florentine Sandwich

$12.00

Twist's freshly toasted bulkie roll layered with ham and swiss cheese, crisp bacon, fresh spinach and tomato finished with roasted red peppers and our house-made dijonaise spread. Allergens: Dairy, Egg, may contain Sesame.

Turkey Florentine Sandwich

Turkey Florentine Sandwich

$12.00

Twist's freshly toasted bulkie roll layered with all natural smoked turkey and swiss cheese, crisp bacon, fresh spinach and tomato finished with roasted red peppers and our house-made dairy-free dijonaise. spread. Allergens: Dairy, Egg, may contain Sesame.

Italian Chicken Panini

Italian Chicken Panini

$14.00

Crispy Chicken, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Arugula drizzled with our Balsamic Glaze. Allergens: Dairy, Egg, may contain Sesame.

Meatball Panini

Meatball Panini

$15.00

Housemade meatballs slow cooked for hours in our own marinara, Topped with mozzarella, parmesan and provolone and grilled till golden. Allergens: Dairy, Eggs, may contain Sesame.

Pico Quesadilla

Pico Quesadilla

$15.00

Our Crispy Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Avocado & Pico de Gallo. Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Sesame.

Pulled Pork Cuban

Pulled Pork Cuban

$15.00

House roasted pulled pork mixed with our BBQ sauce, served on grilled sandwich bread, layered with swiss cheese, ham, housemade pickles and drizzed with mustard. Dairy Free Available. Allergens: Dairy, Egg, may contain Sesame.

Sweet & Spicy Panini

Sweet & Spicy Panini

$14.00

Crispy Sweet & Spicy Chicken, Provolone, Spinach with our house-made Spicy Honey dipping sauce. Allergens: Dairy, Egg, may contain Sesame.

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Ultimate Grilled Cheese - Four cheeses create a creamy grilled cheese. Make it your own using our toppings menu. Allergens: Dairy, Egg, may contain Sesame..

Vegan Quesadilla

Vegan Quesadilla

$13.00

Dairy Free Cheese (or cheddar), chickpea & corn salad, roasted red peppers, fresh spinach, avocado & pico de gallo on a crispy tortilla. Allergens: Sesame.

Burgers

Angus Smashed Burger

Angus Smashed Burger

$11.00

Angus Smashed Burger served on our Bulkie Roll with Lettuce and Tomato. Allergens: Egg, may contain Sesame.

Chicken Burger

Chicken Burger

$12.00

Our Crispy Chicken served on our grilled bulkie roll, with creamy mayo, lettuce and tomato. Allergens: Egg, may contain Sesame.

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$15.00

Breakfast Burger served on our own Bulkie Roll with Bacon, Cheddar cheese, Tomato, Arugula, and a sunnyside-up Egg. Allergens: Dairy, Egg, may contain Sesame.

Sides

Cottage Fries (with HouseMade Ketchup)

$6.00

Our specially seasoned potatoes with red onions & red and green peppers. Served with our HouseMade ketchup seasoned with peppers, onions, garlic and fennel. A perfect combination anytime of the day. Allergens: None Noted.

Toast (Side)

$3.00

One Egg Your Style

$2.25

Two Eggs Your Style

$3.00

Add Bacon - 2 slices (side)

$3.00

Avocado (side)

$2.50

Add Sausage (Side)

$5.00

Add Chicken (side)

$6.00

Add Angus Burger Patty (side)

$6.00

Syrup

$1.00+

Half Green Salad (side salad)

$4.50

Chickpea Salad

$2.50+

Cucumber & Dip

$2.50
BBQ Chips

BBQ Chips

$2.00

Deep River BBQ Chips (2 oz)

Rosemary Olive Oil Chips

Rosemary Olive Oil Chips

$2.00

Deep River Rosemary Olive Oil chips (2 oz)

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$2.00

Deep River Salt & Vinegar Chips (2 oz)

Sea Salt Chips

Sea Salt Chips

$2.00

Deep River Sea Salt chips (2 oz)

Sweet Maui Onion Chips

Sweet Maui Onion Chips

$2.00

Deep River Sweet Maui Onion Chips (2 oz)

Cocowhip Side (2 oz)

$2.75

Bowls

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Organic Greens, Crispy Chicken, Parmesan, Herbed Croutons, and Caesar dressing. Allergens: Dairy, Egg, may contain Sesame.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$10.00

Greens, Spinach, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Seasonal Fruit & Croutons. Allergens: Egg, may contain Sesame.

Honey's Spicy Chicken Bowl

Honey's Spicy Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Quinoa, Arugula, Chickpea Salad, Cucumbers, Sweet & Spicy Chicken with our house-made Garlic Herb Drizzle. Allergens: Egg, may contain Sesame.

Pulled Pork Quinoa Bowl

$14.00

Quinoa with pulled pork, corn & chickpea salad, cucumbers, avocado, arugula & sunnyside up egg. Drizzled with chipotle aioli. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, may contain Sesame.

Kids Meals

Kids Bacon & Egg

$6.00

One scrambled egg and two slices of bacon. Allergens: Egg

Kids Strawberry Pancakes

$7.00

3 kids sized pancakes served with our house-made Strawberry sauce. Add 2 slices of Bacon and 1 Egg for $3.00. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. This item is dairy free

Kids Pancakes

$6.00

3 kids sized pancakes served with Real Maple Syrup. Add 2 slices of Bacon and 1 Egg for $3.00. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg.

Kids Strawberry French Toast

$7.00

Kids sized portion of French Toast served with our house-made Strawberry Sauce. Add 2 slices of Bacon and 1 Egg for $3.00. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. This item is dairy free

Kids French Toast

$6.00

Kids sized portion of French Toast served with Real Maple Syrup. Add 2 slices of Bacon and 1 Egg for $3.00. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

Drink Menu

Hot Coffees

Decaf

$2.25+Out of stock

Substitute Decaf Americano's

Light Roast

$2.25+

Dark Roast

$2.25+Out of stock

Espresso

$2.75

A double shot of our rich espresso.

Americano

$3.00+Out of stock

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Iced Coffees

Coffee

$3.50+

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.25+

Americano

$3.00+Out of stock

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Cinnamon Bun Shaken Espresso Latte

$5.50+

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.50+

Caramel Latte

$5.50+

Caramel Macchiato

$6.00+

Cafe Mocha

$5.50+

London Fog

$6.00+

Snickerdoodle Latte

$5.50+

Vanilla Latte

$5.50+

Hot Tea

English Breakfast Tea

$3.00

Earl Grey (Organic) Tea

$3.00

Chai Spice Tea (Mark's Chai)

$3.00

Jasmine Green Tea

$3.00

Decaf English breakfast

$3.00

Herbal Chai Tea (Decaf)

$3.00

Herbal Chamomile Tea (Decaf)

$3.00

Rooibos (Decaf)

$3.00

Hot Lattes

Cafe Latte

$3.75+

Cafe Mocha

$4.50+

Caramel Latte

$5.25+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.75+

London Fog

$5.50+

Snickerdoodle Latte

$4.50+

Vanilla Latte

$4.50+

Iced Teas

Black Tea

$3.25+

Green Tea

$3.25+

Shaken Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.75+

Steamers

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Vanilla Steamer

$3.75+

Cinnamon Steamer

$3.75+

Housemade Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$4.00+

Lemonade

$4.50+

Skim Milk

$3.00+

Whole Milk

$3.00+

Arnold Palmer

$4.00+

Grab & Go Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.25

Simply Orange Juice

$3.25

Simply Orange Juice 11.5oz

Hint

$2.25

Flavors we often carry are Mango, Lemon Blueberry, Blackberry.

Honest Kids

$1.00

Flavors we often carry are Berry Lemonade, and Super Fruit Punch

Izze Blackberry 12 oz Bottle

$2.75

Izze Clementine 12 oz Bottle

$2.75

Maine Root Beer

$2.50

Poland Springs Water

$2.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling 8.45 oz

$2.25

Polar Black Cherry Vanilla

$2.50

Polar Passionfruit Blueberrry

$2.50Out of stock

Polar Pomegranate

$2.50

Polar Rasp Lime Selzer

$2.50

Polar Rasp Limoncello

$2.50

Poppi Ginger Lime

$3.25
Poppi Raspberry Rose

Poppi Raspberry Rose

$3.25
Poppi Strawberry Lemon

Poppi Strawberry Lemon

$3.25

Bubbles with benefits!

Pressed Coco Water

Pressed Coco Water

$3.75

Pastries

Muffins, Scones & More

Cinnamon Swirl Crumb Cake slice

$5.75Out of stock

Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, may contain Sesame.

Rustic Apple Tart

$4.25

Our flaky pie crust filled with warm cinnamon apples and baked open faced. Lightly drizzled with vanilla bean glaze. Allergens: Egg, may contain Sesame.

Ham & Cheese Pinwheel (each)

Ham & Cheese Pinwheel (each)

$4.50

A single serving of our ham & cheese pinwheel pastry. Allergens: Dairy, Egg, may contain Sesame.

Lemon Pound Bundt Cake

Lemon Pound Bundt Cake

$6.50

A guest favorite made into a smaller single bundt cake. Filled with fresh lemon zest and juice to allow the clean flavor to shine! Topped with lemon glaze. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, may contain Sesame.

Lemon Blueberry Scone

$4.50

Our Blueberry scone is enhanced with lemon zest and a crunchy lemon sugar crust. Allergens: Coconut, Egg, may contain Sesame.

Maple Bacon Cheddar Scone

$4.75

Our savory scone with crumbled bacon and Vermont cheddar glaze with maple glaze. Allergens: Dairy, Egg, may contain Sesame.

Apple Crumb Muffin

$3.00

Allergens: May contain Sesame.

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.75

We use fresh bananas and dark chocolate chips to make this customer favorite! Allergens: Egg, Soy Lecithin, may contain Sesame.

Blueberry Muffin

$2.75

A morning classic - filled with blueberries and with lemony notes. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, may contain Sesame.

Corn Muffin

Corn Muffin

$2.75Out of stock

Our soft and slightly sweet corn muffin makes a great breakfast, add on to soup, or as a warm roll for dinner. Allergens: Coconut, Egg, may contain Sesame.

Baked Yesterday Muffins Or Scones

$6.00Out of stock

A two-pack of yesterday's muffins. Still delicious as is, or warm for a special treat. Depending on the items selected they may contain, Coconut, Dairy, Egg, Cornstarch. Call the Cafe, if needing clarification.

Cheese Steak Pinwheels (each)

Cheese Steak Pinwheels (each)

$6.00Out of stock

Our popular pinwheel now filled with thin steak strips, mozzarella and parmesan, and topped with garlic butter. Great by itself or as a hearty bread addition to any meal. Allergens: Dairy, Egg, may contain Sesame.

Cookies and Bars

Day & Night Brownie

Day & Night Brownie

$3.50

Allergens: Coconut, Egg, Soy Lecithin, may contain Sesame.

Lemon Square

Lemon Square

$4.50

Our very popular lemon square cut into an individual serving size. Shortbread crust filled with lemon custard. Allergens: Egg, may contain Sesame.

That's My Jam Bar

That's My Jam Bar

$3.75

A shortbread cookie base topped with oat, chocolate chip crumble - drizzled with raspberry jam! Allergens: Soy Lecithin, may contain Sesame.

Wonder Bar

Wonder Bar

$4.00

A layered bar with a cookie crumb base.  Our bakers get creative with each batch.  Fillings may may include coconut, chocolate chips, dried fruit and/or white chocolate or other items that they are inspired by and then topped with sweetened condensed milk and baked.  We wonder what delicious flavors they were inspired by today! Allergens: Coconut, Dairy, Egg, Soy Lecithin.

Birthday Cake Cookie (single)

Birthday Cake Cookie (single)

$3.50

Allergens: Coconut, Egg, may contain Sesame.

Chocolate Chip Cookie (each)

$3.00

Our Classic Chocolate chip cookie made with premium dark chocolate chips. Allergens: Egg, Soy Lecithin, may contain Sesame.

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Allergens: Egg, may contain Sesame.

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Allergens: Soy Lecithin, may contain Sesame.

Cinnamon Bites (6 pack)

$7.00

A six pack of our crispy, buttery, vegan cookie baked and then dipped in Vietnamese cinnamon sugar. A best seller, everyone enjoys this cookie! Allergens: may contain Sesame.

Raspberry Thumbprint (6 pack)

$7.50

A six pack of our crispy, buttery, vegan cookie filled with raspberry jam from France. A best seller, everyone enjoys this cookie! Allergens: may contain Sesame.

Cake Slices

Carrot Cake Slice

$8.50

We've made our very popular carrot cake (made with pineapple and coconut) into a single layer. Frosted with rum frosting and decorated with piped carrots. Allergens: Coconut, EggAllergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, may contain Sesame. Frosting contains alcohol.

Death by Chocolate Cake Slice

$8.50

Vanilla Funfetti Cake Slice

$8.50

2 layers vegan vanilla cake filled with vanilla frosting and all natural sprinkles and frosted with vanilla frosting and topped more sprinkles. Allergens: May contain Sesame.

Cheesecakes & Parfaits

Carrot Cake Cheesecake

$6.00

Cupcakes & Whoopie Pies

Chocolate Cupcake

$4.00

Our classic chocolate cupcake topped with chocolate frosting. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, may contain Sesame.

Cookie Butter Cupcake

Cookie Butter Cupcake

$4.50

Our chocolate cupcake filled with cookie butter and topped with cookie butter frosting. Drizzled with dark chocolate. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, Soy Lecithin, may contain Sesame.

Twistie Cupcake

Twistie Cupcake

$4.00

A customer favorite! Chocolate cupcake filled with our marshmallow filling, dipped in dark chocolate ganache, and topped with a vanilla swirl or decorated for the season. Allergens: Coconut, Egg, Soy Lecithin, may contain Sesame.

Vanilla Bean Cupcake

$4.00

A classic Vanilla cupcake, topped with vanilla bean frosting. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, may contain Sesame.

Seasonal Vanilla Cupcake Vegan

$4.50

Our vegan vanilla cupcake frosted and decorated with seasonal themes. Allergens: may contain Sesame.

Chocolate Cake Pop

$3.00

Our chocolate cake mixed with our "so delicious" chocolate frosting enrobed in a crunchy semi sweet chocolate coating. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, Soy Lecithin, may contain Sesame.

Vanilla Cake Pop

$3.00

Our vanilla cake mixed with our vanilla frosting enrobed in a crunchy semi sweet chocolate coating. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, Soy Lecithin, may contain Sesame.

Cookie Dough Cake Pop

$3.00

Our vegan cookie dough enrobed in a crunchy semi sweet chocolate coating. Allergens: Soy Lecithin, may contain Sesame.

Whoopie Pies, Mini w/ ChocChips

$3.50

A New England tradition made Twist style. Chocolate cakes filled with creamy vanilla frosting and dipped in chocolate chips Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, Soy lecithin, may contain Sesame.

Raspberry Cream Cheese Cupcake

Raspberry Cream Cheese Cupcake

$4.50

Allergens: Dairy, Egg, may contain Sesame.

Munchables

Twist Brownie Ends

Twist Brownie Ends

$8.00Out of stock
Free2B Chocolate Cups (1.4 oz)

Free2B Chocolate Cups (1.4 oz)

$2.75Out of stock
Free2B Chocolate Sunflower Butter Cups (4.2 oz bag)

Free2B Chocolate Sunflower Butter Cups (4.2 oz bag)

$6.00

4.2 oz of Sunflower Butter Mini Cups

Free2B Dark Chocolate Sunflower Cups (4.2 oz bag)

$6.00
Rice Crispy, Birthday Cake

Rice Crispy, Birthday Cake

$1.50Out of stock
Rice Crispy, Original

Rice Crispy, Original

$1.50Out of stock
Yum Choco Yums

Yum Choco Yums

$5.50
Yum Licorice Black

Yum Licorice Black

$5.50

Yum Licorice Pomegranate

$5.50

Yum Licorice Strawberry

$5.50

Breads

Specialty Breads

Twist Loaf

Twist Loaf

$15.00Out of stock

Our soft & delicious hand made bread perfect for sandwiches, french-toast, as well as your morning toast. It's missing the allergens, but not the flavor and texture you expect! Allergens: Egg, may contain Sesame.

Rolls

Bulkie Rolls (4 pack)

Bulkie Rolls (4 pack)

$7.00Out of stock

A 4-pack of our traditional sandwich rolls for making the perfect breakfast or lunch sandwich. Allergens: Egg, may contain Sesame.

English Muffins (6 pack)

$8.50

Allergens: Egg, may contain Sesame.

Tea Cakes & Tea Breads

Banana Tea Bread

$14.00

A guest favorite made into a smaller sized tea bread. We use fresh bananas, eggs, Vietnamese cinnamon and other spices to make a flavorful year round treat. Perfect for breakfast with cheese or as an afternoon snack. Allergens: Egg. Contains: Cornstarch

Cinnamon Swirl Crumb Cake (whole)

$28.00Out of stock

Cakes

Case Cakes

6" Strawberry Shortcake Cake

$60.00
8" Chocolate Birthday Cake

8" Chocolate Birthday Cake

$65.00
8" Vegan Celebration Cake

8" Vegan Celebration Cake

$65.00

An 8" square 2 layer vegan vanilla cake filled with vanilla frosting and all natural sprinkles and frosted with vanilla frosting and topped more sprinkles. Allergens: May contain Sesame.

Candles & Cake Toppers

3012xx Glitter Number Candles (each)

3012xx Glitter Number Candles (each)

302260 Happy Birthday Letters

302260 Happy Birthday Letters

$6.00
302263 Train Candles

302263 Train Candles

$6.00Out of stock
302264 Airplane Candles

302264 Airplane Candles

$6.00
302270 Baseball Mitt

302270 Baseball Mitt

$6.00
302272 Soccer Ball

302272 Soccer Ball

$6.00
302600 Happy Birthday Letters

302600 Happy Birthday Letters

$6.00
302630 Puppy Candles (6 pack)

302630 Puppy Candles (6 pack)

$6.00
302665 Cupcake Candles (6 pack)

302665 Cupcake Candles (6 pack)

$6.00
302675 Sports Candles 9 pack

302675 Sports Candles 9 pack

$6.00
303990 Animal Print 2 3/4" Candles (24 pack)

303990 Animal Print 2 3/4" Candles (24 pack)

$4.00Out of stock
304102 Pink 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

304102 Pink 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

$4.00
304103 Yellow 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

304103 Yellow 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

$4.00Out of stock
304104 Blue 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

304104 Blue 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

$4.00Out of stock
304106 Purple 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

304106 Purple 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

$4.00Out of stock
304107 Green 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

304107 Green 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

$4.00Out of stock
304109 Orange 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

304109 Orange 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

$4.00Out of stock
304205 Multi Straight Colors 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

304205 Multi Straight Colors 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

$4.00Out of stock
304209 Black & White 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

304209 Black & White 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

$4.00Out of stock
304300 Birthday Candles 5 1/2" Assorted Colors (16 pack)

304300 Birthday Candles 5 1/2" Assorted Colors (16 pack)

$6.00Out of stock
304309 Neon Spiral 3 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

304309 Neon Spiral 3 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

$4.50Out of stock
304315 Rainbow Dot 3 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

304315 Rainbow Dot 3 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

$4.50Out of stock
304318 Gold Spiral 16 candles

304318 Gold Spiral 16 candles

$4.50
304319 Silver Spiral 16 candles

304319 Silver Spiral 16 candles

$4.50
305675 Birthday Candles 4" Assorted Colors (16 pack)

305675 Birthday Candles 4" Assorted Colors (16 pack)

$6.00Out of stock

3088xx Crazy Number Candle (each)

$2.00
Fun to be 1

Fun to be 1

$4.00

Twist@Home

Morning Treats

Cinnamon Rolls (8 pack)

$14.00

Eight of our cinnamon rolls ready to heat, glaze while warm, and share. Allergens: Coconutmilk (glaze only), Egg, may contain Sesame. Directions: Remove from packaging. Bake in a preheated 350F oven for about 15 minutes or until hot and golden. Remove from oven and turn over onto a plate so the gooey sauce is on top. Let cool for 5 min. Drizzle or spread included vanilla glaze and enjoy.

Ham & Cheese Pinwheel (6 pack)

Ham & Cheese Pinwheel (6 pack)

$24.00

Six of our full-sized ham & cheese pinwheels. Thaw, Heat and Serve. Perfect any time of the day! Allergens: Dairy, Egg, may contain Sesame.

Lemon Blueberry Scone (4 pack)

$18.00

Frozen & Unbaked. A four pack of our Blueberry scones are enhanced with lemon zest and a crunchy lemon sugar crust. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, may contain Sesame.

Ham, Red Pepper & Cheddar Scones (4 pack)

$20.00Out of stock

Four frozen and unbaked savory scones ready for you to Bake at Home. Top with included cheese. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Dairy, Egg, may contain Sesame.

Oven Ready

Cheese Steak Pinwheels (4 each)

Cheese Steak Pinwheels (4 each)

$24.00Out of stock

Our popular pinwheel now filled with thin steak strips, mozzarella and parmesan, and topped with garlic butter. Great by itself or as a hearty bread addition to any meal. Try it with our Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce for a perfect combo! Allergens: Dairy, Egg, may contain Sesame.

Chicken Pot Pie 9"

Chicken Pot Pie 9"

$35.00

A double crusted pie filled with all white meat poached chicken, onions, carrots, celery and gravy. Sold frozen and unbaked. Best to thaw before baking. Pre-heat oven at 350 F. Brush with a beaten egg. Places on parchment lined cookie sheet. Bake for approx. 35-40 minutes until golden brown. Allergens: Egg, may contain Sesame.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$20.00

Six supersized chicken tenders hand breaded in our housemade bread crumbs. Sold uncooked and frozen, cook at home using our easy directions for a quick appetizer or meal. Pair with one of our dipping sauces, or use your own favorite! Allergens: Egg, may contain Sesame.

Meatballs (6 pack)

Meatballs (6 pack)

$30.00

6 large meatballs slow roasted in marinara ready to heat and serve over pasta, or make a meatball pizza by adding our flatbread. Dinner made easy during this busy holiday season. Allergens: Egg, may contain Sesame. KEEP FROZEN - BAKE FROM FROZEN. Place container on baking sheet and bake in a pre-heated 350 degree F oven for approx 45 minutes until meatballs are cooked thoroughly to 165 degrees. F.

Turkey Chili

Turkey Chili

$24.00

Ground turkey, our house-made Sofrito (made with sweet and slightly spicy Cubanelle Peppers, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and other goodies) white and black beans, tomatoes, and spices make up this flavorful chili. Great when paired with our corn bread for an easy mid-winter meal. Allergens: May contain Sesame.

Flour & Mixes

Twist Real Deal Flour

Twist Real Deal Flour

$10.00+

We're offering the same flour we use in our award winning bakery for you to use at home. Use one for one in your family favorite recipes. 2 pounds. Contains Xanthan Gum. Allergens: None

Pancake Mix

$8.00

Our very own pancake mix not found anywhere else! Sold in one pound containers, you add milk of choice, eggs and vanilla to make approximately 12 pancakes. Directions included to make them VEGAN (and just as delicious!). Make our popular pancakes at home. 1 pound. Recipe on package. Allergens: None noted in mix. Contains: Cornstarch.

Coffee Beans & Tea Leaves

Dark Roast Coffee Beans

$18.00

One Pound of our small-batch coffee beans ground or whole

Light Roast Coffee Beans

$18.00

One Pound of our small-batch coffee beans ground or whole

Espresso Coffee Beans

$18.00

One Pound of our small-batch coffee beans ground or whole

Decaf Espresso Coffee Beans

$18.00

One Pound of our small-batch coffee beans ground or whole

Twist Coffee Mug

$12.00

Jasmine Tea Leaves (1 oz)

$5.00

Retail Items

Candles & Cake Toppers

303990 Animal Print 2 3/4" Candles (24 pack)

303990 Animal Print 2 3/4" Candles (24 pack)

$4.00Out of stock
304102 Pink 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

304102 Pink 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

$4.00
304103 Yellow 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

304103 Yellow 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

$4.00Out of stock
304104 Blue 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

304104 Blue 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

$4.00Out of stock
304106 Purple 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

304106 Purple 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

$4.00Out of stock
304107 Green 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

304107 Green 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

$4.00Out of stock
304109 Orange 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

304109 Orange 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

$4.00Out of stock
304205 Multi Straight Colors 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

304205 Multi Straight Colors 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

$4.00Out of stock
304209 Black & White 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

304209 Black & White 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

$4.00Out of stock
304300 Birthday Candles 5 1/2" Assorted Colors (16 pack)

304300 Birthday Candles 5 1/2" Assorted Colors (16 pack)

$6.00Out of stock
304309 Neon Spiral 3 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

304309 Neon Spiral 3 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

$4.50Out of stock
304315 Rainbow Dot 3 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

304315 Rainbow Dot 3 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

$4.50Out of stock
305675 Birthday Candles 4" Assorted Colors (16 pack)

305675 Birthday Candles 4" Assorted Colors (16 pack)

$6.00Out of stock
302665 Cupcake Candles (6 pack)

302665 Cupcake Candles (6 pack)

$6.00
3012xx Glitter Number Candles (each)

3012xx Glitter Number Candles (each)

Grad Cupcake Toppers

Grad Cupcake Toppers

$5.00Out of stock
Ugly Sweater Cupcake Topper

Ugly Sweater Cupcake Topper

$9.00Out of stock

6 festive Ugly Sweater cupcake toppers

Santa Cupcake Topper

Santa Cupcake Topper

$9.00Out of stock

6 festive Holly Jolly Santa cupcake toppers

Penguin Cupcake Topper

Penguin Cupcake Topper

$9.00Out of stock

6 festive Penguin cupcake toppers

Reindeer Cupcake Topper

Reindeer Cupcake Topper

$9.00Out of stock

6 festive Reindeer cupcake toppers

Gingerbread Man Cupcake Topper

Gingerbread Man Cupcake Topper

$18.00Out of stock

12 festive Gingerbread Men cupcake toppers

Honey

Local Honey

$12.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Meet Santa Sun 12/18 8:30am-12pm. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

30 Milliston Rd, Millis, MA 02054

Directions

Gallery
Twist Bakery and Cafe image
Twist Bakery and Cafe image
Twist Bakery and Cafe image
Twist Bakery and Cafe image

