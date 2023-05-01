Twist Bakery and Cafe - Millis

Cinnamon Rolls (8 pack)

$14.00

Eight of our cinnamon rolls ready to heat, glaze while warm, and share. Allergens: Coconutmilk (glaze only), Egg, may contain Sesame. Directions: Remove from packaging. Bake in a preheated 350F oven for about 15 minutes or until hot and golden. Remove from oven and turn over onto a plate so the gooey sauce is on top. Let cool for 5 min. Drizzle or spread included vanilla glaze and enjoy.