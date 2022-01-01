Persimmon imageView gallery
American
Salad
Seafood

Persimmon 401-432-7422

414 Reviews

$$$

99 Hope Street

Providence, RI 02906

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bolognese
Black Spaghetti
Gem Salad

Vegetable/Salad/Snacks

Plastic Cutlery

Gem Salad

Gem Salad

$10.00

Salad of little gem lettuce, bacon ‘bits’, chives, breadcrumb, cured yolk, creamy vinaigrette. *Can be prepared gluten-free/Vegan.

Take Home Deviled Eggs

Take Home Deviled Eggs

$18.00

1/2 dozen deviled eggs, smoked trout mousse, smoked trout roe, dill. *Gluten-free/Pescatarian.

Truffle Beignets

Truffle Beignets

$11.00

Black truffle and taleggio cheese 'beignets', truffle aioli. 5 per order *Vegetarian.

Croquettes

Croquettes

$9.00

Braised green croquetes, dijonaise sauce. 4 per order. *Vegetarian.

Brandade Fritters

Brandade Fritters

$12.00

Crispy brandade fritters, ravigote sauce. 5 per order. *Pescatarian.

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$9.00

Salad of roasted and smoked beets, Asian pear, pickled persimmon, mint. *Gluten-free/Vegetarian/can be prepared vegan.

Tempura Squash

Tempura Squash

$12.00

Tempura Delicata squash, stracciatella cheese, green apple, cider glaze, crunchy seeds. Vegetarian/Gluten-free.

Cotechino

$12.00

House pork Cotechino sausage wrapped in puff pastry, parsnip, pickled apple, pork jus.

Pasta and Grains

Plastic Cutlery

Black Spaghetti

Black Spaghetti

$15.00

Black spaghetti, bottarga di muggine, chili flakes, breadcrumbs, almond oil. *Pescatarian/can be made nut-free.

Bolognese

Bolognese

$15.00

Spaghetti Bolognese, Parmigiano-Reggiano. *Can be prepared with gluten-free spaghetti.

Risotto

$60.00

Carnaroli risotto, beech mushrooms, sunny-side egg, white Alba truffle. *Gluten-free/made with veal stock.

Cavatelli

$15.00Out of stock

Hand-rolled cavatelli, lamb polpette, sultanas, pine nuts, lemon balm, oregano and mint. *Can be prepared pine nut-free.

Sweet Potato Gnocchi

$14.00

Gluten-free sweet potato gnocchi, maitaki mushrooms, rosemary/sage 'cream' sauce. *Gluten-free/vegan.

Agnolotti

$17.00

Chestnut agnolotti, glazed chestnut, sage. *Vegetarian.

Rigatoni

$15.00

Rigatoni, end-of-season native tomato pomodoro, butter, parmesan, oregano. *Can be prepared gluten-free with gemelli or gluten-free spaghetti.

Papparadelle

$15.00Out of stock

Pappardelle, red wine braised pig's head ragú, glazed butternut squash, sage, pork jus. *Nut-free.

Fish and Shellfish

Plastic Cutlery

Salmon Tartare

Salmon Tartare

$15.00

Cured Ora king salmon belly tartare, Meyer lemon, crispy rice, ossetra caviar. *pescatarian/gluten-free.

Halibut

$29.00

Oven-roasted Halibut, potato galette, fennel, Romano beans, red wine sea sauce. *Pescatarian/gluten-free.

Scallops

$30.00

Seared jumbo MA scallops, native cauliflower, celery, caper and brown butter emulsion. *Pescatarian.

Meat and Poultry

Plastic Cutlery

Beef Tartare

Beef Tartare

$16.00

Hand-cut beef top loin tartare, breadcrumb, horseradish cream, anchovy aioli, cured egg yolk. *Can be prepared gluten-free.

Chicken

Chicken

$24.00

Boneless stuffed chicken breast, chicken fat-roasted root vegetables, potato purée, jus. *gluten-free.

Foie Gras

Foie Gras

$22.00

Sautéed Hudson Valley foie gras, duck neck confit, glazed cherries.

Flatiron Steak

$38.00

Prime beef 'flatiron' steak, scallions, shallots, mushroom ragout Bordelaise sauce. *gluten-free.

Duck

$25.00

Crispy duck leg confit, soft polenta, ragout of braised beans, pole beans and sweet corn. *Gluten-free.

Pork

$27.00

NH pork two ways: roasted loin and braised belly, native cabbage, apples, pork jus. *gluten-free.

Desserts

Plastic Cutlery

Cheese

$13.00

Colston-Basset Stilton, served with warm laminated raisin brioche.

Chocolate Tart

Chocolate Tart

$10.00

Chocolate tart with Guanaja chocolate ganache, caramel sauce, sea salt.

Lime Cheesecake

$10.00

Market lime cheesecake, coconut crust, naval orange, yuzu pudding.

Peach Tart

$10.00Out of stock

Four Town Farm peach 'tart tatin', buttery crumble, lavender ice cream. *Nut-free.

Peanut Butter Mousse

$10.00

Peanut butter mousse with native concord grape, caramelized white chocolate blondie.

Ricotta Fritter

$10.00

Ricotta fritters with orchard fruit 'soup', rosemary/EVOO ice cream, green apple.

Persimmon Provisions

Bolognese Sauce

Bolognese Sauce

$15.00

Frozen, fully-cooked pint of our house Bolognese sauce - serves 2-3. *Contains beef, lamb, pork/Gluten-free.

White Clam Sauce

White Clam Sauce

$15.00

Frozen, fully cooked pint of white clam sauce - serves 2-3. *Pescatarian/Contains dairy.

Red Clam Sauce

Red Clam Sauce

$15.00

Frozen, fully-cooked pint of red clam sauce - serves 2-3. *Pescatarian/Gluten-free.

Travel Tumbler

Travel Tumbler

$15.00

Stainless steel, insulated travel tumbler with the Persimmon logo - perfect for hot or cold beverages.

Cocktails

Beverage Straw

Single use straws are available upon request.

Passionfruit Margarita

$14.00

Espero tequila, Chinola passionfruit liqueur, passionfruit purée, lime. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.

Draught Provincial

$14.00

Rhodium red vodka, St. George spiced pear liqueur, velvet falernum, citrus. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.

Draught Roffignac

$11.00

Saint Louise & Copper and King brandies, Giffard framboise, citrus, soda. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.

Draught Sweet Tea Old Fashioned

$10.00

Lemon peel-infused Evan Williams bourbon, sugar, honey bitters. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.

The Evermore

$13.00

Porter’s tropical old tom gin, Giffard cassis, Pasubio amaro, lemon. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.

Penicillin

$15.00

Compass Box Glasgow blended scotch, honey ginger syrup, lemon. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.

Hot Buttered Rum

$13.00

Mulled local apple cider, Kirk & Sweeney 12 year rum, spiced butterscotch, nutmeg. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.

Neutral Cocktails

Neutral = Alcohol Free

Beverage Straw

Single use straws are available upon request.

Neutral Passionfruit Margarita

$6.00

Passionfruit purée, lime, sugar, jalapeño, packaged in an individual beverage bag.

Neutral Foxtrot

$7.00

Lyre's White Cane non-alcoholic spirit, bergamot, orange, sugar.

Neutral Northern Exposure

$7.00

Seedlip spice, cranberry, lemon, orgeat, Stewart's cream soda. *contains almonds.

Neutral Evermore

$8.00

Seedlip spice, Lyre's Italian rosso, Fre cabernet, lemon, grenadine.

Neutral Penicillin

$10.00

Kentucky 77 alcohol-free whisky spirit, Lemon, honey ginger syrup, packaged in an individual beverage bag.

House Wines

Bottle Chardonnay

$52.00

Chardonnay, Famille Vincent, Burgundy, France, 2018. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.

2 Glasses of Chardonnay

$32.00

2 glasses of Chablis, packaged in a 12 oz. bottle. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.

Bottle Lugana

$45.00

Lugana, Ca dei Frati, Piedmont, Italy, 2020. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.

2 Glasses of Lugana

$26.00

2 glasses of Lugana, packaged in a 12 oz. bottle. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Kobal, Lower Styria, Slovenia, 2021. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.

2 Glasses of Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00

2 glasses of Sauvignon Blanc, packaged in a 12oz. bottle. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.

Bottle Rose

$42.00

Gamay Rosé, Lelievre, ‘Gris Pique Nique’, Cotes de Toul’, France, 2021. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.

2 Glasses Rosé

$24.00

2 glasses of Rosé, packaged in a 12oz bottle. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.

Bottle Pinot Noir

$56.00

Pinot Noir, Philippe et Arnaud Dubreuil, Bourgogne Hautes-Cotes de Beaune, France, 2020. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.

2 Glasses of Pinot Noir

$32.00

2 glasses of Pinot Noir, packaged in a 12 oz. bottle. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.

Bottle Syrah

$52.00

Syrah, Alain Voge, ‘Les Peyrouses’, Cotes du Rhone, FR, 2019. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.

2 Glasses of Syrah

$30.00

2 glasses of Syrah, packaged in a 12 oz. bottle. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.

Bottle Malbec

$42.00

Malbec, Matias Riccitelli, ‘The Apple…’, Mendoza, Argentina, 2020. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.

2 Glasses of Malbec

$24.00

2 glasses of Malbec, packaged in a 12 oz. bottle. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.

Bottle Rioja

$45.00

Tempranillo, Viña Real Crianza Rioja, Spain, 2018. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.

2 Glasses of Rioja

$26.00

2 Glasses of Rioja, packaged in a 12 oz. bottle. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.

Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Modern American cuisine in harmony with the seasons.

Website

Location

99 Hope Street, Providence, RI 02906

Directions

Gallery
Persimmon image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dune Brother's Seafood
orange starNo Reviews
239 dyer street Providence, RI 02903
View restaurantnext
THE DISTRICT
orange starNo Reviews
54 South Street Providence, RI 02903
View restaurantnext
Chomp Providence
orange starNo Reviews
117 Ives Street Providence, RI 02906
View restaurantnext
MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.
orange starNo Reviews
220 Meeting StProvidence, RI Providence, RI 02906
View restaurantnext
Mill's Tavern Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
101 North Main Street Providence, RI 02903
View restaurantnext
Red Stripe Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
465 Angell Street Providence, RI 02903
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Providence
DownCity
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
College Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Federal Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston