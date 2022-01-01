- Home
Persimmon 401-432-7422
414 Reviews
$$$
99 Hope Street
Providence, RI 02906
Popular Items
Vegetable/Salad/Snacks
Gem Salad
Salad of little gem lettuce, bacon ‘bits’, chives, breadcrumb, cured yolk, creamy vinaigrette. *Can be prepared gluten-free/Vegan.
Take Home Deviled Eggs
1/2 dozen deviled eggs, smoked trout mousse, smoked trout roe, dill. *Gluten-free/Pescatarian.
Truffle Beignets
Black truffle and taleggio cheese 'beignets', truffle aioli. 5 per order *Vegetarian.
Croquettes
Braised green croquetes, dijonaise sauce. 4 per order. *Vegetarian.
Brandade Fritters
Crispy brandade fritters, ravigote sauce. 5 per order. *Pescatarian.
Beet Salad
Salad of roasted and smoked beets, Asian pear, pickled persimmon, mint. *Gluten-free/Vegetarian/can be prepared vegan.
Tempura Squash
Tempura Delicata squash, stracciatella cheese, green apple, cider glaze, crunchy seeds. Vegetarian/Gluten-free.
Cotechino
House pork Cotechino sausage wrapped in puff pastry, parsnip, pickled apple, pork jus.
Pasta and Grains
Black Spaghetti
Black spaghetti, bottarga di muggine, chili flakes, breadcrumbs, almond oil. *Pescatarian/can be made nut-free.
Bolognese
Spaghetti Bolognese, Parmigiano-Reggiano. *Can be prepared with gluten-free spaghetti.
Risotto
Carnaroli risotto, beech mushrooms, sunny-side egg, white Alba truffle. *Gluten-free/made with veal stock.
Cavatelli
Hand-rolled cavatelli, lamb polpette, sultanas, pine nuts, lemon balm, oregano and mint. *Can be prepared pine nut-free.
Sweet Potato Gnocchi
Gluten-free sweet potato gnocchi, maitaki mushrooms, rosemary/sage 'cream' sauce. *Gluten-free/vegan.
Agnolotti
Chestnut agnolotti, glazed chestnut, sage. *Vegetarian.
Rigatoni
Rigatoni, end-of-season native tomato pomodoro, butter, parmesan, oregano. *Can be prepared gluten-free with gemelli or gluten-free spaghetti.
Papparadelle
Pappardelle, red wine braised pig's head ragú, glazed butternut squash, sage, pork jus. *Nut-free.
Fish and Shellfish
Salmon Tartare
Cured Ora king salmon belly tartare, Meyer lemon, crispy rice, ossetra caviar. *pescatarian/gluten-free.
Halibut
Oven-roasted Halibut, potato galette, fennel, Romano beans, red wine sea sauce. *Pescatarian/gluten-free.
Scallops
Seared jumbo MA scallops, native cauliflower, celery, caper and brown butter emulsion. *Pescatarian.
Meat and Poultry
Beef Tartare
Hand-cut beef top loin tartare, breadcrumb, horseradish cream, anchovy aioli, cured egg yolk. *Can be prepared gluten-free.
Chicken
Boneless stuffed chicken breast, chicken fat-roasted root vegetables, potato purée, jus. *gluten-free.
Foie Gras
Sautéed Hudson Valley foie gras, duck neck confit, glazed cherries.
Flatiron Steak
Prime beef 'flatiron' steak, scallions, shallots, mushroom ragout Bordelaise sauce. *gluten-free.
Duck
Crispy duck leg confit, soft polenta, ragout of braised beans, pole beans and sweet corn. *Gluten-free.
Pork
NH pork two ways: roasted loin and braised belly, native cabbage, apples, pork jus. *gluten-free.
Desserts
Cheese
Colston-Basset Stilton, served with warm laminated raisin brioche.
Chocolate Tart
Chocolate tart with Guanaja chocolate ganache, caramel sauce, sea salt.
Lime Cheesecake
Market lime cheesecake, coconut crust, naval orange, yuzu pudding.
Peach Tart
Four Town Farm peach 'tart tatin', buttery crumble, lavender ice cream. *Nut-free.
Peanut Butter Mousse
Peanut butter mousse with native concord grape, caramelized white chocolate blondie.
Ricotta Fritter
Ricotta fritters with orchard fruit 'soup', rosemary/EVOO ice cream, green apple.
Persimmon Provisions
Bolognese Sauce
Frozen, fully-cooked pint of our house Bolognese sauce - serves 2-3. *Contains beef, lamb, pork/Gluten-free.
White Clam Sauce
Frozen, fully cooked pint of white clam sauce - serves 2-3. *Pescatarian/Contains dairy.
Red Clam Sauce
Frozen, fully-cooked pint of red clam sauce - serves 2-3. *Pescatarian/Gluten-free.
Travel Tumbler
Stainless steel, insulated travel tumbler with the Persimmon logo - perfect for hot or cold beverages.
Cocktails
Single use straws are available upon request.
Passionfruit Margarita
Espero tequila, Chinola passionfruit liqueur, passionfruit purée, lime. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.
Draught Provincial
Rhodium red vodka, St. George spiced pear liqueur, velvet falernum, citrus. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.
Draught Roffignac
Saint Louise & Copper and King brandies, Giffard framboise, citrus, soda. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.
Draught Sweet Tea Old Fashioned
Lemon peel-infused Evan Williams bourbon, sugar, honey bitters. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.
The Evermore
Porter’s tropical old tom gin, Giffard cassis, Pasubio amaro, lemon. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.
Penicillin
Compass Box Glasgow blended scotch, honey ginger syrup, lemon. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.
Hot Buttered Rum
Mulled local apple cider, Kirk & Sweeney 12 year rum, spiced butterscotch, nutmeg. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.
Neutral Cocktails
Single use straws are available upon request.
Neutral Passionfruit Margarita
Passionfruit purée, lime, sugar, jalapeño, packaged in an individual beverage bag.
Neutral Foxtrot
Lyre's White Cane non-alcoholic spirit, bergamot, orange, sugar.
Neutral Northern Exposure
Seedlip spice, cranberry, lemon, orgeat, Stewart's cream soda. *contains almonds.
Neutral Evermore
Seedlip spice, Lyre's Italian rosso, Fre cabernet, lemon, grenadine.
Neutral Penicillin
Kentucky 77 alcohol-free whisky spirit, Lemon, honey ginger syrup, packaged in an individual beverage bag.
House Wines
Bottle Chardonnay
Chardonnay, Famille Vincent, Burgundy, France, 2018. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.
2 Glasses of Chardonnay
2 glasses of Chablis, packaged in a 12 oz. bottle. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.
Bottle Lugana
Lugana, Ca dei Frati, Piedmont, Italy, 2020. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.
2 Glasses of Lugana
2 glasses of Lugana, packaged in a 12 oz. bottle. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.
Bottle Sauvignon Blanc
Sauvignon Blanc, Kobal, Lower Styria, Slovenia, 2021. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.
2 Glasses of Sauvignon Blanc
2 glasses of Sauvignon Blanc, packaged in a 12oz. bottle. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.
Bottle Rose
Gamay Rosé, Lelievre, ‘Gris Pique Nique’, Cotes de Toul’, France, 2021. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.
2 Glasses Rosé
2 glasses of Rosé, packaged in a 12oz bottle. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.
Bottle Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir, Philippe et Arnaud Dubreuil, Bourgogne Hautes-Cotes de Beaune, France, 2020. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.
2 Glasses of Pinot Noir
2 glasses of Pinot Noir, packaged in a 12 oz. bottle. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.
Bottle Syrah
Syrah, Alain Voge, ‘Les Peyrouses’, Cotes du Rhone, FR, 2019. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.
2 Glasses of Syrah
2 glasses of Syrah, packaged in a 12 oz. bottle. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.
Bottle Malbec
Malbec, Matias Riccitelli, ‘The Apple…’, Mendoza, Argentina, 2020. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.
2 Glasses of Malbec
2 glasses of Malbec, packaged in a 12 oz. bottle. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.
Bottle Rioja
Tempranillo, Viña Real Crianza Rioja, Spain, 2018. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.
2 Glasses of Rioja
2 Glasses of Rioja, packaged in a 12 oz. bottle. Please be prepared to provide a government issued passport or state issued ID when picking up all alcoholic beverages.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Modern American cuisine in harmony with the seasons.
99 Hope Street, Providence, RI 02906