Somo Kitchen & Sushi

review star

No reviews yet

373 Richmond St.

Providence, RI 02903

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna
Udon noodles
Salmon

Appitizers

Edamame

$8.00

Hot Honey, Garlic, Chive

Calamari

$15.00

Sweet Chili, Szechuan Peanuts

Grilled Oysters ½ Doz.

$18.00

Miso Butter, Furikake

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Yuzu Kosho Aioli, Bontito Flake

Tempura Eggplant

$9.00

Miso-Yuzu Yogurt, Scallion

Chicken Karaage

$12.00

Spicy Aioli, Nori- Sesame Crunch

Buratta Peaches

$14.00

Korean dumplings

$10.00

Baby Bok Choy

$8.00

Udon noodles

$8.00

Truffle fries

$8.00

Seared Tuna

$16.00

Miso soup

$3.50

softshell crab

$12.00

spicy tuna pizza

$14.00

Asparagus nikumaki

$14.00

Salads

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Cucumber, Radish, Pine Nuts, Sesame- Miso Dressing

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Radish ,Scallion, Garlic, Carrot- Ginger Dressing

Somo Ceaser

$12.00

Napa Cabbage, Nori, Anchovy, Parmesan

baby octopus

$12.00

Hiyayako

$8.00

Sushi Classics

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Wakeme , Burdock Root, Sesame

California

$8.00

Lump Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Massago

Philadelphia

$8.00

Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber

Spicy Tuna

$8.00

Cucumber, Togarashi

Spicy Salmon

$8.00

Cucumber, Chili, Scallion

Rainbow

$16.00

Lump Crab, Tuna, Salmon, Eel, Avocado

Unagi Roll

$12.00

Avocado, Eel Sauce, Sesame

Dynamite

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura Cucumber Avocado Massago

1/2 futomaki

$11.00

Signature Rolls

Dancing Crab

$18.00

Soft Shell Crab , Cucumber, Avocado Tobiko Red Miso Aioli

Kamikaze

$18.00

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, White Tuna, Garlic-Eel Sauce

Dragon

$18.00

Smoked Eel, Avocado, Crunchy Tuna, Eel Sauce

Momiji Volcano

$20.00

Spicy Scallop, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno Aioli

Firecracker

$18.00

Shrimp Tempura, cucumber Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

Eastern Tiger

$16.00

Salmon, Cucumber, Jalapeño, Sweet Miso

Paradise

$18.00

Soft Shell Crab, Cucumber, Spicy Tuna, Crispy Rice, Tango Sauce

RIchmond St.

$18.00

Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Cucumber, Romaine, Dragon Fruit Rice

Somo samurai

$20.00

Shrimp Tempura,Cucumber ,Spicy Tuna,CrabSalad,Butterfly Pea Powder,Eel Sauce,Chives

Desire

$20.00

Beef Bulgogi,Carrots Steamed Shrimp,Avocado,SweetSoy

caterpillar remix

$20.00

hole in one

$20.00

carnival

$20.00

Sushi Plates

Somo Press

$20.00

Tuna, Salmon, Yellow Tail

Okinawa Night

$20.00

Salmon, White Tuna, Avocado, Dragon Fruit Rice

Flower Tower

$22.00

Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Avocado, Wakeme, Butterfly Pea Flower

Tuna TarTare

$20.00

Garlic, Scallion, Tobiko, Sesame Oil

Salmon Poke

$18.00

Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado, Poke

Sushi Sandwich

$18.00

Entrees

Chicken Teriyaki

$20.00

Crispy skinless Chicken breast with homemade Teriyaki sauce , mashed potatoes, Asparagus

NY strip Japanese style

$30.00

Yukon Gold Potatoes, Togarashi Butter

Jumpo Shrimp noodle

$24.00

Miso Glaze, Baby Bok Choy

Fire Entrees

Course Line

------------------

Nigiri/Sashimi

Tuna

$8.00

Salmon

$6.00

Hamachi

$8.00

White Tuna

$8.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Eel

$8.00

holiday sushi platter

small 5

$65.00

Medium 8

$85.00

large 10

$120.00

vegetarian rolls

seasonal vegetable

$10.00

japanese vegetable

$12.00

A.A.C

$10.00

sweet potato

$10.00

Dessert

Chocolate Tart

$10.00

Apple fritters

$10.00

Ice Cream

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Somo Kitchen & Sushi centrally located in the Jewelry District in downtown Providence offering Modern American Cuisine and Designer Sushi

Location

373 Richmond St., Providence, RI 02903

Directions

Gallery
Somo Kitchen & Sushi image
Somo Kitchen & Sushi image
Somo Kitchen & Sushi image

