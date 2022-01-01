Somo Kitchen & Sushi
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Somo Kitchen & Sushi centrally located in the Jewelry District in downtown Providence offering Modern American Cuisine and Designer Sushi
Location
373 Richmond St., Providence, RI 02903
Gallery
More near Providence