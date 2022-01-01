Tacos in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve tacos
BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Baja's Taqueria
227 Thayer Street, Providence
|**BYO TACOS (3)**
|$9.00
Choice of Hard/Soft Tortillas with choice of meat and toppings.
|**BYO TACOS (3)**
|$11.70
Choice of Hard/Soft Tortillas with choice of meat and toppings.
|**BYO TACO (1)**
|$3.00
WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Baja's Tex Mex Grill
273 Thayer St, Providence
|**BYO TACO (1)**
|$3.00
|**BYO TACOS (3)**
|$9.00
Choice of Hard/Soft Tortillas with choice of meat and toppings.
|**TACO SHELL SALAD**
|$10.00
Flour Tortilla Bowl with choice of meat and toppings.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
53 Ashburton St, Providence
|Fiesta Taco Salad
|$15.99
cajun blacked chicken breast over mixed greens with cheddar cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream and scallions with crispy fried tortillas and a cilantro lime vinaigrette.
Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria
1650 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence
|**TACO SHELL SALAD**
|$10.00
Flour Tortilla Bowl with choice of meat and toppings.
|**BYO TACOS (3)**
|$9.00
Choice of Hard/Soft Tortillas with choice of meat and toppings.
|**BYO TACO (1)**
|$3.00
La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos
1950 Westminster Street, Providence
|Orden Tacos De Birria
|$10.50
(3) Tacos of slow cooked Beef cuts with melted Cheese, Onion and Cilantro. Served with a cup of Birria Broth
|Taco
|$3.00
Soft Corn Tortilla filled with your choice of Meat, and either Regular, Extra or Supreme toppings
|Hard Shell Tacos (3)
|$7.50
Crispy Corn shells with Meat, Onion, Cilantro, Lettuce, Tomato & Cotija Cheese (3 per order)
THE DISTRICT
54 South Street, Providence
|Fish Tacos
|$11.00
Two Beer Battered Cod served in a flour tortilla, shredded cabbage, and mango Salsa. Served with a side of Tartar Sauce.
Francesco's Pizza
357 Hope Street, Providence
|Taco Salad
|$9.95
Iceberg Lettuce, Tortilla, Homemade Salsa Fresca, 3 Cheese blend, Avocado, Corn, Jalapeno, Sour Cream
Red Stripe
465 Angell Street, Providence
|Fish Tacos
|$12.00
three flavorful tacos, daily variety of fresh seafood
The Grange
166 Broadway, Providence
|General Tso’s Tacos
|$12.00
Blackbird Foods Seitan, Green Onions, Lettuce, Queso Fresco, Chili Aioli & Kim Chi, Served with Guacamole (VO)
(Pictured without cheese)
Vegan Option
Keane's Woodfired Catering
1850 Broad St., Cranston
|Ancho Braised Brisket Tacos
|$15.00
Ancho Braised Brisket topped with Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro, and Jalapeño Crema served in house corn tortillas. 3 Tacos served with chips and salsa!
Meeting Street Cafe - Prov
220 Meeting St\nProvidence, RI, Providence
|IGNACIO'S PULLED PORK BBQ TACOS
|$13.95
BBQ PULLED PORK AND HOMEMADE COLESLAW
|FISH TACOS
|$14.95
FRESH FRIED FISH SERVED WITH RADISHES, ARUGULA, TOMATO, AND TARTAR SAUCE
Jalapeno Taqueria
1998 Mineral Spring Ave. Unit 4, North Providence
|Carnitas Taco
|$3.49
|Jalapeño Signature Taco
|$3.99
|3 Shrimp Tacos
|$11.99