Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Providence

Go
Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve tacos

**BYO TACOS (3)** image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Baja's Taqueria

227 Thayer Street, Providence

Avg 4.5 (197 reviews)
Takeout
**BYO TACOS (3)**$9.00
Choice of Hard/Soft Tortillas with choice of meat and toppings.
**BYO TACOS (3)**$11.70
Choice of Hard/Soft Tortillas with choice of meat and toppings.
**BYO TACO (1)**$3.00
More about Baja's Taqueria
**BYO TACOS (3)** image

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Baja's Tex Mex Grill

273 Thayer St, Providence

Avg 4.6 (985 reviews)
Takeout
**BYO TACO (1)**$3.00
**BYO TACOS (3)**$9.00
Choice of Hard/Soft Tortillas with choice of meat and toppings.
**TACO SHELL SALAD**$10.00
Flour Tortilla Bowl with choice of meat and toppings.
More about Baja's Tex Mex Grill
Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill

53 Ashburton St, Providence

Avg 5 (723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fiesta Taco Salad$15.99
cajun blacked chicken breast over mixed greens with cheddar cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream and scallions with crispy fried tortillas and a cilantro lime vinaigrette.
More about Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
**TACO SHELL SALAD** image

 

Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria

1650 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
**TACO SHELL SALAD**$10.00
Flour Tortilla Bowl with choice of meat and toppings.
**BYO TACOS (3)**$9.00
Choice of Hard/Soft Tortillas with choice of meat and toppings.
**BYO TACO (1)**$3.00
More about Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria
Item pic

 

La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos

1950 Westminster Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Orden Tacos De Birria$10.50
(3) Tacos of slow cooked Beef cuts with melted Cheese, Onion and Cilantro. Served with a cup of Birria Broth
Taco$3.00
Soft Corn Tortilla filled with your choice of Meat, and either Regular, Extra or Supreme toppings
Hard Shell Tacos (3)$7.50
Crispy Corn shells with Meat, Onion, Cilantro, Lettuce, Tomato & Cotija Cheese (3 per order)
More about La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos
Item pic

 

THE DISTRICT

54 South Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$11.00
Two Beer Battered Cod served in a flour tortilla, shredded cabbage, and mango Salsa. Served with a side of Tartar Sauce.
More about THE DISTRICT
Item pic

 

Francesco's Pizza

357 Hope Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$9.95
Iceberg Lettuce, Tortilla, Homemade Salsa Fresca, 3 Cheese blend, Avocado, Corn, Jalapeno, Sour Cream
More about Francesco's Pizza
Red Stripe image

 

Red Stripe

465 Angell Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$12.00
three flavorful tacos, daily variety of fresh seafood
More about Red Stripe
General Tso’s Tacos image

 

The Grange

166 Broadway, Providence

Avg 4.3 (1382 reviews)
Takeout
General Tso’s Tacos$12.00
Blackbird Foods Seitan, Green Onions, Lettuce, Queso Fresco, Chili Aioli & Kim Chi, Served with Guacamole (VO)
(Pictured without cheese)
Vegan Option
More about The Grange
Item pic

 

Keane's Woodfired Catering

1850 Broad St., Cranston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ancho Braised Brisket Tacos$15.00
Ancho Braised Brisket topped with Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro, and Jalapeño Crema served in house corn tortillas. 3 Tacos served with chips and salsa!
More about Keane's Woodfired Catering
Item pic

 

Meeting Street Cafe - Prov

220 Meeting St\nProvidence, RI, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
IGNACIO'S PULLED PORK BBQ TACOS$13.95
BBQ PULLED PORK AND HOMEMADE COLESLAW
FISH TACOS$14.95
FRESH FRIED FISH SERVED WITH RADISHES, ARUGULA, TOMATO, AND TARTAR SAUCE
More about Meeting Street Cafe - Prov
The Corner Grill image

 

The Corner Grill

834 Admiral Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
THREE STREET TACOS$8.75
More about The Corner Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Jalapeno Taqueria

1998 Mineral Spring Ave. Unit 4, North Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carnitas Taco$3.49
Jalapeño Signature Taco$3.99
3 Shrimp Tacos$11.99
More about Jalapeno Taqueria
Restaurant banner

 

Sammy's Pizza

1388 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Fries$8.99
Small Taco Pizza$11.99
Large Taco Pizza$16.99
More about Sammy's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Providence

Grilled Chicken

Tuna Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan

Egg Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Pies

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Shell Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Providence to explore

DownCity

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

College Hill

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Fox Point

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

East Side

No reviews yet

Summit

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Providence to explore

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (22 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1341 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (527 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston