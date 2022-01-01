Chicken sandwiches in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Fellini Pizzeria
PIZZA
Fellini Pizzeria
2190 Broad St, Cranston
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$9.50
More about Chomp
Chomp
117 Ives Street, Providence
|BBQ Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
BBQ Hot honey dipped fried chicken, jalapeno cream cheese, Alabama bbq sauce, house pickles on toasted brioche
|Mozambique Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Fried chicken, American, Mozambique sauce, Portuguese Aioli
More about Brewed Awakenings
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Brewed Awakenings
100 Westminister Street, Providence
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.95
Willow Tree chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, on a brioche bun.
More about Bayberry Beer Hall
Bayberry Beer Hall
381 West Fountain Street, Providence
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
fried chicken breast, IPA hot sauce, mayo, butter lettuce, fries, milk bun
More about Epicurean Feast
Epicurean Feast
110 Royal Little Drive, Providence
|Chicken Sandwich
|$6.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, with your favorite toppings
More about Piemonte
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Piemonte
114 Doyle Ave, Providence
|Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
|$8.99
Our Marinated Grilled Chicken breaded and deep fried, on a subrole with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and onions.
|Grill Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Marinated Grilled Chicken, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato.
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$8.99
Breaded chicken breast, fresh marinara, mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese.
More about Keane's Woodfired Catering
Keane's Woodfired Catering
1850 Broad St., Cranston
|Hanoi Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Smoked Chicken, chili mayo, pickled veg, cilantro and scallion, Comes with a side of Coleslaw, Dressed Greens or Potato Salad