Chicken sandwiches in Providence

Providence restaurants
Providence restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Chicken Parm Sandwich image

 

Angelo's

141 Atwells Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parm Sandwich$10.99
More about Angelo's
THE DISTRICT image

 

THE DISTRICT

54 South Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$16.00
More about THE DISTRICT
Fellini Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Fellini Pizzeria

2190 Broad St, Cranston

Avg 4.5 (1650 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$9.50
More about Fellini Pizzeria
BBQ Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Chomp

117 Ives Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BBQ Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
BBQ Hot honey dipped fried chicken, jalapeno cream cheese, Alabama bbq sauce, house pickles on toasted brioche
Mozambique Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried chicken, American, Mozambique sauce, Portuguese Aioli
More about Chomp
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Brewed Awakenings

100 Westminister Street, Providence

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.95
Willow Tree chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, on a brioche bun.
More about Brewed Awakenings
Consumer pic

 

Bayberry Beer Hall

381 West Fountain Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chicken Sandwich$17.00
fried chicken breast, IPA hot sauce, mayo, butter lettuce, fries, milk bun
More about Bayberry Beer Hall
Chicken Sandwich image

 

Epicurean Feast

110 Royal Little Drive, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, with your favorite toppings
More about Epicurean Feast
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Piemonte

114 Doyle Ave, Providence

Avg 4.6 (1585 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$8.99
Our Marinated Grilled Chicken breaded and deep fried, on a subrole with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and onions.
Grill Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Marinated Grilled Chicken, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato.
Chicken Parm Sandwich$8.99
Breaded chicken breast, fresh marinara, mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese.
More about Piemonte
Hanoi Chicken Sandwich image

 

Keane's Woodfired Catering

1850 Broad St., Cranston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hanoi Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Smoked Chicken, chili mayo, pickled veg, cilantro and scallion, Comes with a side of Coleslaw, Dressed Greens or Potato Salad
More about Keane's Woodfired Catering
Tribos Peri Peri RI image

 

Tribos Peri Peri RI

183 Angell Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Tribos Crispy Chicken Sandwich
More about Tribos Peri Peri RI

