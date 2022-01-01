Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Providence

Go
Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve chili

Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen

1058 Charles St, North Providence

Avg 4.4 (143 reviews)
Takeout
CHILI BOWL$8.99
More about Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen
PVD Pizza image

PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

PVD Pizza

1035 Douglas Ave, Providence

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
Takeout
House Made Chili$5.25
Side Sweet Thai Chili$0.75
Chili Cheese Burger$11.75
House-made chili, beer cheese and our cheddar mozzarella blend
More about PVD Pizza
Chinatown on Thayer image

 

Chinatown on Thayer

277 Thayer Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Garlic String Beans W/ Shrimp$16.95
Chili Garlic Eggplant$12.95
Pork Belly Chili Pepper RB$11.95
More about Chinatown on Thayer
Sweet Chili Cauliflower image

 

The Grange

166 Broadway, Providence

Avg 4.3 (1382 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Chili Cauliflower$10.00
Cauliflower in a Sweet Chili Sauce
Served with Peanuts & Cilantro Ginger Aioli. Aioli comes on the side.
(V)
More about The Grange
Piemonte image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Piemonte

114 Doyle Ave, Providence

Avg 4.6 (1585 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Chili Sauce$1.00
4 oz cup of Sweet Chili sauce.
More about Piemonte
Keane's Chili Pie (Frozen) image

 

Keane's Woodfired Catering

1850 Broad St., Cranston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Keane's Chili Pie (Frozen)$10.00
Our house chili topped with cheddar and baked in a flakey pie crust. Frozen to bake fresh at home!
Frozen Pint of BBQ Chili$8.00
Keane's Legendary Pulled Pork and Brisket Chili. Frozen to reheat later!
More about Keane's Woodfired Catering
Tribos Peri Peri RI image

 

Tribos Peri Peri RI

183 Angell Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
2 Oz Chili Dip$0.99
8 Oz Chili Dip$3.49
More about Tribos Peri Peri RI

