Chili in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve chili
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen
1058 Charles St, North Providence
|CHILI BOWL
|$8.99
PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
PVD Pizza
1035 Douglas Ave, Providence
|House Made Chili
|$5.25
|Side Sweet Thai Chili
|$0.75
|Chili Cheese Burger
|$11.75
House-made chili, beer cheese and our cheddar mozzarella blend
Chinatown on Thayer
277 Thayer Street, Providence
|Chili Garlic String Beans W/ Shrimp
|$16.95
|Chili Garlic Eggplant
|$12.95
|Pork Belly Chili Pepper RB
|$11.95
The Grange
166 Broadway, Providence
|Sweet Chili Cauliflower
|$10.00
Cauliflower in a Sweet Chili Sauce
Served with Peanuts & Cilantro Ginger Aioli. Aioli comes on the side.
(V)
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Piemonte
114 Doyle Ave, Providence
|Sweet Chili Sauce
|$1.00
4 oz cup of Sweet Chili sauce.
Keane's Woodfired Catering
1850 Broad St., Cranston
|Keane's Chili Pie (Frozen)
|$10.00
Our house chili topped with cheddar and baked in a flakey pie crust. Frozen to bake fresh at home!
|Frozen Pint of BBQ Chili
|$8.00
Keane's Legendary Pulled Pork and Brisket Chili. Frozen to reheat later!