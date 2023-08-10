Popular Items

Food Menu

Burgers

Dream Burger

$11.50

Two grass-fed beef patties, usa cheese, patty sauce, onion jam, shredduce, griddled sesame bun

Oklahoma

$12.00

Two grass fed beef patties, yellow USA cheese, honey mustard, griddled onions, pickles, griddled sesame seed bun

Plain Burg

$8.00

Plain Cheeseburger

$9.00

Dawgs

Würst Dawg

$11.00Out of stock

Housemade bratwurst, kraut slaw, sweet mustard, crispy shallot

Carolina Ripper

$13.00Out of stock

butterflied n charred dawg, Carolina mustard, cabbage slaw, dawg sauce

Chicken Sandwiches

T.T. Bird

$12.50

Buttermilk fried chicken, mayo, honeygold sauce, shredduce, pickled red onion, griddled sesame bun

Vegetarian Sandwiches

Kale Roll

$9.50

Cornmeal battered kale, tartar, shredduce, smoky pickle relish, bbq rub, griddle brioche

Filet o Cheese

$12.00

Yes this is a fried cheese sandwich! Panko breaded queso de frier, charred cabbage, katsu mayo, griddled brioche

Maggie Special

$7.00

Two grilled cheeses on sesame buns with the end sliced off

Salads

Chopped Wedge

$12.00

Local lettuces, iceberg, buttermilk dressing, NE cheddar, croutons, pickled red onion, herbs

Sides

CNY Salt Potatoes

$5.00

Brine cooked yukon gold potatoes, pepperoncini butter, green onion

Steak Fries

$6.50

Thicc fires, house spice

Specials

Swedish Meatball Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Spiced Beef and Pork Meatballs, Brown Gravy, Herbed Crema, Pinot-Berry Jam, Griddled Sesame Bun

Drink Menu

Non-Alc

Coffee Milk

$6.00

wrights dairy farm milk, house coffee syrup, sweetened condensed milk

Lemon Fuzz

$6.00

lemon syrup, lemon zest, bubbles

Green Babe

$6.00

Subtle, funky, refreshing. Summery and lovely. Pickle cuke, lime, celery

Boxed Water

$3.50

Mexi Coke

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

Blue Babe

$6.00

Four Town Farm blueberry syrup, lemon syrup, lime juice, bubbles