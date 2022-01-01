Mac and cheese in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve mac and cheese
PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
PVD Pizza
1035 Douglas Ave, Providence
|Grown Up Mac & Cheese
|$13.75
Rigatoni tossed in beer cheese sauce w bacon & crispy chicken.
|Mac & Cheese Calzone
Beer cheese sauce base, macaroni, cheddar mozzarella blend. Comes w/ side of Marinara.
|Pulled Pork Mac And Cheese
|$13.75
Kin Southern Table + Bar
71 Washington Street, Providence
|Mac + Cheese
|$7.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
53 Ashburton St, Providence
|Mac 'N Cheese Bites
|$11.99
with jalapenos and served with a honey bbq dipping sauce
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Bucktown
471 W Fountain St, Providence
|Baked Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
THE DISTRICT
54 South Street, Providence
|Buffalo Mac & Cheese
|$16.00
Cavatappi pasta tossed in buffalo bechamel, blue cheese crumbles with sliced chicken cutlets.
Chomp
117 Ives Street, Providence
|Mac and Cheese
|$6.00
White cheddar mac and cheese
|Mac and Cheese Burger
|$17.00
Beef burger, cheddar cheese, Gruyere and cheddar mac and cheese, tomato jam, lettuce
Durk's Bar-B-Q
33 Aborn St., Providence
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$4.00
Red Stripe
465 Angell Street, Providence
|Kids Mac & Cheese
Creamy, house-made cheese sauce
|Family Mac & Cheese
|$29.99
A GIANT serving of our DELICIOUS, creamy Mac & Cheese...comfort food at it's best!!
Mill's Tavern
101 North Main Street, Providence
|Mill's Mac 'n Cheese
|$10.00
with House Made Bacon Lardons
Keane's Woodfired Catering
1850 Broad St., Cranston
|Mac and Cheese
|$9.00
with chives & cheddar, a house favorite!