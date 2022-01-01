Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Providence

Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve mac and cheese

PVD Pizza image

PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

PVD Pizza

1035 Douglas Ave, Providence

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Grown Up Mac & Cheese$13.75
Rigatoni tossed in beer cheese sauce w bacon & crispy chicken.
Mac & Cheese Calzone
Beer cheese sauce base, macaroni, cheddar mozzarella blend. Comes w/ side of Marinara.
Pulled Pork Mac And Cheese$13.75
More about PVD Pizza
Kin Southern Table + Bar image

 

Kin Southern Table + Bar

71 Washington Street, Providence

Avg 4.5 (54 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac + Cheese$7.00
More about Kin Southern Table + Bar
Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill

53 Ashburton St, Providence

Avg 5 (723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac 'N Cheese Bites$11.99
with jalapenos and served with a honey bbq dipping sauce
More about Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
Baked Mac & Cheese image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Bucktown

471 W Fountain St, Providence

Avg 4.4 (1406 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baked Mac & Cheese$6.00
More about Bucktown
Item pic

 

THE DISTRICT

54 South Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Mac & Cheese$16.00
Cavatappi pasta tossed in buffalo bechamel, blue cheese crumbles with sliced chicken cutlets.
More about THE DISTRICT
Item pic

 

Chomp

117 Ives Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mac and Cheese$6.00
White cheddar mac and cheese
Mac and Cheese Burger$17.00
Beef burger, cheddar cheese, Gruyere and cheddar mac and cheese, tomato jam, lettuce
More about Chomp
Mac & Cheese image

 

Durk's Bar-B-Q

33 Aborn St., Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese$5.00
Kids Mac & Cheese$4.00
More about Durk's Bar-B-Q
Red Stripe image

 

Red Stripe

465 Angell Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Mac & Cheese
Creamy, house-made cheese sauce
Family Mac & Cheese$29.99
A GIANT serving of our DELICIOUS, creamy Mac & Cheese...comfort food at it's best!!
More about Red Stripe
Mill's Tavern image

 

Mill's Tavern

101 North Main Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mill's Mac 'n Cheese$10.00
with House Made Bacon Lardons
More about Mill's Tavern
Mac and Cheese image

 

Keane's Woodfired Catering

1850 Broad St., Cranston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mac and Cheese$9.00
with chives & cheddar, a house favorite!
More about Keane's Woodfired Catering
Tribos Peri Peri RI image

 

Tribos Peri Peri RI

183 Angell Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese Bites (6) pieces
More about Tribos Peri Peri RI

