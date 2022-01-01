Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Providence

Providence restaurants
Providence restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

 

Angelo's

141 Atwells Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari Salad$18.25
Fried calamari rings, roasted red peppers, olives, hot pepper rings, cucumbers, and tomatoes on top of mixed greens drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
Tradizionale Calamari$14.00
Tender calamari rings breaded and fried served with our signature hot pepper ring, olive, and roasted red pepper combo on the side. Topped with Pecorino Romano cheese
More about Angelo's
Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen

1058 Charles St, North Providence

Avg 4.4 (143 reviews)
Takeout
CALAMARI$13.49
Fried calamari tossed with sweet chili sauce, crushed peanuts & scallions
More about Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen
PVD Pizza image

PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

PVD Pizza

1035 Douglas Ave, Providence

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet & Spicy Calamari$9.75
Our fried calamari tossed in sweet thai chili with hot peppers.
Sicilian Calamari$10.75
Tossed in red sauce, olives & jalapeños, served w/ a side of grilled bread.
Calamari$9.75
Fried calamari tossed with hot peppers and served with a side of marinara
More about PVD Pizza
Calamari in Padella image

 

Pane e Vino Ristorante

365 Atwells Ave, Providence

Avg 4.5 (3641 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari in Padella$16.00
Point Judith Calamari, Tomatoes, Pepper Rings, Arugula, Spicy Lemon Aioli
More about Pane e Vino Ristorante
Chinatown on Thayer image

 

Chinatown on Thayer

277 Thayer Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Fried Calamari$14.95
More about Chinatown on Thayer
Somo Kitchen & Sushi image

 

Somo Kitchen & Sushi

373 Richmond St., Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Calamari$15.00
Sweet Chili, Szechuan Peanuts
More about Somo Kitchen & Sushi
Bucktown image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Bucktown

471 W Fountain St, Providence

Avg 4.4 (1406 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Calamari PoBoy$11.50
Fried calamari w/ Cherri peppers, lettuce, tomato, and lemon habenaro aoli on a sub roll
Calamari$8.00
fried calamari With Cherri peppers and habenaro lemon aoli
More about Bucktown
CAV image

 

CAV

14 Imperial Place, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Calamari$14.00
Pan Sautéed Calamari with fresh garlic, pepper basil and Italian hot peppers
More about CAV
Red Stripe image

 

Red Stripe

465 Angell Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$10.00
hot peppers, cherry tomatoes, marinara
Calamari$12.00
hot peppers, cherry tomatoes, marinara
More about Red Stripe
Calamari Fritti image

 

Massimo

134 Atwells Ave, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Calamari$16.00
Point Judith Calamari, Semi-dried Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Spicy Pepper Rings, Arugula, Spicy Lemon Aioli
Calamari Fritti$16.00
Point Judith Calamari, Tomatoes, Pepper Rings, Arugula, Spicy Lemon Aioli
More about Massimo

