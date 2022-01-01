Calamari in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve calamari
Angelo's
141 Atwells Avenue, Providence
|Calamari Salad
|$18.25
Fried calamari rings, roasted red peppers, olives, hot pepper rings, cucumbers, and tomatoes on top of mixed greens drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
|Tradizionale Calamari
|$14.00
Tender calamari rings breaded and fried served with our signature hot pepper ring, olive, and roasted red pepper combo on the side. Topped with Pecorino Romano cheese
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen
1058 Charles St, North Providence
|CALAMARI
|$13.49
Fried calamari tossed with sweet chili sauce, crushed peanuts & scallions
PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
PVD Pizza
1035 Douglas Ave, Providence
|Sweet & Spicy Calamari
|$9.75
Our fried calamari tossed in sweet thai chili with hot peppers.
|Sicilian Calamari
|$10.75
Tossed in red sauce, olives & jalapeños, served w/ a side of grilled bread.
|Calamari
|$9.75
Fried calamari tossed with hot peppers and served with a side of marinara
Pane e Vino Ristorante
365 Atwells Ave, Providence
|Calamari in Padella
|$16.00
Point Judith Calamari, Tomatoes, Pepper Rings, Arugula, Spicy Lemon Aioli
Chinatown on Thayer
277 Thayer Street, Providence
|Thai Fried Calamari
|$14.95
Somo Kitchen & Sushi
373 Richmond St., Providence
|Calamari
|$15.00
Sweet Chili, Szechuan Peanuts
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Bucktown
471 W Fountain St, Providence
|Calamari PoBoy
|$11.50
Fried calamari w/ Cherri peppers, lettuce, tomato, and lemon habenaro aoli on a sub roll
|Calamari
|$8.00
fried calamari With Cherri peppers and habenaro lemon aoli
CAV
14 Imperial Place, Providence
|Calamari
|$14.00
Pan Sautéed Calamari with fresh garlic, pepper basil and Italian hot peppers
Red Stripe
465 Angell Street, Providence
|Calamari
|$10.00
hot peppers, cherry tomatoes, marinara
