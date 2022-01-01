Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar salad in Providence

Go
Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad

Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill

53 Ashburton St, Providence

Avg 5 (723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$13.99
crisp romaine, creamy Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan & housemade croutons
More about Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
The Corner Grill image

 

The Corner Grill - 834 Admiral Street

834 Admiral Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$8.99
Lettuce, crouton, chicken and ceasar dresing
More about The Corner Grill - 834 Admiral Street
Restaurant banner

 

Sammy's Pizza - 1388 Mineral Spring Avenue

1388 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken$8.99
More about Sammy's Pizza - 1388 Mineral Spring Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Providence

Cheese Fries

Short Ribs

Spinach Pies

Boneless Wings

Nachos

Penne

Tiramisu

Baklava

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Providence to explore

DownCity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

College Hill

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

East Side

No reviews yet

Fox Point

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Providence to explore

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (25 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (569 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (710 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1465 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (613 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston