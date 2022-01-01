Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Providence

Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve cheese pizza

PVD Pizza image

PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

PVD Pizza

1035 Douglas Ave, Providence

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Pizza
Our classic cheese pizza.
Mac & Cheese Pizza
Beer cheese sauce base, macaroni, cheddar mozzarella blend.
More about PVD Pizza
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill

53 Ashburton St, Providence

Avg 5 (723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Pizza$14.99
our special pizza sauce, blend of herbs, seasonings & mozzarella cheese
Pepperoni & Cheese Pizza$15.99
our cheese pizza with pepperoni
More about Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
THE DISTRICT image

 

THE DISTRICT

54 South Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan veggie Pizza - With Vegan Cheese
More about THE DISTRICT
Med Cheese Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Piemonte

114 Doyle Ave, Providence

Avg 4.6 (1585 reviews)
Takeout
Med Cheese Pizza$9.25
Classic cheese. Hand tossed original Italian pizza made to order from fresh and authentic ingredients.
Lg Cheese Pizza$12.99
Classic cheese. Hand tossed original Italian pizza made to order from fresh and authentic ingredients.
More about Piemonte
Restaurant banner

 

Sammy's Pizza

1388 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Large Steak and Cheese Pizza$16.99
2 Large Cheese Pizzas$18.99
More about Sammy's Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Nero's Foundry Cafe

235 Promenade Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Pizza Slice$4.00
More about Nero's Foundry Cafe

