Cheese pizza in Providence

PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
PVD Pizza
1035 Douglas Ave, Providence
|Cheese Pizza
Our classic cheese pizza.
|Mac & Cheese Pizza
Beer cheese sauce base, macaroni, cheddar mozzarella blend.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
53 Ashburton St, Providence
|Cheese Pizza
|$14.99
our special pizza sauce, blend of herbs, seasonings & mozzarella cheese
|Pepperoni & Cheese Pizza
|$15.99
our cheese pizza with pepperoni
THE DISTRICT
54 South Street, Providence
|Vegan veggie Pizza - With Vegan Cheese
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Piemonte
114 Doyle Ave, Providence
|Med Cheese Pizza
|$9.25
Classic cheese. Hand tossed original Italian pizza made to order from fresh and authentic ingredients.
|Lg Cheese Pizza
|$12.99
Classic cheese. Hand tossed original Italian pizza made to order from fresh and authentic ingredients.
Sammy's Pizza
1388 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence
|Large Large Steak and Cheese Pizza
|$16.99
|2 Large Cheese Pizzas
|$18.99